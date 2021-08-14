Polygon Begins Foray Into ZK With $250M Hermez Network Merger

BeInCrypto –

Polygon has announced a merger with Hermez Network, a prominent zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography-based scaling project.

According to a Polygon blog post, the two companies will become Polygon Hermez in “the first full-blown merger of two blockchain networks.”

The company also described the move as their “first big foray into the exciting world of ZK.”

