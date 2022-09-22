U.S. markets open in 7 hours 3 minutes

Polyethyleneimine Market to record USD 60.75 Mn growth; BASF SE and Arkema S.A. emerge as key vendors

0
·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polyethyleneimine market is expected to grow by USD 60.75 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.68% between 2021 and 2026, according to the latest study by Technavio. To estimate the size of the polyethyleneimine market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include revenue generated by vendors, construction industry growth, including residential, commercial, and industrial, the impact of the pandemic, and others. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026

The global polyethyleneimine market is fragmented. The market is dominated by many established players having manufacturing units and operational capacities around the globe. Major market players mainly focus on developing new products. The established vendors are acquiring smaller and regional players to enhance their global reach. The market will witness the entry of several new players, which will moderately intensify the level of competition among the existing players during the forecast period.

The market will be driven by the growing use of adhesives in different industries. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report identifies BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd. as some of the major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

The Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

The market growth in the adhesives and sealants segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of polyethyleneimine as an adhesion promoter for laminates in the adhesive industry is driving the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

APAC will dominate the market, occupying 68% of the global market share. The growth of the paper and pulp industries in China, India, and Southeast Asia is driving the growth of the regional market.

Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the polyethyleneimine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyethyleneimine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the polyethyleneimine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the polyethyleneimine market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethyleneimine market vendors

Related Reports:

Polyethyleneimine Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 60.75 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.2

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 68%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Arkema S.A., Avient Corp., Borealis AG, Exxon Mobil Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., LEAP CHEM Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Polysciences Inc., RTP Co, SABIC, Sankhla Plolymers Pvt. Ltd., SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH, Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Water treatment chemicals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • 10.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

  • 10.6 Polysciences Inc.

  • 10.7 RTP Co

  • 10.8 SABIC

  • 10.9 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 10.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • 10.11 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Wuhan Qianglong Chemical New Materials Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026
Global Polyethyleneimine Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyethyleneimine-market-to-record-usd-60-75-mn-growth-basf-se-and-arkema-sa-emerge-as-key-vendors-301629759.html

SOURCE Technavio

