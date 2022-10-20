Polyamide Resins Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Focusing on M&A Activities - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyamide Resins Market by Type (Reactive Polyamide Resins and Non-reactive Polyamide Resins) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the polyamide resins market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.70 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
The increasing application of polyamide resins in the automotive industry is driving the polyamide resins market growth. Polyamide resins are used in the automotive industry to make speedometer gears, radiator fans, covers, fuel tanks, manifolds, and oil filter housings. They are also used for surface coating and adhesive-based applications. Some vendors are offering various types of polyamide resins for automotive applications. Such applications are likely to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Vendor Analysis
The polyamide resins market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M&A activities to compete in the market. The vendors are competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Some vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their market positions. Such factors will help vendors improve their position in the global polyamide resins market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By type, the reactive polyamide resins segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for reactive polyamide resins in construction coatings. In addition, the rising number of residential and commercial buildings in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and China will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, this segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period
By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the polyamide resins market in the region. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the rising production of paints and coatings. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Some Companies Mentioned
Arkema S.A.
Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
BASF SE
Celanese Corp.
Domo Chemicals GmbH
DuPont de Nemours Inc
Evonik Industries AG
Honeywell International Inc.
Koch Industries Inc.
Koninklijke DSM NV
LANXESS AG
Merck KGaA
Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
Nexis Fibers AS
Solvay SA
Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries Inc.
Toyobo Co. Ltd.
Unitika Ltd
Ensinger GmbH
Polyamide Resins Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.70 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.1
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nexis Fibers AS, Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd, and Ensinger GmbH
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
