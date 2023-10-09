Can Polydamic Group Berhad's (KLSE:POLYDM) Stock Catch Up to Strong Fundamentals?

Polydamic Group Berhad's (KLSE:POLYDM) stock was mostly flat over the past three months. But since value is created over the longer term, it's worth studying the company's strong financials to see what the future could hold. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Polydamic Group Berhad's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Polydamic Group Berhad is:

28% = RM7.1m ÷ RM25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.28 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Polydamic Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Polydamic Group Berhad has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.5% the company's ROE is quite impressive. Under the circumstances, Polydamic Group Berhad's considerable five year net income growth of 46% was to be expected.

We then compared Polydamic Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Polydamic Group Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Polydamic Group Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Polydamic Group Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business and this reflects in its earnings growth number.

Besides, Polydamic Group Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of three years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Polydamic Group Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Polydamic Group Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

