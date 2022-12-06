U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market to Reach US$ 40 Billion by 2032 Attributing to its Increasing Usage in Food & Beverage Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Extensive use in the beverage packaging industry, including juice bottles, soft drink bottles, water bottles, and liquid dairy item bottles, is likely to fuel Polyethylene Terephthalate Market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyethylene terephthalate market is anticipated to grow at a stable CAGR of 3.4% over the projection period from 2022 to 2032. The global market is predicted to forecasted to reach US$ 28.6 Billion in 2022, up from US$ 27.1 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, the industry is poised to reach nearly US$ 40 Billion by 2032.

Polyethylene Terephthalate popularly known as PET is a thermoplastic polymer resin produced due to the reaction of raw materials such as mono ethylene glycol (MEG) and purified terephthalic acid. This material is known to exhibit exceptional barrier properties towards moisture and water. Polyethylene Terephthalate finds applications across diverse industries such as automotive, food, and beverage packaging, and electronics, among others.

Over the recent years, Reliance Industries have announced an opening in Dahej, Gujrat, for making polyester plastic. Furthermore, the company is also expected to commission a 650KTA polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin capacity and purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant. It will increase their global share by almost four percent and would also lower the operational cost and achieve full chain margins.

Request for PDF Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-622

Key Takeaways

  • Surging demand for polyethylene terephthalate is predicted to come from the food and beverage packaging sectors such as carbonated soft drinks packaging, increased demand for packaged food due to the rise in consumption of frozen and processed food, rise in demand for electronics and automotive applications/industries, and eco-friendly substitution are the most important driving force in the Polyethylene Terephthalate market.

  • In addition, increasing urbanization, innovative packaging, and high economic growth are rapidly contributing to increasing the demand for polyethylene terephthalate regardless of geographical location.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key participants present in the global demand of the polyethylene terephthalate market are focusing on research and development activities along with other strategic steps such as mergers and acquisitions in order to get an edge over the global landscape.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

  • Alpek SAB de CV

  • Sinopec Group

  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation

  • CR Chemical Materials Technology Inc.

Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-622

More Insights into the Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

The food and beverage sector is expected to account for robust growth within the Asia Pacific region. The rising income levels along with the swelling population levels are some of the major factors that have been steering the growth of the food industry in the province.

Attributing to enhanced living standards, the food and beverage sector in China is experiencing a significant boost. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for packaged, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-eat food, as well as an array of beverages.

Over the span of time, consumption of packaging material has significantly swelled, and a shift is predicted to sustainable and recyclable material is likely to drive the market in the coming future. Moreover, with enormous scope for growth in the region, novel investments are being observed in the food and beverage sector, envisioned to set up individual confectionaries, food processing, and beverage-making facilities.

The plastics industry is crucial for the European economy and plays a huge part in its recovery plan. Together, the plastic raw material producers, plastics converters, plastics recyclers, and machinery manufacturers, represent a value chain that employs over 1.5 million people in Europe, through more than 55,000 companies, most of them SMEs, operating in all European countries.

Attributing to the surging partnerships between an interrelated plastics value chain and hefty investments by all local and global investors, the PET market will adopt innovative ideas to offer sustainable solutions.

Likewise, recycling rates of plastic packaging waste in Europe range between 26% and 52%. European Union (EU) has published the new Directive on Packaging and Packaging Waste which sets higher recycling targets per material, along with a new calculation method for recycling performances. Thus, the increment in the adoption of recycling plastic waste is burgeoning the demand for the PET market.

On the basis of geography, the United States accounted for the largest market share, holding more than two-thirds of the global landscape. A substantial increase in demand for packaging materials in the food & beverage segment in the United States has been witnessed over recent years. PET is used to swap parts in vehicles, as it aids to reduce weight, as well as wear & tear.

Attributing to the aforementioned factors, the growth of the U.S. automotive market is expected to grow at an exponential pace. This increasing demand will enhance the growth of the country’s polyethylene terephthalate market in the forthcoming future.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-622

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyethylene-terephthalate-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Polytetrahydrofuran Market Share: According to latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global Polytetrahydrofuran (Poly THF) Market is relishing a market valuation of US$ 5,524.8 Mn in 2022, and all set to expand with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022 – 2032 period.

Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Market Demand: The global antimicrobial nanocoatings market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 930.5 Mn in 2022. The antimicrobial nanocoatings market is expected to witness steady growth at a CAGR of 20.3% from 2022 to 2032. It is further expected to top a valuation of US$ 5,893.7 Mn by the end of 2032.

Photoresist Chemicals Market Outlook: The global photoresist chemicals market is expected to be valued at US$ 3,185.6 Million in 2022. The overall demand for photoresist chemicals is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 4,537.2 Million by 2032.

Polydimethylsiloxane Market Value: The global polydimethylsiloxane market is expected to secure US$ 2,644.7 Million in 2032 while expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. The market is likely to hold a value of US$ 1,533.7 Million in 2022.

Heterocyclic and Fluoro Organic Compounds Market Growth: The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 494.1 Mn in 2022. The global heterocyclic and fluoro organic compounds market is expected to witness a steady growth rate at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


