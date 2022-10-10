U.S. markets open in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,645.25
    -8.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,300.00
    -53.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,071.75
    -29.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,703.10
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.61
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.60
    -13.70 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.39 (-1.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0018 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    +2.47 (+8.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1104
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.2880
    -0.0420 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,424.98
    +5.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.20
    -11.83 (-2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.44
    -34.65 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

Polybutadiene Rubber Market to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn by 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Polybutadiene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The polybutadiene rubber market is estimated to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY of 4.1% in 2022. The Polybutadiene Rubber Market is segmented by application (tires and non-tires) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. For more insights on the market segments. Read a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2022-2026

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the recovery of the natural rubber market will be the major challenge impeding the polybutadiene rubber market growth over the forecast period.

The polybutadiene rubber market covers the following areas:

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Sizing
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Forecast
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Analysis

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segmentation

  • Application

The global polybutadiene rubber market for the tire application segment will witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the increasing demand for automobiles and the rise in the production volume of automobiles globally. Hence, the growth of the market has been significant throughout the forecast period.

  • Geography

63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for polybutadiene rubber in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of low-cost labor in emerging economies will facilitate the polybutadiene rubber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download Sample Report for Segment-wise Revenue and Regional Opportunities

Companies Mentioned

The global PBD rubber market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors compete on the basis of innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. The polybutadiene rubber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • China National Petroleum Corp - The company offers chemical products widely used in automobiles, buildings, and electronics like synthetic rubber butadiene styrene rubber, and cis-polybutadiene rubber.

  • ARLANXEO

  • China Petrochemical Corp.

  • Eni S.p.A.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • JSR Corp.

  • Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

  • KURARAY Co Ltd

  • LANXESS AG

  • LG Chem Ltd.

  • Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

  • Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

  • SIBUR International GmbH

  • Synthomer Plc

  • Synthos SA

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

  • Zeon Corp.

To know more about the product offerings and vendor strategies, Download a PDF Sample

Related Reports:

Aroma Chemicals Market by Chemical Type, Application, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Laboratory Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 63%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ARLANXEO, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, KURARAY Co Ltd, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SIBUR International GmbH, Synthomer Plc, Synthos SA, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 China National Petroleum Corp.

  • 10.4 China Petrochemical Corp.

  • 10.5 Eni S.p.A.

  • 10.6 JSR Corp.

  • 10.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

  • 10.8 KURARAY Co Ltd

  • 10.9 LANXESS AG

  • 10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

  • 10.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

  • 10.12 SIBUR International GmbH

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2022-2026
Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polybutadiene-rubber-market-to-grow-by-usd-2-90-bn-by-2026--driven-by-increasing-demand-from-the-automotive-industry---technavio-301643670.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Walmart Makes a Huge Grocery Move, Amazon Drops Key Technology

    Usually Amazon is the tech leader, but Walmart may actually have an edge that will help customers get what they want faster.

  • China Is Dominating The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Market

    The global electric vehicle battery market is booming, and China is leading the charge, accounting for six of the world’s top ten EV battery producers

  • 3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy on OPEC's Latest Move

    Oil prices have bounced around quite a bit this year. Brent oil, the global-pricing benchmark, started 2022 below $80 a barrel before soaring into the $120s following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With the prospect of higher oil prices, we asked some of our energy contributors what oil stocks they believe are best positioned to capitalize following OPEC's bold move.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever.

    Investing in Warren Buffett's biggest holdings can be a winning tactic, but don't overlook the companies that occupy smaller positions in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Beware: You Could Lose Your 401(k)

    Employer-sponsored retirement plans are one of the best ways for working Americans to build wealth. They offer tax advantages, allow your money to grow over time and many employers even match your contributions. But the job market is changing and … Continue reading → The post Can You Lose Your 401(k)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil falls as investors take profit amid China demand concerns

    Oil prices fell on Monday, snapping five days of gains, as investors took profits after a report on slowing economic activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, re-ignited concerns about falling global fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery declined by as much as 1.1% and was last at $92.27 a barrel, down 37 cents, or 0.4%. Services activity in China during September contracted for the first time in four months as COVID-19 restrictions hit demand and business confidence, data showed on Saturday.

  • Not Ready to Go Full EV? Some Car Companies Bet Bigger on Hybrids

    Auto buyers’ appetite for battery-powered vehicles is helping elevate demand for their evolutionary predecessor, the gas-electric vehicle.

  • Meituan Said to Mull First Global Push as China Growth Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese food delivery titan Meituan is studying an expansion into Hong Kong and international markets as domestic growth slows, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityTony Qiu, an executive hired from Kua

  • China Says Biden’s New Chip Technology Curbs Will Harm Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- China criticized expanded US restrictions on its access to semiconductor technology, saying they’ll harm supply chains and the world economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityPresident Joe Biden administration announced the export curbs on Frid

  • Why Buying Copper Stocks Is a No-Brainer

    The bull-and-bear debate around the prospects for copper and copper mining stocks, like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX), continues to rage on. On the other hand, the bulls argue that both the demand and supply are favorable for the copper industry over the long term.

  • Demanding employees turn on their webcams is a human rights violation, Dutch Court rules

    When Florida-based Chetu hired a telemarketer in the Netherlands, the company demanded the employee turn on his webcam. The employee wasn't happy with being monitored "for 9 hours per day," in a program that included screen-sharing and streaming his webcam.

  • German companies look at offshore production as energy prices rocket

    Germany's 200 billion euro ($197 billion) energy aid package will provide limited relief for businesses and is unlikely to dissuade companies that are already looking to relocate to cheaper manufacturing bases overseas. The German government set out its energy relief package last month, including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel to help households and small and medium-sized business (SMEs) cope with surging prices. The company, established in Germany 143 years ago, has been looking into relocating some of its production out of Germany to cut costs and Ryder said the gas brake plan was still too vague to convince Rosenthal to reconsider its plans.

  • Commodities Face Tough Week as Fed Angst Builds, China Returns

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities surged by more than 5% last week after OPEC+ agreed to chop oil supply, but the coming days may be more challenging territory for raw materials. Escalating concerns about more Federal Reserve rate hikes, China’s reopening after a week-long break, and potentially sobering commentary from IMF and World Bank annual meetings may all buffet prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Dam

  • How Big Food Aims to Fill Europe’s Shelves as Gas Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Nestle SA and its rivals spent two years grappling with pandemic-related disruptions. Now the world’s biggest food companies are bracing for the next threat: a winter with too little gas to power their factories.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForcePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Enti

  • The dark side of remote work shows it's not as great as it appears

    Remote workers are more financially anxious than their hybrid or in-person peers, a new study finds.

  • Here Are the Few Stock-Fund Managers Who Managed to Post Gains Over the Past Year

    The winning manager believes that we’re in the midst of a massive economic and market transformation

  • Meta intentionally violated state campaign ad law 822 times, judge finds

    Facebook parent Meta's fines for violating Washington state campaign finance rules could be tripled after a King County Superior Court judge found the violations were intentional.

  • China tech shares sink as U.S. export curbs raise chip sector hurdles

    Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent as well as in chipmakers slumped on Monday, as investors were spooked by new U.S. export control measures aimed at slowing Beijing's technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment. The raft of measures, some of which take immediate effect, could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Should You Invest in Annuities During Inflation?

    There are many financial products you can choose to invest in as a part of your retirement portfolio. One of the most complex is an annuity, which is a product that requires a premium payment up front in exchange for … Continue reading → The post Are Annuities Safe to Invest In? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts

    Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.