Polycarbonate Diols Market worth $328 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polycarbonate Diols Market size is expected to grow from USD 249 million in 2022 to USD 328 million by 2027 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The main factor driving the polycarbonate diols industry during the forecast period includes the rising demand for high-performance polyurethane in the synthetic leather application. Also, rising demand for waterborne paints & coatings and stringent government regulations across the globe is providing momentum to the growth of the market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52484866

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polycarbonate Diols Market"
366 – Tables
44 – Figures
231– Pages

Ever-increasing adoption of high-performance synthetic leather across the industry, a key to market growth

The natural leather industry has been affected by the supply of raw materials, growing environmental concerns, animal protection, and changes in consumer demand. Thus, a significant shift in the market from natural to synthetic leather is being witnessed across the globe.

The PU synthetic leather has enhanced Physico-chemical properties and is more akin to natural leather in terms of handling, texture, and appearance. With the increase in production of synthetic leather-based products and the structural upgrading of the industry, the demand for high-quality, functional polyurethane from synthetic leather manufacturers is growing steadily across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52484866

The Asia Pacific to be the biggest market during the projection period.

Due to the low cost of production and tolerant regulation, APAC is a profitable market for "Global Industry Shift." Since then, the Asia Pacific manufacturing sector had registered a healthy development from the perspective of production. This manufacturing sector growth helps to propel the demand for the polyurethane market, which in turn further promotes the growth of the polycarbonate diols market.

The major players in this market are Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Covestro Ag (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Perstorp Group (Sweden), Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.(India), and Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd. (China), among others

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52484866

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Dispersions Market by Type (Solvent-free and Low-solvent), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather finishing and Textile finishing), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polycarbonate-diols-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polycarbonate-diols.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polycarbonate-diols-market-worth-328-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301609727.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

