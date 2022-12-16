U.S. markets open in 7 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,896.75
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,215.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,351.00
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.30
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.90
    -0.21 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.50
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    +0.0027 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0036 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1530
    -0.5870 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,404.85
    -332.56 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.39
    -7.37 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Polycarbonate Sheets Market is Projected to Reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2028

Stratview Research
·4 min read
Stratview Research
Stratview Research

The Polycarbonate Sheets Market is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.24% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Polycarbonate Sheets Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/569/polycarbonate-sheets-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.


What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Polycarbonate Sheets Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • The growing use of polycarbonate sheets by end-use industries, such as building & construction, electrical & electronics, and automotive & transportation

The report also includes growth rate estimates based on the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • By Type (Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated, and Others),

  • By End-Use Industry Type (Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, and Others),

  • By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Polycarbonate Sheets Market Insights

Market Trends by Type

The market is segmented as solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others. The solid segment is estimated to have the highest growth in the coming five years. This growth can be attributed to the extensive adoption of polycarbonate sheets by end-use industries for various fabrication applications.

Market Trends by End-Use Industry Type

The market is segmented as building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, and others. The building & construction segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. The market is sustained by the high demand for polycarbonate sheets from end-use industries for various construction activities.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market in the coming five years. It is also estimated to have the highest growth during the 2022-28. China and India are the growth engines of the region. Rapid urbanization and high demand from various end-use industries drive the market for polycarbonate sheets in the region. Europe and North America also offer sizeable growth opportunities in the coming five years.

COVID-19 Impact on the Polycarbonate Sheets Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/569/polycarbonate-sheets-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Sabic

  • Covestro AG

  • Trinseo S.A.

  • Teijin Limited

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd.

  • Plazit-Polygal Group

  • Arla Plast Ab

  • 3A Composites GmbH.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Polycarbonate Sheets Market.

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Polycarbonate Market

  2. Polycarbonate Diols Market

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors

    The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact, as a sign that recession might be on the horizon, November retail-sales data showed the biggest drop in over a year. The immediate result was a sudden drop in stocks across the board, but the unintended consequence may

  • Stocks Bulls Losing Support as $4 Trillion of Options Set to Expire

    (Bloomberg) -- Bulls reeling from the Federal Reserve’s still-hawkish tilt are about to lose a major force that helped tamp down turbulence in US stocks during this week’s macroeconomic drama.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapAn estimated $4 trillion of options is

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed, and Intel and Qualcomm Followed Today

    In early trading, shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC), a manufacturer of computer hard disk drives and solid state drives, plunged more than 10%. Worse, the damage seems to be spreading throughout the computer hardware industry, with shares of semiconductors specialist Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbling 3.3%, and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) following everyone else lower -- down 3.8%. This morning, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) downgraded Western Digital stock from neutral to sell and cut its price target 28% to just $31 a share.

  • Elon Musk is using Tesla as his personal ‘ATM machine’ after cashing out another $3.5 billion in stock. It’s a ‘train wreck situation,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    “Investor frustration is building as the Musk brand has quickly deteriorated over the past six months,” the influential tech analyst wrote. “The Twitter nightmare continues.”

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Adobe, United States Steel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith checks out several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Global Semiconductor Race Is Turning Into a War

    Only weeks after US president Joe Biden and the Chinese president Xi Jinping met in person to improve ties between the world’s two biggest economies, China filed a dispute with the World Trade Organization, further escalating the conflict between the two countries that intensified when the US introduced sanctions on chips exports earlier this year. According to Bloomberg, Japan and the Netherlands will be joining the US in efforts to tighten chip exports to China, with even semiconductor giants

  • Stocks could face another explosion of volatility Friday as $4 trillion of options expire in ‘quadruple witching’

    Stocks have been on a wild ride this week, and conditions could still get weirder as traders brace for "quadruple witching" on Friday, when a flurry of equity options and futures contracts expire.

  • Why Verizon Stock Is Up Today

    It's been a tough year for holders of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), with fears about churn in the mobile phone market and the company's massive capital expenditures requirements in the years to come weighing on the stock. Shares of Verizon traded up as much as 2.5% on Thursday following the upgrade, on a day when the broader markets were down by a similar amount. Verizon is a major player in an increasingly commoditized business where little seems to differentiate various competitors.

  • Cathie Wood Loses Big Money On Every Stock She Owns

    Most investors at least have a few stocks they can brag about. Not so this year with Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation.

  • Novavax stock dives more than 20% on debt offering

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses the decline in stock for Novavax.

  • ‘Things will be less rosy’: Billionaire Howard Marks likes these 2 high-yield dividend stocks for protection

    With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n

  • Stocks are closing out a dismal 2022 as the Fed fights inflation. Here’s what history says comes next.

    More than 100 years of history shows that the U.S. stock market tends to avoid booking back-to-back annual losses, according to AGF Investments.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Breaks Key Level, Apple Dives; Here's The Silver Lining

    The Nasdaq undercut key support on recession fears, with Apple tumbling. Little is working, but here's the silver lining,

  • Billionaire Howard Marks says investors have ‘gone from the low-return world of 2009-21 to a full-return world,’ and it’s a ‘sea change’ from the last 40 years

    Marks became a billionaire by recognizing one of the biggest sea changes in the markets as it was happening—now he’s calling another.

  • Dow Jones Dives 700 Points After Jobless Claims, Retail Sales; Tesla Hits New Low On Elon Musk Stock Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.

  • 10 Tesla Investors Lose $132.5 Billion From Musk's Twitter Fiasco

    Tesla investors are growing tired of Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco. And for good reason. The 10 largest investors in the electric-vehicle maker's stock, including ETF giants Vanguard, BlackRock and Musk himself, lost nearly $133 billion since Twitter's board accepted Musk's buyout on April 25, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Lost Its Charge This Week

    Goldman Sachs issued a sell rating on QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) this week, and investors are apparently heeding the advice. As of Thursday afternoon, shares of the battery manufacturer were down 10% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, due to uncertainty over whether QuantumScape will ever make good on its promise. QuantumScape is one of a handful of companies working to commercialize a solid-state battery, a technology that in theory offers a lot of upside over the lithium-ion batteries currently used to power electric vehicles.

  • Nvidia's CEO Just Gave Investors 1 Million Reasons to Sell or Buy

    In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers.  For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, and Skyworks Solutions Fell Hard Today

    Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE: TSM), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) all fell hard on Thursday, dropping 2.2%, 4.1%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 2:40 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, but since the semiconductor sector is known to be quite cyclical, virtually all chip stocks took it on the chin Thursday, as a combination of macroeconomic data points and Federal Reserve commentary sparked recession fears.