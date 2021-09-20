U.S. markets open in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,360.50
    -61.25 (-1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,898.00
    -564.00 (-1.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,154.25
    -171.75 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,184.90
    -43.40 (-1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.54
    -1.43 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.70
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.11
    +6.42 (+34.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5610
    -0.3340 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,399.11
    -3,480.45 (-7.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.98
    -117.55 (-9.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,844.45
    -119.19 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Polyethylene Market worth USD 135.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.89% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyethylene Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Polyethylene Market Information Segmented By Type (LDPE, MDPE, HDPE), Technology (Films & Sheets Extrusion, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Others) End-User (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Household Applications, Others) and Region Forecast till 2028” the market size is projected to be worth USD 135.87 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period (2021 - 2028)., The market was valued at USD 112.15 billion in 2021.

Market Competitive Analysis:

The major companies in the polyethylene market profiled are:

  • Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

  • China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

  • Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad (Malaysia)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • LyondellBasell Industries NV (the Netherlands)

  • SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

  • DowDuPont (the US)

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation (the US)

  • Sasol Ltd. (South Africa)

  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

  • INEOS Group Holdings SA (the UK)

Market Scope:

Polyethylene is a durable and lightweight thermoplastic that can be found in an immeasurable majority of day-to-day items. Polyethylene is fully recyclable and can be melted and used again and again. Polyethylene is light in weight and provides high strength, and is used in plastic containers, lids, cups, bottles, pipes, bags, and numerous others. It is used in packaging materials, coatings, and molding a wide range of parts and components.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure

 https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1056



Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global polyethylene market has recorded a noteworthy growth over the recent years, given by the significant participation of the construction sector. Apart from that, the growing demand from pharmaceutical, personal & home care, packaging, food & beverage, and other sectors is also likely to boost the growth of the market. The beneficial features provided by the material, like its durability, cost-effectiveness, resistance to moisture & chemicals, and superior characteristics, are causing a surge in demand for polyethylene across the globe. The growth in demand for polyethylene from the agricultural sector attributed to the increasing demand for drippers and nozzles at irrigation fields is also acting as a catalyst for the growth of the polyethylene market. The rising production of emitting pipes and microtubes is also projected to enhance market performance on a global level.

Market Restraints

The availability of substitutes for polyethylene like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polypropylene is likely to impact the market's growth negatively. Moreover, the volatility in the prices of raw materials used, growing consumer awareness, and stringent measures implied by governments to cut down the use of polyethylene are major challenges faced by the global polyethylene market.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (185 pages) on Polyethylene Market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/polyethylene-market-1056


Impact of COVID-19

The occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed several industry sectors, including the polyethylene market. The market's downfall for three months straight attributed by a complete lockdown in numerous regions worldwide has negatively impacted the market. The market was at a standstill, with an abrupt fall in demand that caused a serious impact on global polyethylene production. However, the market is soon likely to gain pace again.

Segment Analysis

Market Segmentation

The global polyethylene market can be bifurcated based on type, end-users, and technology. Based on type, the classification is done as high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), and medium-density polyethylene (MDPE). LDPE is anticipated to lead the market with a valuation of USD 97,157.2 million while growing at a CAGR of 6.01% throughout the review timeframe.

The market is divided as electrical & electronics, household applications, automotive, packaging, construction, and others based on end-user. The packaging segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 6.12% by 2025 acquiring the market value of USD 1 11,148.3 million.

Based on technology, the market classification is done as injection molding, films & sheets extrusion, pipe extrusion, blow molding and others. The films & sheets extrusion segment is projected to reach USD 1, 06,049.4 million by 2025, with a CAGR of 6.54% through the forecasted timeframe.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1056


Regional Analysis

The global polyethylene market is divided into regions like North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East, and Africa. APAC is likely to accomplish the largest market share through the forecasted era attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization. The market is all set to reach USD 85,957.3 million while growing at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecasted period. Emerging nations like Japan, China, and India are anticipated to augment the regional market.

Europe manages to hold the second position in the global polyethylene market by 2025. The rise in demand for polyethylene in the automotive sector is the reason for the surge in regional market growth. The growing development of healthcare & pharmaceuticals, packaging, electrical & electronics, and automotive sectors is the primary growth factor for the regional market.

The Latin America region is anticipated to record substantial growth in coming years given by the growing demand for construction materials, plastic bags, and bottles. MEA is projected to register a decent growth through the projected period due to the developments in packaging and consumer goods. The growing urbanization in the region is also likely to flourish the market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Polyethylene Market Global Segmented By Type (LDPE, MDPE, HDPE), Technology (Films & Sheets Extrusion, Pipe Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Others) End-User (Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Household Applications, Others) and Region Forecast till 2028


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1056


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow futures skid 500 points as China property fears grow

    U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday, with those for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 500 points, as Hong Kong-listed property companies came under fresh pressure. Investors also were positioning ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. How are stock futures trading?

  • FTSE sinks to lowest levels since July amid energy market crunch

    The S&P 500 had already dropped below its 50-day moving average on Friday, an important resistance point for the index.

  • China Property Fear Spreads Beyond Evergrande, Roiling Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing investor angst about China’s real estate crackdown rippled through markets on Monday, adding pressure on Xi Jinping’s government to prevent financial contagion from destabilizing the world’s second-largest economy.Hong Kong real estate giants including Henderson Land Development Co. suffered the biggest selloff in more than a year as traders speculated China will extend its property clampdown to the financial hub. Intensifying concerns about China Evergrande Group’s debt c

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. The Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading halt in Hong Kong. The sudden selloff in the last two hours leading up to the suspension was accompanied by a surge in trading volume that was about 14 times its average in the past year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. The company has a 9.5% $246 million bond due on Oct. 18 and Fitch Ratings revised its outlook to

  • How Moderna Stock Can Double From Here

    If you had bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) when it first went public and held those shares, you'd now be sitting on a gain of nearly 2,200%. This jaw-dropping performance has given Moderna a market cap of more than $170 billion. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's share price could plunge around 70%.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in a Market Pull-Back

    It could be a while until a correction occurs, and that sort of strategy would have caused you to miss out on the past year of market growth. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a rockstar tech stock with outstanding growth catalysts, and it's returned more than 230% since the pandemic market bottom in March 2020. Nvidia is the global market leader in PC graphics processor units (GPU), with 83% market share.

  • Stock Rout Deepens on China, Fed; Treasuries Gain: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The global stock rout sparked by investor angst over China’s real-estate sector and Federal Reserve tapering deepened on Monday, with U.S. futures falling more than 1% and European equities hitting a two-month low. Contracts on the three major U.S. indexes signaled further declines when the market opens after the S&P 500 fell the most in a month, a test for the buy-the-dip mentality as the gauge jabs at its 50-day moving average. Treasuries gained along with the dollar before Wedn

  • 3 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    It might seem tough to find cheap tech stocks as the Nasdaq hovers near all-time highs. Let's take a closer look at three of those undervalued tech stocks: Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS). Cisco is often considered a slow-growth tech stock, since it generates most of its revenue from networking switches and routers.

  • Dow Futures Dive More Than 500 Points, Evergrande Fears Mount—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The highly indebted Chinese property giant has debt obligations due this week it can't pay. Investors are worried about spillover into the wider market.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

    A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Three Motley Fool contributors think Square (NYSE: SQ), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have a shot.

  • Warren Buffett’s Grandnephew Is Beating Berkshire Hathaway

    Shares of Boston Omaha, co-run by Alex Buffett Rozek, are outperforming Berkshire Hathaway stock this year. Boston Omaha just trimmed an investment in Dream Finders Homes last week.

  • All 30 Dow stocks fall as Evergrande default fears spark selloff

    Shares of all 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average are trading lower in Monday's premarket, led by financials, as part of a global equity selloff sparked by concerns over the collateral damage from the potential default by China-base real estate developer Evergrande Group. Among the biggest early decliners, shares of American Express Co. sank 2.9%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. gave up 2.5% and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. shed 2.5%. The most active Dow stock was Apple Inc.'s , which slid 1.2

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Just Went on Sale

    With the stock market hovering around an all-time high, risk-averse investors may be looking for safer investments that can generate income even if there's a market downturn. Dividend Aristocrats, which are members of the S&P 500 that have raised their annual payouts for at least 25 consecutive years, tend to be large and often stodgy companies. Although prone to underperforming a growth-orientated market like the one we are in, these companies offer consistent and reliable performance with a track record you can count on.

  • China Defends Tech Crackdown in Meeting With Wall Street Chiefs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top regulators defended their market-roiling crackdown on various industries in a meeting with Wall Street executives, while reassuring them the stricter rules aren’t aimed at stifling technology companies or the private sector.China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said recent actions were to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, according to a person familiar with th

  • Gold price: Here's why the yellow metal could double, and the best ways to buy it

    Here's how to dabble in the most popular investment in human history.

  • The 1 Value Stock I'm Buying Right Now

    Semiconductor manufacturer Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) was asleep at the wheel as rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose from the dead. AMD's products were terrible from 2011 through 2017, built on a failed architecture that came nowhere close to competing with Intel. AMD is now on the fourth generation of Zen, and its chips have surpassed Intel on essentially every metric.

  • Microsoft, Chipotle Among 5 Stocks Setting Up Buying Opportunities

    Microsoft and AMD are among top stocks setting up possibly buying opportunities off 50-day or 10-week lines.

  • Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Popular Amongst Institutions?

    If you want to know who really controls Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Evergrande Moment of Truth Arrives With Bond Payment Deadlines

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group bondholders are about to find out if the property giant’s liquidity crisis is as dire as it appears.Interest payments on two Evergrande notes come due Thursday, a key test of whether the developer will continue meeting obligations to bondholders even as it falls behind on payments to banks, suppliers and holders of onshore investment products. Investors are pricing in a high likelihood of default, with one of the notes trading at less than 30% of face value.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.