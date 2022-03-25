U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,221.04
    +256.68 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

Polyester Straps Market Size to Grow by USD 1.15 billion | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polyester Straps Market share is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 16.02%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyester Straps Market by Grade Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyester Straps Market by Grade Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by Grade type (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the machine grade segment under the grade type category, as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. The high impact and weather-resistant properties of machine-grade polyester straps increase their preference in sectors such as the automotive industry.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by grade type (machine grade and hand grade)

  • Key Companies- Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp. among others.

  • Driver- Polyester straps have emerged as a viable option to steel strapping

  • Challenge- Alternatives such as polypropylene strapping

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Polyester Straps Market

Vendor Insights-

The polyester straps market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • Auto Strap India - The company is involved in offering petrock poly ethylene terephthalate strap for heavy-duty packaging, which provides a superior alternative to steel strapping in terms of strength, cost-effectiveness, and workability, making it one of the best strapping materials to use for securing any type of palletized or unitized load.

  • Crown Holdings Inc - The company is involved in offering polyester straps which are mostly used in heavy-duty bundling applications such as shipping bricks, metals, beverage pallets, and other heavyweight packages.

  • DuBose Strapping Inc. - The company is involved in offering plastic strapping and plastic strapping systems for a wide range of industrial applications ranging from paper to lumber, to bottles and cans, thus ensuring the protection of products during handling, storage, and throughout the shipping process.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Polyester Straps Market Driver:

The corrosion issue in steel has been addressed by the advent of polyester straps. Steel corrodes easily, causing the quality of things wrapped in it to deteriorate. As a result, there was a need for alternative strapping options such as polyester straps.

  • Polyester Straps Market Challenge:

Polypropylene strapping is a low-cost alternative to polyester straps for moderate duty such as bundling, unitizing, and palletizing. Bundling and packaging newspapers, magazines, food goods such as meat, appliances, corrugated boxes, cut paper, and cartons are some applications for polypropylene strapping.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Cast Polymer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Gelcoat Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyester Straps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.02%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.15 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.33

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Auto Strap India, Campanini ugo Srl, CONSENT Group, Crown Holdings Inc., DAE YANG STRAPS, DuBose Strapping Inc., Fromm Holding AG, GREENBRIDGE, Industrial Yarns Pty Ltd., LINDER GmbH, Messersi Packaging Srl, Mosca GmbH, Narrowtex Pty Ltd., National Webbing Products Co., North Shore Strapping Inc., Plastex Extruders Ltd., Samuel Son and Co. Ltd., Teufelberger Holding AG, Plastic Strapping Co. Ltd., and UNIVERSAL STRAPPING Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Grade Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Grade Type

  • 5.3 Machine grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hand grade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Grade Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Auto Strap India

  • 10.4 Crown Holdings Inc.

  • 10.5 DuBose Strapping Inc.

  • 10.6 Fromm Holding AG

  • 10.7 GREENBRIDGE

  • 10.8 LINDER GmbH

  • 10.9 Messersi Packaging Srl

  • 10.10 Mosca GmbH

  • 10.11 Samuel Son and Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Teufelberger Holding AG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyester-straps-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-15-billion--technavio-301510127.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • These Stocks Should Benefit From the U.S.’s Deal to Send Natural Gas to Europe

    U.S. gas producers like Coterra Energy, EQT, and Southwestern Energy, and those that process and transport the gas, like Cheniere and Energy Transfer, stand to gain.

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • Apple Pays Another Round of Rare $200,000 Bonuses to Some Staff

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is paying a small number of engineers another round of special stock bonuses as part of an unusual push to retain key talent, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East Am

  • Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

    The move reflects airlines’ continuing efforts in recent years to carve their offerings into ever narrower niches, embracing an a-la-carte pricing model to get customers to spend more.

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardw

  • Australian Dollar Slams Into a Major Resistance Area

    The Australian dollar has rallied rather significantly during the trading week, to reach as high as the 0.75 handle.

  • Deutsche Bank Fired Senior Bankers Over Strip Club Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG fired a number of top bankers in New York after a tab run up at a strip club was expensed as legitimate business spending, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring This Week

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) are soaring 23.9% this week from where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the war in Ukraine caused sanctions to be imposed on Russia, leading oil prices to run even higher. While Peabody is a coal producer, higher oil prices are causing global governments to look for potential alternative sources of energy, and coal is a leading source. Peabody is one of the world's biggest coal producers and is the largest reserve holder of coal in the Powder River Basin in Montana and Wyoming, with 2.3 billion tons.

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • Lumber Rally Cools With Transport Snarls Easing, Buyers Balking

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber headed for its biggest weekly loss since July as transportation snarls that sparked a rally start to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningFutures tumbled to $974.80 per 1,000 board fe

  • A financial shock could wreck retirees' or pre-retirees' finances: Here's how to be ready

    When financial catastrophes happen in retirement, it's harder to recover without a payday. Here's how to get yourself prepared.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • Why Riot Blockchain, SOS, and Canaan Had One Heck of a Good Week

    Crypto miners and crypto mining-related stocks have seen impressive interest over the past week. Since last week's close, Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), and Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) appreciated 5.8%, 14.7%, and 7.4%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. ET Friday. Crypto mining companies' valuations tend to reflect the moves in the price of Bitcoin, for various reasons.

  • Exclusive-Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from India's GAIL -sources

    Gazprom has asked India's largest gas transmitter GAIL (India) to pay for gas imports in euros instead of dollars, two sources said, in a sign the Russian energy giant seeks to wean itself away from the U.S. currency in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. European countries and the United States have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. GAIL has a long-term gas import deal with Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore to annually buy 2.5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas and has been settling trade with Gazprom in dollars.