Polyamide Resins Market Size to Grow by USD 2.70 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies such as Focusing on M&A Activities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyamide Resins Market by Type (Reactive Polyamide Resins and Non-reactive Polyamide Resins) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the polyamide resins market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.70 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyamide Resins Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing application of polyamide resins in the automotive industry is driving the polyamide resins market growth. Polyamide resins are used in the automotive industry to make speedometer gears, radiator fans, covers, fuel tanks, manifolds, and oil filter housings. They are also used for surface coating and adhesive-based applications. Some vendors are offering various types of polyamide resins for automotive applications. Such applications are likely to fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

The polyamide resins market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of a significant number of vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on M&A activities to compete in the market. The vendors are competing on the basis of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. Some vendors are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their market positions. Such factors will help vendors improve their position in the global polyamide resins market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By type, the reactive polyamide resins segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for reactive polyamide resins in construction coatings. In addition, the rising number of residential and commercial buildings in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, and China will contribute to market growth during the forecast period. Thus, this segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period

By geography, APAC will be the leading region with 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the polyamide resins market in the region. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the rising production of paints and coatings. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some Companies Mentioned

Arkema S.A.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

BASF SE

Celanese Corp.

Domo Chemicals GmbH

DuPont de Nemours Inc

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

LANXESS AG

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Nexis Fibers AS

Solvay SA

Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Unitika Ltd

Ensinger GmbH

Polyamide Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers polyamide market segmentation by end-user (automotive sector, electrical and electronics sector, packaging sector, and others), type (PA 6, PA 6 and 6, bio-based PA, and specialty PA), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 55% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The polyamide market share growth by the electrical and electronics sector segment will be significant.

C5 Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers C5 resin market segmentation by application (paintings and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The C5 resin market share growth by the paintings and coatings segment will be significant.

Polyamide Resins Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema S.A., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Domo Chemicals GmbH, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, LANXESS AG, Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nexis Fibers AS, Solvay SA, Thomas Swan and Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Unitika Ltd, and Ensinger GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Reactive polyamide resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-reactive polyamide resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arkema S.A.

10.4 Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Celanese Corp.

10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

10.10 Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

10.11 Solvay SA

10.12 Toray Industries Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

