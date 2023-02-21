Polycarbonate Resin Global Market Report 2023: Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in Building & Construction Space
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate Resin: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Polycarbonate Resin Market to Reach $19.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Polycarbonate Resin estimated at US$14 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electrical & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.4% CAGR and reach US$5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Construction segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Polycarbonate Resin market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Toughness, High-Temperature Resistance and Transparency Properties Present Polycarbonate Resin as a Suitable Material for Demanding Transparent Applications
China: The Largest Consumer of Polycarbonate Resins
Global Polycarbonate Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Region/Country for 2019
Production Trends of Polycarbonate Resin
Global Polycarbonate Resin Market: Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Country
Worldwide Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
Global Polycarbonate Capacity Changes in Million Metric Tons for the Period 2012-2020
Western Europe Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
North East Asia Polycarbonate Market: Estimated and Projected Polycarbonate Production Capacity (in Million Metric Tons) and Operating Rate (in %) for the Years 2012 through 2022
Trade Statistics
Global Polycarbonate Market: Net Imports in Thousand Metric Tons by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022
Polycarbonate Resin - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automobile Production and Sales Dynamics: A Significant Influencer of Demand Patterns in Automotive Actuators Market
Lightweight Polycarbonate for Windows of Vehicles
PC Resins in Electrical & Electronics Applications
Energy Efficient Advantages Fuel Demand for Polycarbonate in Building & Construction Space
Rising Use of Polycarbonate in Optical Lenses
New Opportunities in Store for Polycarbonate Resin in the Medical Sector
Health Concerns over Bisphenol A Drive Phase Out of PC Resin Use in Food Contact Plastic Containers
Innovations & Advancements
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Polycarbonate Resin
Properties of PC Resins
Applications of PC Resins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
