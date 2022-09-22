Polyethyleneimine Market to record USD 60.75 Mn growth; BASF SE and Arkema S.A. emerge as key vendors

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethyleneimine market is expected to grow by USD 60.75 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.68% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest study by Technavio. To estimate the size of the polyethyleneimine market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include revenue generated by vendors, construction industry growth, including residential, commercial, and industrial, the impact of the pandemic, and others. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026

The global polyethyleneimine market is fragmented. The market is dominated by many established players having manufacturing units and operational capacities around the globe. Major market players mainly focus on developing new products. The established vendors are acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the growing use of adhesives in different industries. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

The market growth in the adhesives and sealants segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of polyethyleneimine as an adhesion promoter for laminates in the adhesive industry is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC will dominate the market, occupying 68% of the global market share. The growth of the paper and pulp industries in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving the growth of the regional market.

Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the polyethyleneimine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist polyethyleneimine market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polyethyleneimine market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polyethyleneimine market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethyleneimine market vendors

Polyethyleneimine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

10.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

10.6 Polysciences Inc.

10.7 RTP Co

10.8 SABIC

10.9 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

10.12 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

