U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,489.25
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,196.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,326.00
    +35.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,271.30
    +6.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.32
    +0.88 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    +17.10 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.57 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1662
    +0.0043 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.19 (-1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9700
    -0.3420 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,488.00
    +825.84 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.72
    +7.08 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.19
    +2.36 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Polyamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Polyamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-based Polyamide, Specialty Polyamides), By Application (Engineering Plastics, Fibers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176720/?utm_source=GNW

Polyamide Market Growth & Trends

The global polyamide market size is expected to reach USD 53.32 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing adoption of polyamide in numerous industries, including automotive, electrical and electronics, consumer goods and appliances, packaging, and textiles is projected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Polyamides are widely used in the exterior parts of vehicles such as front-end grilles, fuel caps, wheel covers, doors, exterior mirrors, and tailgate handles.

Polyamide composites are expected to witness high demand from the automotive industry due to factors such as excellent mechanical properties, wear resistance, and the growing need for lightweight vehicles in order to improve fuel efficiency. Polyamide has been extensively used in the engine compartment to replace steel parts owing to the benefits derived from them such as lower weight and greater design flexibility as against traditional metals.

Key players in the market are continuously carrying out innovations and developing new versions of polyamide compatible with new polymer processing technologies.For instance, in May 2021, Evonik Industries AG successfully tested its INFINAM PA 6005 P (polyamide 613 material) on the ST252P and HT403P laser sintering 3D printing systems developed by Farsoon Technologies.

The INFINAM PA 6005 P with a high melting point of 215°Cexhibited compatible properties to be processed by 3D printing systems.

In addition, the establishment of global partnerships to increase dominance in advanced materials is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.In May 2020, LANXESS announced the formation of a new supplier partnership with Chase Plastics.

This partnership is expected to create a distribution channel for Durethan PA6 and Pocan PBT developed by LANXESS.

Environmental awareness has propelled many electronics companies to utilize bio-based polyamides as a part of their sustainability goals and they have deployed the production of the same to support the strong growth in demand for advanced bio-circular materials.This can prove to be one of the major driving factors for the production of polyamides over the forecast period.

In April 2021, Arkema announced to begin the production of Amino 11, a bio-based polyamide, at its new plant on Jurong Island, Singapore. This plant is expected to utilize castor beans to produce bio-based polyamide and it represents a 50% increase in Arkema’s global polyamide 11 capacity.

Polyamide Market Report Highlights
• In terms of product, the polyamide 6 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period
• Based on application, in the engineering plastics segment, the automotive segment captured the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020
• In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 40.0%. Ascending demand for electric vehicles is expected to have a positive impact on the global automotive industry. The introduction of electric vehicles by automotive manufacturing players such as Tesla, Volkswagen AG, BYD Co Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, and Nissan is anticipated to provide further impetus to the regional market growth
• Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2020, Star Plastics announced a global partnership with LATI, a European manufacturer of engineering thermoplastics, with the aim of expanding material offerings in North America, Europe, and Asia
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176720/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Netflix earnings, Tesla earning, Airlines earnings — what to expect

    The Yahoo Finance panel breaks down what to expect in a stacked week for the market as we await Netflix, Airlines, and Tesla earnings. Watch as the panel discusses how these most recent earnings could shape the market.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Rally Strengthens; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were little changed early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • New bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168,000, analyst asserts

    Bitcoin's price could catch a serious boost from a new ETF, according to analysts at Fundstrat.

  • 5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity, Vinco Ventures And More

    Potential short squeeze plays have gained steam in 2021 with new retail traders looking for the next GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price. Fintel Data: Data from Fintel, which requires a subscription, provides a look

  • Intel earnings are just an appetizer ahead of the real meal next month

    Intel Corp. is expected to announce a bounce-back in data-center sales Thursday, but any rebound is likely to get pushed aside as Wall Street looks for answers to bigger questions.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 18, 2021.

  • China Begins Dollar Bond Sale Even as Evergrande Woes Fester

    (Bloomberg) -- China is marketing a dollar bond sale in Hong Kong for the fifth straight year, even as strains emerge in the credit market amid deepening concerns over the financial health of the country’s property developers. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Cas

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Dividend Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 dividend stock picks of billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is one of the most well-known hedge fund managers on Wall Street. The portfolio of his […]

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • Why Shares of Dynavax Technologies, Ocugen, and Valneva Are on the Move Today

    These COVID-19 vaccine developers are all moving in response to strong late-stage results for Valneva's VLA2001.

  • 2 Stocks Making Waves as the Market Treads Water

    Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) managed to buck a trend that has hurt Chinese stocks lately with good news on the regulatory front, but online real estate specialist Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell to levels it hasn't seen in more than a year as it made a business move that investors didn't like much. Shares of Baidu were higher by 4% early Monday afternoon. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly looking at making new rules that would force media companies like Tencent Holdings and TikTok parent company ByteDance to make their content available to third-party search engines.

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    These companies give investors diverse exposure to the EV sector with the potential for long-term rewards.