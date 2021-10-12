U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.79
    -7.40 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,435.30
    -60.76 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,474.91
    -11.29 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.81
    +5.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +0.22 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.18 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1545
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5580
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,024.47
    -235.74 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.10
    +5.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.79
    -27.06 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size worth $ 40,037.04 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 3.69 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read

PET provides a unique combination of properties such as low gas permeability, resistance to oil, grease, alcohols, various solvents, high strength, and moisture barrier properties which make it a popular choice for various industries like textile, packaging, automotive, and electronics are fueling the growth of PET market.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Polyethylene Terephthalate Market” By Application(Food & Beverages, Sheets & Films, Consumer Goods), By End Use Industry(Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market size was valued at USD 27,111.19 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 40,037.04 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=41941

Browse in-depth TOC onPolyethylene Terephthalate Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Overview

Polyethylene terephthalate is also commonly utilized in flexible packaging applications due to its unique physical characteristics, such as being shatterproof and non-reactive to food and water. The market is predicted to increase as a result of increasing technological breakthroughs and innovations in packaging applications, primarily through weight reduction. Increased use of textiles and fabrics, increased PET recycling and collection rates around the globe, and rising demand for sustainable and recyclable products are all driving market growth for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET). Meanwhile, strict environmental restrictions limiting the use of PET and rising demand for environmentally acceptable alternatives like High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) are likely to stifle market growth.

The growing demand for lightweight packaging solutions for electronics and food is expected to open up new opportunities for PET. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the level of rivalry is predicted to increase. As a result, players are focusing on developing unique technologies in order to increase their market position. To achieve a competitive advantage in the market, companies are working on PET manufacturing processes that are both cost-effective and high-quality.

Key Developments in Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

• Alpek Polyester business division acquired Lotte Chemical UK Ltd.

• The new business division will operate as the legal entity of Alpek Polyester UK Ltd.

• The acquisition enables the company to expand its presence in United Kingdom.

The major players in the market are M&G Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Far Eastern New Century, Alpek S.A.B de C.V., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group., Indorama Ventures, Lanxess, Tray-Pak Corporation, Verdeco Recycling Inc., and Voridian (Eastman Chemicals) Inc. (U.S.).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market On the basis of Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography.

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Application

    • Beverages

    • Sheets & Films

    • Consumer Goods

    • Food Packaging

    • Others

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By End-Use Industry

    • Electrical & Electronics

    • Packaging

    • Automotive

    • Construction

    • Others

  • Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastics Market By Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE)), By Service (Recycling, Landfills, Incineration), By End-User (Building & Construction, Packaging, Furniture), By Process (Chemical Process, Mechanical Process, Biological Process), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Metallized Film Market By Material (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Decorative), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Medical Grade Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Market By Application, By Competitive Landscape, By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) Market By Application (Building and Construction, Automotive, Tubes and Tires, Plastic Modifications), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top packaging companies: Open happiness wrapped with world-class packaging items

Visualize Polyethylene Terephthalate Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Investing during inflation can be unnerving. Here's what the Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has said on how to handle it.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Rally Over 60%

    As Q4 gets into full swing, we can take a moment to look back over our shoulders at where we’ve come from. The sustained upward trend of the markets is obvious from this view, and the recent downturn in the market appears as a bump against some otherwise solid gains. Even so, there are reasons for concern right now. The COVID pandemic hasn’t gone away – and it doesn’t look like it will go away either. The September jobs numbers were weak, and unemployment only fell because too many people left t

  • 11 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Climate change has been a top priority of United States President Joe […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Sagging Stocks She Just Bought

    All three of these growth stocks have been tumbling, but that doesn't frighten off ARK Invest's top stock picker.

  • Is Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • MGM Resorts’ Price Target Is Doubled. This Analyst Likes the Casino Operator’s ‘Transformation.’

    MGM Resorts International was rising Tuesday after shares of the casino operator were upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse and the analysts boosted the stock’s price target to $68, a Wall Street-high. MGM Resorts (ticker: MGM) has gained more than 45% so far this year. Credit Suisse’s previous price target on the stock was $33.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Rebounding. It’s Not Time to Buy.

    Some veteran money managers are looking to other pockets of China’s market for the next leg of growth as Beijing’s recent crackdown underscores a larger shift in focus for authorities.

  • What Is A Short Squeeze And What Is Going On In GameStop, AMC

    The short squeeze is usually something inflicted by one hedge fund on another. This is really the first time we have seen such trading instigated by a band of retail traders.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)?

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have […]

  • The Top Tech Stock to Buy in October

    Because the computer chip shortage gets so much attention -- and rightly so considering the impact it's having on broad swaths of the economy -- shares of chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been much more volatile than they otherwise might be. There is hardly an important technology market that Nvidia isn't targeting. Whether it's artificial intelligence or gaming, data centers or automobiles, Nvidia has its thumb in the pie and wants a larger slice.

  • fuboTV, AT&T SportsNet Join Hands; Street Says Buy

    Sports focused live TV streaming platform fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) recently announced that it has entered into a distribution agreement with AT&T SportsNet to stream AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain on fuboTV in the coming days. Following the news, shares of the company gained 1.4% to close at $25.49 on Monday. The deal will enable fuboTV access to the regional coverage of Utah Jazz, Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Rockies, including other ancillary programming and behind-the-scenes content. Initially,

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Climbs On Record China Sales; 3 Tech Giants Eye New Buy Points

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points Tuesday, as Tesla stock raced higher on record China sales.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • Facebook Earnings: 3 Metrics to Watch

    The earnings report comes after shares shave been hammered in recent weeks, making it a timely update for investors.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The next standard for wireless communication, called 5G, is already going live across the U.S. and countries around the world. Consider that by 2024 there are estimated to be about 3 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide. Additionally, this new 5G technology market will reach an estimated worldwide market size of $700 billion in 2025.

  • SoFi stock rises as Southwest Airlines and Deere & Co. shares slump

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALLO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 96% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLO ) by...

  • Roubini Says Fed May ‘Wimp Out’ on Hikes Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the Federal Reserve may find it tough to tighten policy if growth slows and markets sell off like they did in the fourth quarter of 2018.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like No