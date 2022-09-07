U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,935.45
    +27.26 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.26
    +192.96 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,627.50
    +82.59 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.32
    +9.99 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.81
    -3.07 (-3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.30
    +9.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.18
    +0.28 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    -0.0480 (-1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1467
    -0.0052 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4840
    +1.7270 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,910.14
    -930.23 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.98
    +7.27 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.91
    -50.53 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Polychain puts its money on HotStreak to streamline sports betting using blockchain

Anita Ramaswamy
·5 min read

In the world of sports betting, instant payments and reliable custody are key to the user experience. HotStreak, a web3 platform for daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests, is wagering that the decentralized nature of the blockchain makes it an ideal solution for DFS platforms.

The sports betting market in the US has grown rapidly as states begin loosening regulations around the industry. It doubled in size in 2021 with over $52.7 billion total wagered over the year, according to Morning Consult.

There are two major issues with large sports betting platforms like FanDuel today, HotStreak CEO Greg Dean told TechCrunch in an interview. The first is that as a player, "getting your money in and out is extraordinarily painful," he said, because payouts are tethered to legacy payment systems such as ACH transfer that require the user to trust the counterparty against whom they are betting on the platform to actually distribute funds to them.

While users experience the friction of slow-moving, centralized payment systems, operators bear the brunt of building and maintaining their own proprietary currencies on-platform to facilitate payouts, Dean said.

The team behind HotStreak's web3 sports betting protocol
The team behind HotStreak's web3 sports betting protocol

The team behind HotStreak's web3 sports betting protocol Image Credits: HotStreak

"When you talk to somebody and you explain that [for] billion-dollar companies like FanDuel, when you open up their tech stack and you look inside, you see an on-ramp, proprietary wallet, a proprietary digital currency and a proprietary ledger, all kind of maintained by this centralized, trusted authority. I think we're going to look back at that and kind of laugh at the industry a little bit," Dean said.

From the operators' perspective, he added, creating these payment systems creates overhead.

"It's just a huge inefficiency in terms of operating the business. Really, what they want to do is build good products that users want to use, not become an on and off-ramp for fiat, or for a proprietary digital currency," he added.

HotStreak's decentralized SHARP protocol aims to tackle both sides of the issue from a payments and custody perspective by facilitating near-instant payments and handling custody of assets based on a set of rules pre-determined within the protocol itself rather than relying on counterparties to initiate payments to other players. The settlement period for payments on its platform is 10 seconds, according to the company's website.

HotStreak raised ~$1.5 million for its seed round in May last year largely from angel investors who Dean said are "huge crypto enthusiasts." Today, the company announced it has brought in an additional $9 million in funding for a Series A round led by crypto-native VC firm Polychain Capital, a new investor in HotStreak.

The product has evolved significantly since the seed round, Dean said. HotStreak's 10-person team plans to use the new funding to further develop its own platform as well as the underlying protocol on which it runs, he continued.

"When we raised our first round, it was more just based on the technology that we're building for the DFS product, which is basically a bunch of neural networks that price the short durations of sporting events," Dean said.

The company has seen $3 to $5 million worth of transactions per month on its platform this summer and is profitable today, Dean said, though he did not share specific numbers regarding revenue or profitability.

FanDuel co-founder and CEO Nigel Eccles, who invests in an advises numerous sports betting businesses, is joining as chairman of the startup's board as part of the Series A, which could help the company stay connected to opportunities to work with other companies in the space.

HotStreak itself makes money both from the entry fees it charges players to use its platform, which it says are listed on the app at the start of each game, and plans to monetize its software by selling it to other sports betting platforms, according to Dean.

Dean and his team aren't the only founders who have recognized room for blockchain-based innovation in the sports betting space. Last month, BetDEX, a startup co-founded by ex-FanDuel execs including Eccles, debuted its own Solana-based sports betting protocol, armed with $21 million in funding it raised last year from Paradigm and FTX. BetDEX is more focused on bringing down fees in the space, while HotStreak is focusing its efforts on improving payments and custody processes.

"There's an opportunity here to build something that can really change the industry and change the way people interact with sports gaming in general, because it really just doesn't make sense that you'd go give your money to some centralized person to hold on to just in case you wanted to make a bad or enter a DFS contest," Dean said.

While Dean admitted that the overall market for DFS providers could shrink as more U.S. states bring legalized sports betting online, he believes the overall sports gaming market is still set to grow significantly. Focusing on DFS to start gives HotStreak a regulatory advantage, he explained, although the platform will likely expand into offering more traditional sports betting products, which typically require more expensive legal disclosures.

HotStreak doesn't spend much on marketing, an activity Dean described as "incinerating" cash. Instead, the company is focused on relentlessly iterating its user experience.

"If you've been in crypto long enough, it kind of feels like a lot of solutions looking for a problem. This is perhaps like one of the more concrete examples of a real existing systemic problem in an industry, where a web3 protocol could change that and drastically improve things," Dean said.

Draftea kicks off LatAm fantasy football with NFL partnership, fresh funding

Recommended Stories

  • Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent

    Seedstars Africa Ventures, the pan-African early-stage fund for startups, has appointed Bruce Nsereko-Lule as its new general partner, to help it deploy more capital and provide the much-needed technical support for founders across the continent. Seedstars Africa Ventures -- which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in more than 30 emerging markets -- provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya's ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria's grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.

  • DeFi Platform Credix Raises $11.25M to Connect Institutional Lenders With Emerging Market Fintechs

    The decentralized credit marketplace will use the capital to expand beyond Brazil

  • Boston's ClearMotion funded by Nio Capital to switch on in-car metaverse in China

    ClearMotion, a Boston-based company that aims to make car rides less bumpy and more fun, just raised $39 million led by Nio Capital, a mobility-focused venture capital fund established by William Li, the founder of Chinese electric vehicle upstart Nio. Getting backed by Nio Capital is a critical step in ClearMotion's China expansion, the car suspension tech company's CEO Christian Steinmann told TechCrunch. "Nio Capital itself is very strong in supporting [global] companies in getting a footprint in China."

  • Disney Dreamlight Valley beginner tips to get ahead fast

    If you're jumping into Disney Dreamlight Valley for the first time, make sure to take these tips with you!

  • Follow the Green Brick Road

    Higher mortgage rates have created opportunities in the homebuilder space. Here's one and how to trade it.

  • U.S. stocks open mixed as investors await Fed speakers

    U.S. stocks opened mixed Wednesday, as investors worry about rising interest rates ahead of speeches from Federal Reserve officials and the release of the Fed's "beige book." The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 was about flat and the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.2%, according to FactSet data at last check. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard is scheduled to speak at 12:35 p.m. Eastern time, following a speech from Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mest

  • Elon Musk Allowed to Include Whistleblower Complaint in Twitter Countersuit

    Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. K. McCormick denied Elon Musk's request to push back the trial to November from Oct. 17.

  • Churchill Downs Inc. completes acquisition of New Hampshire property, plans expansion

    Churchill Downs Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) has completed its acquisition of a poker and casino operation in New Hampshire. The Salem, New Hampshire business is 30 minutes from downtown Boston and offers poker, blackjack as well as roulette wheels and other games, according to its website. Louisville-based Churchill Downs has plans to expand Chasers by constructing a charitable gaming facility in Salem with up to 800 gaming positions, including historical racing machines and table games.

  • United Airlines Stock Jumps On Q3 Revenue Forecast Boost As Travel Boom Extends Into Autumn

    "Exiting a robust summer, United continues to see a strong demand environment and now expects third quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be up around 12% versus third quarter 2019," the carrier said in a Wednesday SEC filing.

  • Germany long-dated government bond yields edge up ahead of ECB

    LONDON (Reuters) -Germany's long-dated government bond yields edged higher on Tuesday, after a volatile session, with investors uncertain about the European Central Bank's next moves. Expectations for a massive interest rate increase by the ECB eased following media reports that policymakers are considering a smaller hike. By 1521 GMT, Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 2 bps to 1.59%.

  • Elon Musk Allowed to Amend Twitter Countersuit to Add Whistleblower Claims

    The judge in the lawsuit over Twitter and Elon Musk’s stalled $44 billion takeover said the billionaire can amend his countersuit to include allegations of mismanagement by the social-media platform’s former head of security.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Apple (AAPL) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Apple (AAPL) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise, oil swings as Wall Street claws back from three-week losing streak

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction at the start of trading Wednesday as a sell-off across equity markets barreled into a fourth straight week.

  • Switzerland, Finland Lend Billions to Power Companies Hit by Energy Volatility

    European governments took new steps to stop utilities from buckling under the financial strain of volatile energy markets. The market gyrations have landed electricity producers with giant collateral payments on trades they had placed to hedge their sales. European officials are concerned that some utilities will be unable to stump up the cash, and that any failures to pay would potentially ricochet through the financial system. Switzerland said it would loan publicly owned Axpo 4 billion Swiss

  • Conflicting Surveys Paint Mixed Picture of Services Providers

    The U.S. services sector either expanded or shrank faster in August than in July, according to two separate business surveys, adding to other mixed signals of the U.S. economy’s strength in recent months. The Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday said the nation’s services sector grew faster in August than in July, according to its Services PMI—an index that tracks industries including healthcare, finance, agriculture and construction. Separately, data firm S&P Global said on Tuesday the services sector shrank faster in August than in July due to weak demand, according to Services PMI Business Activity Index.

  • European Commission Says No To Illumina-Grail Deal - What's Next?

    The European Commission has prohibited Illumina Inc's (NASDAQ: ILMN) acquisition of GRAIL. The company is reviewing the Commission's order and intends to appeal the decision. The company said the "merger of Illumina and GRAIL would usher in a transformational phase in the detection and treatment of cancer by facilitating equal and affordable access to the life-saving early cancer detection Galleri test." The EC decision follows last week's U.S. Federal Trade Commission judge ruling in favor of I

  • Zacks.com featured highlights include Tesla, PAM Systems, Unum Group, LPL Financial Holdings and CSX

    Tesla, PAM Systems, Unum Group, LPL Financial Holdings and CSX are part of Zacks Screen of the Week article.

  • Gruppo Calzedonia Takes Majority Stake in Antonio Marras

    The Italian innerwear, hosiery and swimwear group is aiming at developing and expanding the eclectic brand.

  • The 60/40 strategy is on pace for its worst year since 1936: BofA

    The 60/40 portfolio, one of the most standard allocation mixes for long-term investors, is on pace for its worst year since 1936, data from Bank of America showed.

  • 40% of Our Fund Is in Financials: Flowering Tree's Sachdeva

    Rajesh Sachdeva, chief executive officer and founding partner at Flowering Tree Investment Management, discusses the challenge he's faced with so much volatility in markets, his investment strategy and where he's finding opportunity. He speaks on Bloomberg Television from Singapore ahead of the Sohn Hong Kong Virtual Investment Leaders Conference 2022.