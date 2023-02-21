U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Resin (PC-ABS, PC-PBT, PC-ASA, Others), By Grade (Extrusion, Injection, General Purpose, Others), By Flow Rate (High Flow, Medium Flow, Low Flow), By End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Durables, Medical, Optical Media, Utilities, Others), By Region.

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421125/?utm_source=GNW

Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market was valued at USD 11781.41 million in 2022 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period, owing to growing utilization of polycarbonate polyester blend in automotive industry for the manufacturing of sunroofs and windowpanes, among others.

Polycarbonates are a class of thermoplastic polymers with carbonate functional groups in their basic chemical structure.Polyester is a type of polymer that contains the ester group in every repeat unit of the main chain.

Also, as a specific material, they are most referred to as a type called polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polycarbonate and Polyester materials, when conjugated together, provide several properties to the manufactured goods, such as good heat absorption, moisture resistance, chemical resistance, and electrical resistance.

Growing Demand from Automotive Industry Driving Market Growth
Blends of polycarbonate have gained in commercial significance, recently.Due to its good compatibility with a variety of polymers, polycarbonate is utilized in blends.

The necessity to make automobiles lighter-weight and the increased need for environmentally friendly external body construction, support the growth of the global polycarbonate polyester blend market throughout the forecast period.Vehicle’s weight can influence fuel usage by up to 75%.

Therefore, the automotive designers, who are constantly seeking methods to improve the cars, put a strong emphasis on decreasing car’s weight, according to feasibility, due to which, they are increasingly substituting polycarbonate polyester blend for glass and metal.This plastic is crucial for improving fuel efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions because it is much lighter while being durable.

The material also enables significant safety to the drivers and the passengesr in case of sudden combustion and gives them chance to escape.

Increase in Demand for Electrical Appliances is Driving Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market

Polycarbonate polyester blends are useful in various electrical appliances.For instance, high-performance polycarbonate foams keep refrigerators cool, and are also used in panels and housings.

The most recent color, material, and finish (CMF) trends are perfect for design-friendly polycarbonate blends.For white goods as well as smaller appliances, polycarbonates and blends offer lightweight mobility and flame-retardant safety without compromising on strength or attractiveness.

Additionally, polycarbonate can be over-molded with thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) to create pleasant surfaces.The fully developed PU systems provide all the essential raw materials for high-performance foams inside refrigerators.

In addition to providing high thermal insulation, PU systems have advantages for manufacturing, including cheap production costs and surface adherence.

Recent Developments

• In 2022, RadiciGroup expanded in India by acquiring the Engineering Plastics business of Ester Industries Ltd. Through its high-performance polymers business division, RadiciGroup, a global manufacturer and supplier of engineering polymers based on polyamide, polyester, and other materials, is continuing to develop its international strategy. The Engineering Plastics division of Ester Industries Ltd., an Indian corporation established by the Singhania family in 1985 and currently trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has been acquired by The Radici Group for about USD 373 million.
• In 2021, Nexeo Plastics, a leading global thermoplastics resin distributor, worked with Covestro to develop and launch a new Polycarbonate/ABS 3D printing filament, Addigy FPB 2684 3D. According to the Nexeo Plastics and Covestro, Addigy FPB 2684 3D retained its toughness and UV resistance in higher temperatures till 122°C, allowing efficient printing of components for outdoor applications. The polycarbonate blend is available in black and white and in filament diameters of 1.75 and 2.85 mm.

Market Segmentation
Global polycarbonate polyester blend market is segmented based on resin, grade, flow rate, end-use, region, and company.Based on resin, the market is further fragmented into PC-ABS, PC-PBT, PC-ASA, Others.

Based on grade, the market is fragmented into extrusion, injection, general purpose, others.Based on flow rate the market is divided into high flow, medium flow, low flow.

Based on end-use, market is fragmented into automotive, consumer durables, medical, optical media, utilities and others.

Company Profiles
Covestro AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Holdings S.A. , Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd., Duromer Products, Polykemi AB, Entec Polymers LLC are some of the major players in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Resin:
o PC-ABS
o PC-PBT
o PC-ASA
o Others
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Grade:
o Extrusion
o Injection
o General Purpose
o Others
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Flow Rate:
o High Flow
o Medium Flow
o Low Flow
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By End-Use:
o Automotive
o Consumer Durables
o Medical
o Optical Media
o Utilities
o Others
• Polycarbonate Polyester Blend Market, By Region:
o Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o South Korea
o Japan
o Australia
o Indonesia
o Vietnam
o Rest of Asia Pacific
o North America
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
o Europe & CIS
o Germany
o Italy
o France
o United Kingdom
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
o Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Egypt
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
o South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Colombia
o Rest of South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Polycarbonate Polyester Blend market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06421125/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


