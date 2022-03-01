U.S. markets open in 6 hours 43 minutes

Polygon Convertible Business to Rebrand as Acasta Partners

·5 min read

LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the launch of Acasta Partners, the rebranded convertible business of Polygon Global Partners. The investment team, led by CIO Mike Humphries, remains unchanged and its flagship strategy, now called Acasta Global, continues to focus on generating the same return profile that it has targeted since its initial launch. This strategy has received numerous accolades since inception, including performance awards from EuroHedge, HFM Week, Alt Credit Intelligence and HedgePo/Allocator Investor Choice.i

Founded in 2009, the business employs a diverse range of strategies including those focused on convertible bonds and volatility linked instruments, metals and mining companies, commodities, as well as opportunistic fundamental and event-driven investments in the credit sector. Acasta targets strategies with defensible "niches", seeking to combine a breadth of expertise to maximise investment opportunity across economic and market cycles.

"We are excited to share the news of our rebranding, and the entire team was actively involved in the renaming process," noted Mike Humphries. The team drew inspiration for the new name from the Acasta Gneiss, a rock outcropping in the Canadian Northwest Territories nearby the Acasta River. This rock body was metamorphosed approximately four billion years ago and stands as an enduring archetype for a patient and robust investment framework. The diverse minerals and visibly distinct bands were seen as reminiscent of the team's multi-disciplinary approach to investing which evolved over decades working together.

About Acasta Partners: Acasta Partners is an alternative investment firm with offices in London, New York and Florida. The business was founded in 2009 and invests globally, employing a multi-disciplinary approach which draws on diverse expertise and strategies to maximise investment opportunity across economic and market cycles.

For further information please contact:




Acasta Partners:

Press Inquiries:

Mike Humphries

Prosek Partners

info@acastapartners.com

Pro-acasta@prosek.com

www.acasta.com


This release is being issued and communicated inside and outside the United Kingdom by Acasta Partners UK. Acasta Partners UK is part of TFG Asset Management UK LLP, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
This release is directed only at persons who are professional clients for the purposes of the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook. The investments and investment services to which this release relates are only available to persons referenced above and other persons should not act or rely on it.
The information contained in this release does not contain or constitute an offer, solicitation, inducement, invitation or commitment to purchase, subscribe to, provide or sell any securities, service or product or to provide any recommendations on which to rely for financial, securities, investment or other advice or to take any decision based on such information in the United States or any other jurisdiction.

i With Intelligence EuroHedge "Convertibles and Volatility Fund of the Year" for 2017, 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2011 and nominations in the same category for 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2015 and 2012, with further nominations for "Long Term Performance: Macro, Fixed Income, and Relative Value" for 2017 and 2014, and a 2010 nomination for "Best Smaller Fund"; winning the HFM Week "Relative Value Fund of the Year" for 2014, with additional nominations for 2016, 2013 and 2012, as well as nominations for: 2018 for two categories ("Credit over $500m" and "Credit Long Term Performance 5 years over $500m"), 2016 for three categories ("Credit under $500m", "Credit Long Term Performance 5 Years" and "Event–Driven over $250m"), 2013 for "Credit over $250m, and "Newcomer – Other" nominations in 2011 and 2010; Alt Credit Intelligence wins in 2016 for both the "Europe Convertible Arbitrage" and the "U.S. Convertible Arbitrage" category; HedgePo/Allocator Investors Choice nominations for 2016 ("Volatility Fund"), two nominations for 2014 ("Credit Fund of the Year" and "Credit Fund Long Term Performance"), and 2013 ("Credit Fund, Long Term Performance Award"); and a 2013 win from the Hedge Fund Journal for "Hedge Fund Journal Europe 50 - Best Performing Convertible Fund".

The With Intelligence EuroHedge Awards (formerly known as the EuroHedge Awards) are organised by EuroHedge magazine, a publication of With Intelligence. To be considered for an award, funds must submit performance data to the HFM Database and have at least a 12-month track record history. Please see the EuroHedge website for the full details of the awards methodology, available at www.withintelligence.com. The 2021 Awards will be announced on 17 March 2022. The HFM European Performance Awards (formerly known as the HFM Week Awards) are organised by With Intelligence. Please see the HFM website for the full details of the awards methodology, available at https://hfmeuropeanperformanceawards.awardstage.com/#!/p0. The AltCredit European and the AltCredit U.S. Performance Awards are organised by With Intelligence. For further information about the awards, please visit the AltCredit European website at www.altcrediteuawards.com and the AltCredit U.S. website at www.altcreditusawards.com. The Investor Choice Awards (formerly known as the HedgePo/Allocator Investor Choice Awards) are orgnaised by Allocator. All funds reporting to Allocator.com are considered for the awards. Further details on the awards methodology can be found on the Allocator website, available at www.investorschoiceawards.com. The Hedge Fund Journal awards are organised by the Hedge Fund Journal. Further details about the awards can be found on their website, available at www.thehedgefundjournal.com. There were multiple other nominees for these awards, details of which can be found on each awards press release at https://www.acasta.com/insights#awards.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polygon-convertible-business-to-rebrand-as-acasta-partners-301492037.html

SOURCE Acasta Partners

