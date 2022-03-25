Polyester Straps Market Size to Grow by USD 1.15 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyester Straps Market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 16.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyester Straps Market by Grade Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Grade type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the machine grade segment under the grade type category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The high impact and weather-resistant properties of machine-grade polyester straps increase their preference in sectors such as the automotive industry.

Out-of-Scope:

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by grade type (machine grade and hand grade)

Key Companies- Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp. among others.

Driver- Polyester straps have emerged as a viable option to steel strapping

Challenge- Alternatives such as polypropylene strapping

Vendor Insights-

The polyester straps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Auto Strap India - The company is involved in offering petrock poly ethylene terephthalate strap for heavy-duty packaging, which provides a superior alternative to steel strapping in terms of strength, cost-effectiveness, and workability, making it one of the best strapping materials to use for securing any type of palletized or unitized load.

Crown Holdings Inc - The company is involved in offering polyester straps which are mostly used in heavy-duty bundling applications such as shipping bricks, metals, beverage pallets, and other heavyweight packages.

DuBose Strapping Inc. - The company is involved in offering plastic strapping and plastic strapping systems for a wide range of industrial applications ranging from paper to lumber, to bottles and cans, thus ensuring the protection of products during handling, storage, and throughout the shipping process.

Story continues

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Polyester Straps Market Driver:

The corrosion issue in steel has been addressed by the advent of polyester straps. Steel corrodes easily, causing the quality of things wrapped in it to deteriorate. As a result, there was a need for alternative strapping options such as polyester straps.

Polyester Straps Market Challenge:

Polypropylene strapping is a low-cost alternative to polyester straps for moderate duty such as bundling, unitizing, and palletizing. Bundling and packaging newspapers, magazines, food goods such as meat, appliances, corrugated boxes, cut paper, and cartons are some applications for polypropylene strapping.

Polyester Straps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Grade Type

5.3 Machine grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hand grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Grade Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Auto Strap India

10.4 Crown Holdings Inc.

10.5 DuBose Strapping Inc.

10.6 Fromm Holding AG

10.7 GREENBRIDGE

10.8 LINDER GmbH

10.9 Messersi Packaging Srl

10.10 Mosca GmbH

10.11 Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

10.12 Teufelberger Holding AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

