U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,456.24
    -55.37 (-1.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,358.50
    -448.96 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,922.60
    -186.21 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,052.21
    -36.14 (-1.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.74
    +5.47 (+5.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.00
    +25.50 (+1.33%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.42 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1012
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    -0.0520 (-2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3210
    -0.0053 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.1100
    +0.2940 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,287.23
    -200.93 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.48
    +5.88 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

Polyamide Market Report 2022: Consumption, Global Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·7 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

Companies Mentioned in the Report: BASF, Solvay, Evonic, Du Pont, Lanxess, LyondellBasell, Toray, Amco Polymers, Arkema, A. Schulman, Asahi Kasei, Beaulieu, Celanese, Chainlon, Daicel, Domo, DSM, EMS-Grivory, Ensinger, Honewell, Hyosung, Invista, KEP, Kolon Plastics, Khimvolokno, KuibyshevAzot, NILIT, Omni Plastics, Radici Group, Rhodia, Royal DSM, RTP Company, Shiefeng Group, The Plastic Group, Teknor Apex, UBE Industries, Unitika, Vestamid, Zig Sheng Industrial, Mitsubishi, LG Chemical, Lotte Advanced Materials, Ovation Polymers, SABIC, Shinil Chemical

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Polyamides - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Polyamide Market Statistics

Imports

17,485.5 Million USD

Exports

17,484.0 Million USD

Top Importers

Germany, China, Italy

Top Exporters

Germany, U.S., Belgium

Polyamide Market Size

The global polyamide market was finally on the rise to reach $X in 2021, after two years of decline. In general, the total consumption indicated strong growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyamide Production

In value terms, polyamide production expanded modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, the total production indicated a strong increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production attained the peak level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyamide Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of polyamides were finally on the rise to reach X tonnes after two years of decline. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, polyamide exports surged to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. As a result, exports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) represented the largest exporters of polyamides in the world, together constituting X% of total exports. China (X tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total exports with a X% share, followed by Belgium (X%), Italy (X%), the Netherlands (X%) and Taiwan (Chinese) (X%). Poland (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Switzerland (X tonnes) and Japan (X tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Belgium ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. Italy, Switzerland, China, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Taiwan (Chinese), Spain and South Korea lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. Among the main exporting countries, Poland saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average polyamide export price amounted to $X per tonne, rising by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Switzerland ($X per tonne), while Taiwan (Chinese) ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Polyamide Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of polyamides increased by X% to X tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, polyamide imports soared to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

China (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) were the major importers of polyamides in 2021, accounting for approx. X% and X% of total imports, respectively. Italy (X tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a X% share, followed by India (X%) and Belgium (X%). Japan (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) took a minor share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in India, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest polyamide importing markets worldwide were Germany ($X), China ($X) and Italy ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Belgium, Japan, the U.S., India, Mexico, France, South Korea, Poland, Spain and Turkey, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average polyamide import price amounted to $X per tonne, rising by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Mexico ($X per tonne), while Italy ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Polyamides in primary forms.

Related Links

Polyamide Market

Polyurethane Market

Polyacetal Market

Polyvinyl Chloride Market

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Rouble firms past 100 vs dollar after Putin announces gas currency switch

    The potential ramifications of that move, which Putin ordered his government to sort out in one week, could boost the Russian currency, with a host of European countries still dependent on Moscow for much of their energy supplies. The rouble had stabilised near 105 to the dollar in recent sessions after falling to a record low of 120 in Moscow this month and even further on the interbank market to 150. Russia has taken a hit from unprecedented Western sanctions over events in Ukraine, what it terms a "special operation", that started on Feb. 24.

  • Earnings: Adobe reports weak outlook, General Mills beats, Poshmark posts Q4 loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Adobe, General Mills, and Poshmark.

  • Why Moderna stock isn't surging on news of coronavirus vaccine for young children

    Here's why Moderna's stock isn't reacting more favorably to a potential COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough.

  • Retail investors ‘so programmed to buy the dips’ caused market to rally, strategist says

    Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Partner and Director of Trading Research & Education, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how to invest in the market on a dip, energy market pressures, the job market, recession concerns, the Fed's interest rate hikes, and inflation.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • UPDATE 6-One black box from crashed China jet found; U.S. invited to investigation

    Chinese emergency workers found on Wednesday one of two black boxes from a China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed this week with 132 people onboard, and the United States said its investigators had been invited to the crash site. The black box device recovered is the plane's cockpit voice recorder, based on an early assessment, a Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) official told a media briefing, adding that the recording material appeared to have survived impact in relatively good shape. "An initial inspection showed that the exterior of the recorder has been severely damaged, but the storage units, while also damaged to some extent, are relatively complete," CAAC official Zhu Tao said.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 penny stocks that can explode in 2022. In order to skip our detailed analysis of penny stocks, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks That Can Explode in 2022. Small companies that have yet to prove their mettle, or struggling firms trading below $5 in the market, are called […]

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaCh

  • Adobe earnings beat estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down Adobe's latest quarterly earnings.

  • Okta stock falls amid reports of possible digital breach

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details Okta's shares dip as executives respond to reports of an alleged cybersecurity breach from January.

  • Tax burden hits 70-year high as families face record hit to living standards

    Families face the biggest hit to their living standards on record as the tax burden rises to its highest level in 70 years amid surging inflation and a raid on National Insurance.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Intel, Micron CEOs testify before Congress on need for U.S. chip production

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss Intel and Micron CEOs testifying before U.S. Congress.

  • U.S. new home sales drop further as mortgages rates rise; prices push higher

    Sales of new U.S. single-family homes unexpectedly fell in February amid rising mortgage rates and higher house prices, which are squeezing out some first-time buyers from the market. Economists saw reduced affordability curbing activity in the near-term, but expected the new housing market to plod along this year given pent-up demand, a record low inventory of previously owned homes and strong wage gains. "With interest rates climbing further because of the negative supply shock emanating from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, home sales are likely to trend lower in coming months," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- For decades, global finance firms eagerly catered to Russian firms, billionaires and the government. Then tanks started rolling into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Voice Recorder Sent for AnalysisWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaThis Is Now The Worst Drawdown on Record for Global Fixed IncomeCitigro

  • Metaverse presents ‘half a trillion’-dollar opportunity: ProShares strategist

    Investment in the metaverse and metaverse technology has grown increasingly prevalent over the past year, with tech giants like Meta and Microsoft leading the charge. According to ProShares Advisors Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, metaverse presents a significant investment opportunity for individuals and institutions alike.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • GameStop stock jumps after 'Papa Cohen' buys more shares

    GameStop (GME) shares opened 11% higher on Wednesday after chairman Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the video game retailer. Reports of the purchase surfaced after the bell on Tuesday.

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.