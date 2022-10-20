U.S. markets open in 8 hours 1 minute

Polyamide Resins Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Focusing on M&A Activities - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyamide Resins Market by Type (Reactive Polyamide Resins and Non-reactive Polyamide Resins) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the polyamide resins market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.70 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyamide Resins Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyamide Resins Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing application of polyamide resins in the automotive industry is driving the polyamide resins market growth. Polyamide resins are used in the automotive industry to make speedometer gears, radiator fans, covers, fuel tanks, manifolds, and oil filter housings. They are also used for surface coating and adhesive-based applications. Some vendors are offering various types of polyamide resins for automotive applications. Such applications are likely to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Buy Now to gain access to this information

Vendor Analysis

The polyamide resins market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M&A activities to compete in the market. The vendors are competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Some vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their market positions. Such factors will help vendors improve their position in the global polyamide resins market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Market Segmentation

By type, the reactive polyamide resins segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for reactive polyamide resins in construction coatings. In addition, the rising number of residential and commercial buildings in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and China will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, this segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the polyamide resins market in the region. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the rising production of paints and coatings. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

  • BASF SE

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Domo Chemicals GmbH

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Koch Industries Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM NV

  • LANXESS AG

  • Merck KGaA

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • Nexis Fibers AS

  • Solvay SA

  • Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Toyobo Co. Ltd.

  • Unitika Ltd

  • Ensinger GmbH

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Polyamide Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers polyamide market segmentation by end-user (automotive sector, electrical and electronics sector, packaging sector, and others), type (PA 6, PA 6 and 6, bio-based PA, and specialty PA), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The polyamide market share growth by the electrical and electronics sector segment will be significant.

C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers C5 resin market segmentation by application (paintings and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The C5 resin market share growth by the paintings and coatings segment will be significant.

Polyamide Resins Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nexis Fibers AS, Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd, and Ensinger GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Reactive polyamide resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-reactive polyamide resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arkema S.A.

  • 10.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Celanese Corp.

  • 10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc

  • 10.8 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

  • 10.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

  • 10.11 Solvay SA

  • 10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyamide-resins-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-70-bn-vendors-to-deploy-growth-strategies-such-as-focusing-on-ma-activities---technavio-301653412.html

SOURCE Technavio

