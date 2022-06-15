U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,767.25
    +30.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,592.00
    +217.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,415.00
    +100.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.80
    +16.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.70
    -0.23 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.40
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0509
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.93 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2085
    +0.0086 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6600
    -0.8200 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,459.98
    -2,292.43 (-10.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.23
    -39.02 (-8.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.99
    +75.53 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Polyethylene Films Market Size to Reach $128.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 4.5%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the application of polyethylene films in various industries such as construction, food & beverage, and others and extensive use of multi-layer polyethylene films in the agricultural sectors for crop protection in harsh climatic conditions are expected to drive the growth of the global polyethylene films market. Based on type, the stretch films segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Portland, OR, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polyethylene film market generated $82.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $128.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Significant surge in the application of polyethylene films in various industries such as construction, food & beverage, and others and remarkable properties of polyethylene films such as lightweight, flexible, glossy finish, moisture resistance are expected to drive the growth of the global polyethylene films market. Moreover, the extensive use of multi-layer polyethylene films in the agricultural sectors for crop protection in harsh climatic conditions supplements the market growth. On the other hand, wide application of paper packaging films over polyethylene films due to environmental regulations & constraints is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in use of PE films as vapor retarder, window film, counter top protection, and roofing solutions is expected to create tremendous opportunities for the industry.

Download Sample PDF (282 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2972

COVID-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global polyethylene films market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industries such as food & beverage, construction, transportation, packaging, automotive, and others, which, in turn, led to the decreased demand for polyethylene films.

  • This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government so as to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

  • However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global polyethylene films based on type, technology, material, application, and region.

Based on type, the stretch films segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Remaining segment analyzed in the report include shrink films and others.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2972?reqfor=covid

Based on material type, the LLDPE segment held the majority market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market. The HDPE segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Other regions analyzed in the market include Europe, North America and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global polyethylene films market report include Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Printpack Inc. RKW Group, Inteplast Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., and Toray Industries Inc.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyethylene-film-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |           

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Russia says lowers gas flows to Europe with sanctions preventing Siemens from delivering equipment

    Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.

  • Exclusive-China's Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in video streaming firm iQIYI -sources

    China's internet search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, said those two people and another two sources familiar with the matter.

  • Caterpillar Is the Latest Company to Relocate to Texas

    The maker of the iconic yellow construction and mining equipment is leaving Illinois after nearly a century, the latest big company to relocate.

  • Oil Fluctuates Ahead of Fed Meet That’s Expected to See Big Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting that’s expected to see further monetary tightening to combat rising US inflation.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapWest Texas Int

  • FedEx Surges Most Since 1986 on Activist-Backed Overhaul Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- FedEx Corp.’s shares soared the most in almost 36 years after the courier hiked its dividend and announced board changes in coordination with activist investor D.E. Shaw & Co., a bold shakeup just two weeks into the tenure of new Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBid

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Rece

  • Coinbase, Intel, Tesla: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Rivian pushes back deliveries of its R1S SUV once again

    Customers who pre-ordered the electric SUV received the news by email.

  • Biden’s Saudi Arabia Reversal Unlikely to Solve Oil Price Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s visit to oil-rich Saudi Arabia might heal frayed US ties with the kingdom, but it’s unlikely to resolve the energy crisis plaguing the global economy.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Em

  • Enterprise Products proposes $5B petrochemical expansion in Beaumont

    The proposed $5 billion to $5.25 billion cracker would have the capacity to produce 2 million tons of ethylene per year, Enterprise said, making it one of the largest in the world.

  • Oil prices climb, but expected U.S. interest rate hike looms

    Oil prices rose on Wednesday, rebounding from losses earlier in the session amid concerns over fuel demand and the broader economy ahead of an expected big hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve. In a volatile session, Brent crude futures for August were up 46 cents, or 0.4%, at $121.63 a barrel as of 0642 GMT after falling to as low as $120.65 earlier in the session on the back of a 0.9% decline on Tuesday. Surging inflation has led investors and oil traders to brace for a big move by the Fed this week - a 75-basis-point increase, which would be the largest U.S. interest rate hike in 28 years.

  • Real estate companies Redfin, Compass begin laying off workers

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details the layoffs real estate companies are issuing amid declining home sales.

  • Southwestern Energy signs key RSG deal with German company

    Responsibly sourced gas is the term for natural gas that is produced with lower methane emissions and an elaborate and constant system of monitoring.

  • 6 key flash points that led to Disney CEO Bob Chapek pulling the trigger on top exec Peter Rice

    The Walt Disney Co. abruptly fired Peter Rice—the head of the company’s TV division—last week, but new reports indicate it was a long time coming.

  • Natural-gas prices settle at a 5-week low

    Natural-gas futures drop by more than 16% on Tuesday to log their lowest settlement in five weeks, as a delay in full repairs to a U.S. liquified natural gas terminal is expected to lead to higher inventories of the commodity in U.S. storage.