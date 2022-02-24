U.S. markets open in 5 hours 1 minute

Polyethylene Market Prices to Remain Elevated in the EU After Soaring Last Year - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.
·2 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

In the EU, the average import price for primary polyethylene stood at $1,672 per tonne in 2021, rising by 54% against the previous year. High energy resource costs and logistic tensions are forecast to keep the prices elevated this year.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High energy resource costs and logistic tensions are forecast to keep polyethylene prices elevated this year, a new report published by IndexBox projects. In the EU, the import price for polyethylene in primary forms stood at $1,672 per tonne in 2021, rising by 54% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, major importing countries recorded the following prices: in the Czech Republic ($1,886 per tonne) and Sweden ($1,826 per tonne), while Belgium ($1,423 per tonne) and the Netherlands ($1,582 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. In 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Italy (+62.4% per year), while the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Primary Polyethylene Imports in the EU

In 2021, the amount of polyethylene in primary forms imported in the EU rose slightly to 12M tonnes, surging by 3% on the previous year. In value terms, purchases soared by 3% y/y to $20.3B.

Germany (2M tonnes), Belgium (1.9M tonnes), Italy (1.6M tonnes), Poland (1.1M tonnes), France (1M tonnes), Spain (0.9M tonnes) and the Netherlands (0.8M tonnes) represented roughly 76% of total purchases of primary polyethylene in 2021. The following importers - the Czech Republic (291K tonnes), Austria (285K tonnes), Sweden (267K tonnes), Greece (262K tonnes), Portugal (238K tonnes) and Romania (213K tonnes) - each recorded a 13% share of total supplies.

In value terms, Germany ($3.5B), Belgium ($2.7B) and Italy ($2.6B) were the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, with a combined 43% share of total supplies. These countries were followed by Poland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Austria, Sweden, Greece, Portugal and Romania, which together accounted for a further 45%.

In terms of the main importing countries, Austria saw the highest growth rate of purchases, doubling the value of imports in 2021, while supplies for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Dow Chemical, BASF, Exxon Mobil Corporation, LyondellBasell, SABIC, Sinopec Corporation, Sibur, Hanwool Corporation, Ihne & Tesch GmbH, Matsui Technologies India Ltd, Acros Pvt. Ltd, Ser Rezistans A.S., ENI, ChevronPhillips, LG Chemical, DuPont, INEOS, Lanxess, Lotte Chemical, Formosa Plastics Corporation, China Resources

Sources

EU - Polyethylene in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Polyethylene in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Polyethylene with a Specific Gravity of Less than 0.94, in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

World - Sacks and Bags of Polyethylene or Polypropylene Strip - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia-Pacific - Polyethylene in Primary Forms - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


