Polyethylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2023-2027

Summary. Global Polyethylene capacity is expected to experience a considerable growth over the next five years from 134.1 mtpa in 2022 to 193.5 mtpa in 2027. Around 164 planned and announced Polyethylene projects are expected to come online by 2027, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years.

Among countries, China is expected to lead Polyethylene capacity additions by 2027, followed by Iran and Russia. RusGazDobycha, Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd and China Petrochemical Corp are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



- Global Polyethylene capacity outlook by region

- Global Polyethylene outlook by country

- Polyethylene planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Polyethylene producers globally

- Global Polyethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Polyethylene capital expenditure outlook by country



- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Polyethylene plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Polyethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Polyethylene capacity data

