Polyaspartic Coatings Market is estimated to be US$ 616.6 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

·8 min read
Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type (Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings), By System (Metallic, Quartz), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyaspartic Coatings are very tough. Polyaspartic are made from isocyanate, aspartic ester, etc. Polyaspartic are hybrid material which resembles polyurethane. Polyaspartic Coatings combines high elasticity with higher surface hardness which result in good abrasion resistance. Polyaspartic Coatings has extended pot life, easier to install, UV resistant, and thus helps in improving adhesion to concrete surface. Polyaspartic Coatings lasts for over 10 to 20 years. Polyaspartic flooring has advantages like it has no off-gassing, dries very faster, has long life, abrasion resistant, easy to clean, and provides brilliant shiny result. Polyaspartic Coatings are UV resistant and thus do not turn yellow. Polyaspartic Coatings are good for driveway because they are flexible, durable, etc. Polyaspartic Coatings are better than epoxy coatings as they are resistant to chemicals which helps in protecting concrete floors and thus provides overall better results. Polyaspartic Coatings provides protective layer of aliphatic polyurea. Polyaspartic Coatings has 2900 psi tensile strength with 3 to 5 times harder than epoxy. Polyaspartic floors are more flexible and more durable and thus better than epoxy. Polyaspartic Coatings do not emit harmful chemicals and thus are better for environment. Polyaspartic technology has utilized a partially blocked amine for reacting more slowly with isocyanates by producing modified polyurea. Polyaspartic ester coatings are unique as they cure at relatively higher rate. Polyaspartic Coatings has become ideal for decorative concrete in high traffic areas like hotels, mall and retail store due to its incredible abrasion resistance & durability. Polyaspartic Coatings also provides clarity and shine for coating. Polyaspartic Coatings has no any harsh solvents and thus cure faster. Polyaspartic Coatings are able to apply in extreme temperatures, has good weatherability, more flexible, more durable, forms an excellent bond to concrete, won’t discolor if exposed to moisture, UV resistant, won’t degrade if exposed to sunlight, resistant to oil, fat, gas, salt and mild acids. Polyaspartic Coatings has no VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and are 100% solid. Polyaspartic Coatings has wide variety of applications in transportation like bridges, building and construction, power generation and other industrial use. However, rising construction activities has given positive impact on Polyaspartic Coatings market growth.

The report “Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type (Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings), By System (Metallic, Quartz), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

  • In November 2021, Sherwin-Williams has announced the expansion of flooring portfolio which includes, six high performance flooring color palettes for series of resin flooring products which serves commercial & industrial markets and new naming system for epoxy product range. The company has also launched new website to high performance flooring which help to enable customers to find easily & be inspired by flooring systems, designs, products, to specific projects & applications.

  • In March 2021, AkzoNobel has invested in coatings application technology from Qlayers. Fully automated solution for coating technology offered by Qlayers has opened up new possibilities in application on industrial coatings which has prompted AkzoNobel for acquiring stake in innovative startup.

  • In September 2020, PPG has launched comprehensive line of flooring coatings which includes, topcoats, base coats, and prime coats, for providing optimum performance based on specific work environment. Newly launched product is specifically engineered and provide benefits like resistant to impact, chemicals and abrasion and thus used for wear resistant flooring, general purpose flooring, urethane cement flooring and chemical resistant flooring.


Request Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5002 

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the polyaspartic market is rising industrialization, building & construction, and urbanization. Urbanization has given rise in residential areas, growth of industries, transportation, construction of buildings, etc. Polyaspartic Coatings has strong applications in construction materials and are commonly used in garage flooring, industrial, bridges, commercial, highways, piers and port facilities. Polyaspartic Coatings serves various lining & coating applications on metals and concrete by providing protection from corrosion and thus widely used in industries and construction. However, due to its excellent beneficial properties and widely use the polyaspartic coatings market is expected to boosts the growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type (Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings), By System (Metallic, Quartz), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Polyaspartic-Coatings-Market-5002

Key Market Insights from the report:

Polyaspartic Coatings Market accounted for US$ 352.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 616.6 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.1%. The Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented based on Type, System, End-Users and Region.

  • Based on Type, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings and Pure Polyaspartic Coatings.

  • Based on System, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Metallic, Quartz.

  • Based on End-Users, Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into Industrial, Transportation, Building & Construction, Power Generation, and others.

  • By Region, the Polyaspartic Coatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Polyaspartic Coatings Market:

The prominent players operating in the Polyaspartic Coatings Market includes, PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel, Sherwin Williams Company, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Rust Oleum Corporation, RPM International, Polyval Coatings Inc., Cipy polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Coatings For Industry, Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Hybrid Polyaspartic Coatings

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Pure Polyaspartic Coatings

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By System, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Metallic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Quartz

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  3. Polyaspartic Coatings Market, By End-Users, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Industrial

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Transportation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Building & Construction

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Power Generation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports:

1. Global Plastisols Market, By Application (Coatings, Moldings, Screen Printing, and Adhesives & Sealants), By End-Use Industry (Textile, Construction, Transportation, Metal Finishing, Defense, and Others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032 

2. Global Trimethylolpropane Triacrylate Market, By Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Plastic, Ink, Paints & Coatings, and Others) and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

3. Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Optics, and Others), By Substrate (Polymers, Glass, Metal, Nanoparticles, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


