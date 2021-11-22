U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate Market Size to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.9%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·3 min read

Increase in demand for PBAT from packaging applications and eco-friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics drive the growth of the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. The Covid-19 outbreak led to temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities, which reduced demand for PBAT and related products.

Portland, OR, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market generated $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for PBAT from packaging applications and eco-friendly nature of PBAT and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics drive the growth of the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market. However, high cost of PBAT hinders the market growth. On the contrary, increase in CSR activities and decreasing dependency on petroleum resource and favorable government policies toward bioplastic are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14615

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 outbreak led to temporary ban on import & export and manufacturing & processing activities, which reduced the demand for PBAT and related products.

  • However, the demand for PBAT is expected to increase as the vaccination drives have been initiated in the majority of countries.

The report segments the global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the report is classified into packaging & bags, consumer durables, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, and others. The packaging and bags segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14615?reqfor=covid

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, Europe is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

The global polybutylene adipate terephthalate market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as BASF SE, Amco Polymer, Cosmos Plastics & Chemicals, Chang Chun Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Hangzhou Peijin Chemical Co., Ltd., Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., LOTTE Fine Chemical, and Jin Hui Zhao Long High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polybutylene-adipate-terephthalate-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


