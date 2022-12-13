U.S. markets closed

Polyetherimide Market Size is expected to Reach at USD 1,063 Million by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 5.7%, Owing to Rising Applications in Automotive Industry

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Polyetherimide Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Polyetherimide Market Size accounted for USD 655 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 1,063 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Polyetherimide Market Statistics

  • Global polyetherimide market revenue was worth USD 655 Million in 2021, with a 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • Asia-Pacific region was accounted 34.2% of polyetherimide market share in 2021

  • North America polyetherimide market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030

  • By form, sheet segment capture over 27.9% of total market share in 2021

  • Growing usage in the aviation industry, drives the polyetherimide market value

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1243

Polyetherimide Market Coverage:

Market

Polyetherimide Market

Polyetherimide Market Size 2021

USD 655 Million

Polyetherimide Market Forecast 2030

USD 1,063 Million

Polyetherimide Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

5.7%

 

Polyetherimide Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Polyetherimide Market Base Year

2021

 

Polyetherimide Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Grade, By Form, By Application, And By Geography

Polyetherimide Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Ensinger Plastics, RTP Company, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, Quadrant Group, Röchling Group, Solvay SA, Toray Industries, Honeywell International Inc, 3M Co, and Kuraray GmbH.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Polyetherimide Market Overview

Polyetherimide has high elastic flexibility, is flame resistant, emits little smoke, and has excellent hydrolytic stability. Due to the obvious product's stability, the manufacturing range is broader than that of its counterpart. Federal programs based on robust research and innovations have promoted the usage of the goods and have been accompanied by significant expenditures in technical advancement.

Polyetherimide Market Trends

The increase in the number of favorable government laws, as well as widespread application in the automobile and food industries are important factors driving the global polyetherimide (PEI) market value. The use of polyetherimide to decrease contamination of food, reduced overall car weight to reduce carbon emissions, and severe regulatory measures like the FDA and European Union limiting VOCs will enhance the desire for the polyetherimide market growth. In addition, the food business is predicted to expand dramatically. Due to stain and durability difficulties with products, it increase use in appliances and cookware. Furthermore, food adulteration is likely to have a negative impact on consumer health. As a result, the FDA has declared that the products that are safe for additions are used in foodstuffs indirectly. These reasons are projected to fuel the worldwide polyetherimide market demand.

Glass fiber in the product sector is likely to lead the worldwide polyetherimide (PEI) market with the largest share and to rise in the coming few years. This expansion might be due to the leading polyetherimide producers' focus on continuous product introductions to provide high-quality plastics for a variety of applications. For example, in February 2018, SABIC announced plans to increase polyetherimide resin production capacity in the Netherlands and the Asia Pacific region. This aspect will boost the sustainability of the polyetherimide industry.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/polyetherimide-market

Polyetherimide Market Segmentation

The global polyetherimide market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on grade, form, and application. By grade, the segment is separated into unreinforced and reinforced (glass fiber and carbon fiber). According to the polyetherimide market forecast, the reinforced category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of form, the market is categorized into integral film, sheet, tube, granule, and rod. Moreover, the market is split into automotive (interiors, under hood components, bumper and fuel systems), electronics (switches, coils & fuses and semiconductors), aerospace (antenna construction and interiors), pharmaceuticals (fixtures and surgical probes), consumer products (kitchenware and appliances), industrial (oil & gas, telecommunication, fluid handling and marine cleats), and food, based on the application.

Polyetherimide Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide polyetherimide market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to the current polyetherimide industry analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market followed by Europe and North America territory. Its predominance in the Asia-Pacific region originates from its widespread use in the automobile sector for a wide range of applications such as dashboards and fenders due to its strength. Furthermore, population growth and fast urbanization are important factors that will benefit the car sector. This aspect will promote growth for the Asia-Pacific polyetherimide (PEI) industry. Besides that, the increase in consumption from the medical industry brought on by consumers' increased awareness of infectious conditions is the key factor driving the polyetherimide (PEI) industry in the Europe region. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to increase significantly during the projection period.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1243

Polyetherimide Market Players

The widespread usage of glass fiber polyetherimide in the semiconductor market has drawn the attention of the major participants in the polyetherimide (PEI) market. Furthermore, industry participants are undertaking strategic priorities such as partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market position and improve their presence in the worldwide polyetherimide (PEI) market. These characteristics are expected to provide tremendous potential prospects for the global polyetherimide (PEI) market's leading industry players. Some of the prominent polyetherimide market companies are RTP Company, Ensinger Plastics, SABIC, Röchling Group, Quadrant Group, Solvay SA, Honeywell International Inc, Toray Industries, 3M Co, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, and Kuraray GmbH.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Polyetherimide Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Polyetherimide Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Polyetherimide Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Polyetherimide Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Polyetherimide Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Polyetherimide Market?

  • What will be the Polyetherimide Market value in 2030?

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related:

The Global Coated Glass Market size accounted for USD 32,951 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71,425 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Self-healing Materials Market size accounted for USD 1,054 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9,304 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Residential Air Purifier Market size accounted for USD 3,260 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 6,648 Million by 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


