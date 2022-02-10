U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,566.75
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,628.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,989.75
    -48.50 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.80
    -7.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.59
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.10
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0250 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    19.96
    -1.48 (-6.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5310
    +0.0060 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,820.16
    +438.89 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.43
    +19.72 (+1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,643.42
    +76.35 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.91
    +71.04 (+0.26%)
     

Polycarbonate Market in China to Grow by USD 4.59 billion | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report by Technavio on the polycarbonate market in China infers that the increasing applications of polycarbonate materials in end-user industries is driving this market's growth, resulting in market growth of USD 4.59 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Attractive Opportunities in Polycarbonate Market in China by End-user and Resin Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Polycarbonate Market in China by End-user and Resin Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read additional information about the market. Get FREE sample report.

The polycarbonate market in China covers the following areas:

Polycarbonate Market In China Sizing
Polycarbonate Market In China Forecast
Polycarbonate Market In China Analysis

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Chimei Corp., Covestro AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Trinseo SA, among others, are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by End-user:

  • Segmentation by resin type:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Latest Trends and Drivers in the Polycarbonate Market in China

  • Market Driver:

The aerospace industry requires small and light components to reduce material costs. This has driven the need for the miniaturization of electronic components. The use of advanced materials, such as polycarbonates, has increased in the manufacture of optoelectronics, owing to its superior optical and mechanical properties. Thus, the increasing applications of polycarbonate materials in industries is expected to boost the growth of the market.

  • Market Trend:

Polycarbonate materials are used in various components, such as acoustic panels, instrument panels, and anti-vibration panels, in the automotive industry. Strong support from the government and ad hoc tax incentives have led to high sales in the automotive industry in China. The increased local production of automobiles mitigates the issue of low plant capacity utilization of some of the local manufacturers in The country. This enables domestic brands to increase their market shares. Thus, the rising demand for polycarbonate materials from different industries in China will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our USD 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Related Reports:

PMMA Microspheres Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Lime Market by Product and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polycarbonate Market Scope in China

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.62%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.08

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Chimei Corp., Covestro AG, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Teijin Ltd., and Trinseo SA

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polycarbonate-market-in-china-to-grow-by-usd-4-59-billion--technavio-301477719.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Why Shares of Upstart, Nu Holdings, and StoneCo Are All Rising Today

    Tech stocks continued to rally today with the Nasdaq Composite up roughly 1.9% as of 2:40 p.m. ET. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) powered lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 11% higher today, Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded nearly 13% higher, and Brazilian payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded more than 5% higher. As has now been discussed many times, the markets turned ugly starting in early November as the Federal Reserve got more serious about combatting the rising inflation being seen in higher daily prices.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Why Cameco Corporation's Stock Jumped 14.6% Today

    What happened  Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) jumped as much as 14.8% in trading on Wednesday after reporting 2021 financial results. Shares closed the day within a penny of their high in trading.

  • Western Digital, Kioxia Say Contamination Hurt Chip Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Western Digital Corp. and manufacturing partner Kioxia Corp. said that contamination of materials used in flash-memory chip production has hurt output at two factories in Japan. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace Li

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Has Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increasingly Isolated

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    As of 2:55 p.m. ET, the Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker's stock price was up more than 5%. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao placed an overweight rating on Nio's shares on Tuesday. Shao noted that China is one of the world's largest and most profitable auto markets, due in part to the Chinese government's support of its nascent EV industry.

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising. Today’s the Day It Might End Its Slide.

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms are higher following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • Why Doximity Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) leaped 24% on Wednesday after the networking platform for medical professionals announced strong third-quarter growth metrics. Doximity's revenue surged 67% year over year to $97.9 million in its fiscal 2022 third quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. Pharmaceutical companies and other healthcare providers are ramping up their advertising spend on Doximity's network.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy After Asking The FDA To Authorize Its Covid Shot?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or a sell after asking the FDA to authorize its Covid shot for emergency use? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell?

  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • FTX Chief Reminds Congress That 95% of Crypto Volume Is Offshore

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the chief executive officer and co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said 95% of crypto trading volume occurs offshore and urged for greater regulatory clarity to attract businesses to the U.S.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Musk Looks Increa