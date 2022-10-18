U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

Polycarbonate Diols Market to Reach Value of US$ 400 Mn by 2031, TMR Study

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

Rise in the global demand for natural and synthetic leather is fueling the sales growth in the polycarbonate diols market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global polycarbonate diols market is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 400 Mn by the end of 2031, according to a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). In addition, the study finds that the market for polycarbonate diols is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Polycarbonate diols find a wide application in the production of varied polyurethane materials with advanced performance and quality. Over the period of past years, major companies operating in different industry verticals are increasing the adoption of water-based polyurethane materials instead of solvent-based materials owing to a surge in the environmental awareness and implementation of strict regulations in order to prevent adverse environmental effects. Such factors are boosting the demand avenues in the market, states TMR’s sales forecast for polycarbonate diols market.

Request Sample Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3903

Major companies operating in the global polycarbonate diols market are using varied strategies such as collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to maintain their leading positions. Furthermore, several players are seen focused on the new product launches in order to expand their product portfolios. Such efforts are expected to lead to significant growth of the polycarbonate diols market during the forecast period.

Polycarbonate Diols Market: Key Findings

  • Polycarbonate diols find applications in adhesives and sealants, states a TMR study. Furthermore, these products are being used in various polyurethane adhesives owing to their ability to improve efficiency and offer high durability of the final polymer. This aside, polycarbonate diols are being utilized in adhesives owing to their ability to offer various advantages such as deliver high thermal stability, boost adhesion properties, improve chemical resistance, and provide exceptional hydrolytic stability. These factors suggest the significant growth scope for polycarbonate diols market during the forecast period, note analysts of a TMR report.

  • Polycarbonate diols are being utilized in the sealants industry owing to their ability to assist in minimizing yellowness, which is generally seen post thermal degradation after added to polyurethanes sealants. Moreover, polycarbonate diols offer high mechanical performance post immersion in solvents or chemicals, make sealants chemicals resistant, offer resistance to hydrolysis and degradation in solvents or chemicals. Hence, rising product use in order to improve overall life of sealants is anticipated to create significant scope for polycarbonate diols market growth during the forecast period.

  • Polyurethane resins are manufactured using polycarbonate diols that have exceptional chemical resistance, hydrolysis resistance, heat resistance, and abrasion resistance. Moreover, the use of these high-performance polyurethane resins is being increasing in the production of natural or synthetic leather owing to their ability to advance the stain resistance and durability. Hence, a surge in the use of synthetic leathers globally is prognosticated to work as one of the growth frontiers for polycarbonate diols market in the near future.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3903

Polycarbonate Diols Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in the product utilization in adhesives and sealants is expected to drive the polycarbonate diols market size during the forecast period

  • Rising adoption of polycarbonate diols owing to their ability to allow for the development of sturdy PU coatings is creating sizable business prospects in the market

Polycarbonate Diols Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Ishii Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • Haiyan Huashuaite Plastics Electric Appliances Co.

  • ICC Industries, Inc.

  • Jinan Haohua Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Hangzhou Dayangchem Co., Ltd.

Ask References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=3903

Polycarbonate Diols Market Segmentation

Form

  • Solid

  • Liquid

Molecular Weight

  • <1000 G/Mol

  • 1000-2000 G/Mol

  • >2000 G/Mol

Application

  • Synthetic Leather

  • Paints & Coatings

  • Adhesives & Sealants

  • Elastomers

  • Others (including Industrial, Aerospace, and Taps & Labels)

Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Market Reports by TMR:

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Spray Polyurethane Foam Market is Projected to Gain a Valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn by 2031

Agricultural Films Market - Agricultural Films Market to be valued at US$ 25.1 Bn by 2031

Synthetic Diamond Market - Synthetic Diamond Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 6.9% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Rare Earth Metals Market - Rare Earth Metals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 7.4% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Pigments Market - Pigments Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.59% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market - Bio-based Bisphenol-A Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 19.1% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

Petrochemicals Market - Petrochemicals Market is Estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.3% during the Forecast Period 2022-2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


