Polyamide Market Report 2022: Consumption, Global Trends, Insights and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Polyamides - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Polyamide Market Statistics

Imports 17,485.5 Million USD Exports 17,484.0 Million USD Top Importers Germany, China, Italy Top Exporters Germany, U.S., Belgium

Polyamide Market Size

The global polyamide market was finally on the rise to reach $X in 2021, after two years of decline. In general, the total consumption indicated strong growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, consumption decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2010 when the market value increased by X% against the previous year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyamide Production

In value terms, polyamide production expanded modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. In general, the total production indicated a strong increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, production decreased by -X% against 2018 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global production attained the peak level at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

Polyamide Exports

Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of polyamides were finally on the rise to reach X tonnes after two years of decline. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. As a result, exports attained the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, polyamide exports surged to $X in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded in certain years. As a result, exports reached the peak and are likely to continue growth in the immediate term.

Exports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) represented the largest exporters of polyamides in the world, together constituting X% of total exports. China (X tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total exports with a X% share, followed by Belgium (X%), Italy (X%), the Netherlands (X%) and Taiwan (Chinese) (X%). Poland (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Spain (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Switzerland (X tonnes) and Japan (X tonnes) occupied a relatively small share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of shipments, amongst the leading exporting countries, was attained by Poland, while exports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, Germany ($X), the U.S. ($X) and Belgium ($X) constituted the countries with the highest levels of exports in 2021, with a combined X% share of global exports. Italy, Switzerland, China, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Taiwan (Chinese), Spain and South Korea lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further X%. Among the main exporting countries, Poland saw the highest growth rate of the value of exports, over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average polyamide export price amounted to $X per tonne, rising by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. As a result, export price attained the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average export prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Switzerland ($X per tonne), while Taiwan (Chinese) ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Japan, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Polyamide Imports

Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of polyamides increased by X% to X tonnes for the first time since 2018, thus ending a two-year declining trend. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2010 when imports increased by X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, global imports attained the peak figure in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future.

In value terms, polyamide imports soared to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a moderate increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last fourteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2010 when imports increased by X% year-to-year. Global imports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

China (X tonnes) and Germany (X tonnes) were the major importers of polyamides in 2021, accounting for approx. X% and X% of total imports, respectively. Italy (X tonnes) ranks next in terms of the total imports with a X% share, followed by India (X%) and Belgium (X%). Japan (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), the U.S. (X tonnes), Mexico (X tonnes), South Korea (X tonnes), Poland (X tonnes), Turkey (X tonnes) and Spain (X tonnes) took a minor share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in India, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest polyamide importing markets worldwide were Germany ($X), China ($X) and Italy ($X), with a combined X% share of global imports. These countries were followed by Belgium, Japan, the U.S., India, Mexico, France, South Korea, Poland, Spain and Turkey, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the period under review, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average polyamide import price amounted to $X per tonne, rising by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, the import price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% against the previous year. As a result, import price reached the peak level of $X per tonne. from 2012 to 2021, the growth in terms of the average import prices remained at a somewhat lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Mexico ($X per tonne), while Italy ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

