Polyamide Resin Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

·5 min read
Trends, opportunities, and forecast in polyamide resin market to 2026 by end use application ( transportation, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others ), resin type (polyamide6, polyamide66, polyamide46, and others), product type (short fiber reinforced thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFT), and continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFT)), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World).

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyamide Resin Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244238/?utm_source=GNW

The future of the global polyamide resin market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, consumer goods, and electrical & electronics applications. The global polyamide resin market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19 However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight, high temperature thermoplastics in under-hood applications and the replacement of metals with polyamide resin based composites in various end use applications.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the polyamide resin industry, includes increasing use of post-consumer recycled polyamide resins, increasing importance of bio based resins for various applications, and increasing inter-material competition.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global polyamide resin market by end use application, resin type, product type, and region as follows:

By End Use Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Transportation
• Consumer Goods
• Electrical/ Electronics
• Others

By Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• polyamide 6
• polyamide 66
• polyamide 46
• Others

By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• SFT
• LFT
• CFT

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific and ROW
In this market, short fiber thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber thermoplastic (LFT), and continuous fiber thermoplastic (CFT) are used as product type of polyamide resin. The analyst forecasts that SFT will remain the largest market due to its various benefits like ease in processing, low cost production, design flexibility, and the ability to process parts with complex shapes. CFT is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period.

Within the global polyamide resin market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value due to high demand for lightweight thermoplastics with high temperature resistant property, which makes polyamide resin suitable for under the hood applications. Consumer goods segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC & ROW is expected to remain the largest market for polyamide resin due to rising demand from construction market. APAC & ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to growth in construction sector, transportation sector and increasing awareness towards the lightweight thermoplastics with high temperature resistant property.

Some of the global polyamide resin manufacturers profiled in this report include BASF, DSM, DuPont, LANXESS, and Cytec Solvay.

Features of the Global Polyamide Resin Market
• Market Size Estimates: Global polyamide resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) volume (M lbs) shipment .
• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global polyamide resin market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis:Global polyamide resin market size by various segments, such as end use application, resin type, and product type in terms of value shipment.
• Regional Analysis: Global polyamide resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different as end use application, resin type, and product type, and regions for the global polyamide resin market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global polyamide resin market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global polyamide resin market as end use application ( transportation, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, and others ), resin type (polyamide6, polyamide66, polyamide46, and others), product type (short fiber reinforced thermoplastic (SFT), long fiber reinforced thermoplastic (LFT), and continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic (CFT)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global polyamide resin market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global polyamide resin market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global polyamide resin market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global polyamide resin market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the global polyamide resin market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the global polyamide resin market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global polyamide resin market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global polyamide resin market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244238/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


