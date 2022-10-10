Polybutadiene Rubber Market to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn by 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Polybutadiene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The polybutadiene rubber market is estimated to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY of 4.1% in 2022. The Polybutadiene Rubber Market is segmented by application (tires and non-tires) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. For more insights on the market segments. Read a Sample Report

The increasing demand from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the recovery of the natural rubber market will be the major challenge impeding the polybutadiene rubber market growth over the forecast period.

The polybutadiene rubber market covers the following areas:

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Sizing

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Forecast

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Analysis



Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segmentation

Application

The global polybutadiene rubber market for the tire application segment will witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the increasing demand for automobiles and the rise in the production volume of automobiles globally. Hence, the growth of the market has been significant throughout the forecast period.

Geography

63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for polybutadiene rubber in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of low-cost labor in emerging economies will facilitate the polybutadiene rubber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The global PBD rubber market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors compete on the basis of innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. The polybutadiene rubber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

China National Petroleum Corp - The company offers chemical products widely used in automobiles, buildings, and electronics like synthetic rubber butadiene styrene rubber, and cis-polybutadiene rubber.

ARLANXEO

China Petrochemical Corp.

Eni S.p.A.

Evonik Industries AG

JSR Corp.

Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

KURARAY Co Ltd

LANXESS AG

LG Chem Ltd.

Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

SIBUR International GmbH

Synthomer Plc

Synthos SA

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zeon Corp.

Polybutadiene Rubber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 63% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARLANXEO, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, KURARAY Co Ltd, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SIBUR International GmbH, Synthomer Plc, Synthos SA, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 China National Petroleum Corp.

10.4 China Petrochemical Corp.

10.5 Eni S.p.A.

10.6 JSR Corp.

10.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd

10.8 KURARAY Co Ltd

10.9 LANXESS AG

10.10 LG Chem Ltd.

10.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.

10.12 SIBUR International GmbH

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

