Polybutadiene Rubber Market to Grow by USD 2.90 Bn by 2026, Driven by Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled "Polybutadiene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The polybutadiene rubber market is estimated to grow by USD 2.90 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness a YOY of 4.1% in 2022. The Polybutadiene Rubber Market is segmented by application (tires and non-tires) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. For more insights on the market segments. Read a Sample Report
The increasing demand from the automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the recovery of the natural rubber market will be the major challenge impeding the polybutadiene rubber market growth over the forecast period.
The polybutadiene rubber market covers the following areas:
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Sizing
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Forecast
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Analysis
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Segmentation
Application
The global polybutadiene rubber market for the tire application segment will witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the growth of this segment are the increasing demand for automobiles and the rise in the production volume of automobiles globally. Hence, the growth of the market has been significant throughout the forecast period.
Geography
63% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for polybutadiene rubber in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of low-cost labor in emerging economies will facilitate the polybutadiene rubber market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
The global PBD rubber market is fragmented, with the presence of many global and regional vendors. Vendors compete on the basis of innovation, price, operational cost, and product quality. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities. The polybutadiene rubber market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
China National Petroleum Corp - The company offers chemical products widely used in automobiles, buildings, and electronics like synthetic rubber butadiene styrene rubber, and cis-polybutadiene rubber.
ARLANXEO
China Petrochemical Corp.
Eni S.p.A.
Evonik Industries AG
JSR Corp.
Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd
KURARAY Co Ltd
LANXESS AG
LG Chem Ltd.
Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.
Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd.
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
SIBUR International GmbH
Synthomer Plc
Synthos SA
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
Ube Industries Ltd.
Zeon Corp.
Polybutadiene Rubber Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.90 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.1
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 63%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ARLANXEO, China National Petroleum Corp., China Petrochemical Corp., Eni S.p.A., Evonik Industries AG, JSR Corp., Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd, KURARAY Co Ltd, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Soda Co. Ltd., Qingdao ECHEMI Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SIBUR International GmbH, Synthomer Plc, Synthos SA, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zeon Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Non-tires - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 China National Petroleum Corp.
10.4 China Petrochemical Corp.
10.5 Eni S.p.A.
10.6 JSR Corp.
10.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd
10.8 KURARAY Co Ltd
10.9 LANXESS AG
10.10 LG Chem Ltd.
10.11 Reliance Industries Ltd.
10.12 SIBUR International GmbH
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
