Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Size worth USD 250.29 Mn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyester tire cord fabrics market size is expected to grow by USD 250.29 million at an accelerating CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. 66% of the growth originates from APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026

The rising production of automobiles is one of the major factors propelling the growth of the global polyester tire cord fabrics market. Polyester tire cord fabrics are used by automobiles to keep tires in good shape and increase durability. The demand for polyester tire cord fabrics will increase as auto production rises in developing nations like China, Japan, and Thailand. However, factors like price changes in the automotive sector may limit market expansion. Request Free Sample Report.

The top Key players in the Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market covered:

Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC : The company offer polyester tire cord fabric which has the characteristics of controlled deformation, high strength, and abrasion resistance widely used by the tire industry, thus used in rubber hose manufacturing, air springs, expansion joints, and many other applications.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers a nylon tire cord used for applications that suppress the expansion of radial tires fitted on passenger cars and are also used as a carcass for bias tires fitted on trucks and buses.

Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd.: The company offer polyester tire cord fabric made of polyester, nylon, aramid, and rayon which give better handling of vehicle tire and stability while driving on road.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS: The company offers polyester tire cord fabric used as reinforcing material for tires and designed to keep tires in shape and support vehicle weight, mainly used in radial tires for passenger cars.

Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd.: The company offers CarMax, a cap ply product that can be applied directly without needing rubber coating at the tire manufacturing unit.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

By Geography

Story continues

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry by value?

What will be the size of the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global polyester tire cord fabrics industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global polyester tire cord fabrics market?

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our, Buy Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Automotive Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster Market Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the automotive reconfigurable instrument cluster market segmentation by product (partially reconfigurable instrument cluster and fully reconfigurable instrument cluster) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

E-Axle Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the e-axle market segmentation by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $250.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 66% Key consumer countries US, China, Thailand, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled COLMANT COATED FABRICS, Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., HANOI INDUSTRIAL TEXTILE JSC, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Junma Tyre Cord Co. Ltd., Kian Cord Co., Kolon Industries Inc., Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd., Oriental Industries (Suzhou) Ltd., Shenma Industrial Co.Ltd. , Sohrab Group, SRF Ltd., Star Polymers Inc., Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd., and BIKAWA Enterprise Sdn Bhd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Replacement - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 COLMANT COATED FABRICS

10.4 Hyosung Advanced Materials

10.5 Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

10.6 Kolon Industries Inc.

10.7 Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS

10.8 Shenma Industrial Co Ltd.

10.9 SRF Ltd.

10.10 Teijin Ltd.

10.11 Toray Industries Inc.

10.12 Zhejiang Hilead New Materials Co.Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Polyester Tire Cord Fabrics Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyester-tire-cord-fabrics-market-size-worth-usd-250-29-mn-by-2026--evolving-opportunities-with-firestone-fibers-and-textiles-company-llc-indorama-ventures-public-co-ltd-junma-tyre-cord-co-ltd---technavio-301661593.html

SOURCE Technavio