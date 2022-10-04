U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.50
    +51.25 (+1.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,898.00
    +360.00 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,475.75
    +190.00 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,744.10
    +29.20 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.08
    +0.45 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.40
    +13.40 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    +0.43 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9872
    +0.0045 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.33
    -2.29 (-7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0048 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7630
    +0.1430 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,945.84
    +741.03 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.32
    +17.96 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.97
    +103.21 (+1.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market to surpass USD 200 Million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·3 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the PHA industry include Danimer Scientific, BASF SE, Bluepha’s, Kaneka Corporation, Newlight Technologies, Bio-on SpA.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) market value is estimated to cross USD 220 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Bio-based polymers are becoming a preferred alternative for polymer manufacturing, medical, and food packaging applications, which may serve as a driver for market. This demand is a result of concerns regarding climate change and the growing focus on the preservation of natural resources.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5355


Biopolymers such as PHAs can replace petroleum-based polymers in various industrial applications, owing to their biodegradability and biocompatibility. Additionally, these polymers are recyclable, and the bio-waste can be used as renewable energy for biogas. it will stimulate the adoption of PHA across industries.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate market from long chain length will be more than 660 kilo tons by 2030. Long chain PHAs comprise of over 15 carbon atoms in the molecule. These polymers are made using various plants, and microbes and are used across various applications such as flexible packaging. The industrial and manufacturing sectors use flexible packaging as they are lightweight, easy to open, and can extend product shelf life, in turn promoting the usage of polymers such as long-chain PHAs.

Browse key Industry insights spread across 300 pages with 312 market data tables & 9 figures & charts from the report, “Polyhydroxyalkanoate Market Analysis By Product (Short Chain Length, Medium Chain Length, Long Chain Length), PHA Type (P3H4B +PHB, PHBH, PHBV), Production Methods (Sugar Fermentation, Vegetable Oil Fermentation, Heterogeneous Waste Streams), Application (Packaging & Food Services, Biomedical, Agriculture), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/polyhydroxyalkanoate-market

PHA market from PHBV segment is expected to depict a CAGR of over 10% between 2022-2030, driven by the increased usage of the material for orthopedic devices. PHBV is a naturally occurring plastic made by bacteria that has emerged as a viable replacement for manufactured polymers, owing to properties such as nontoxicity, biodegradability, and biocompatibility. These polymers have garnered interest due to the growing focus on environmental conservation complemented by favorable government policies. Biodegradable polymers like PHBV are also being adopted into packaging for consumer goods, controlled release of drugs, and specialized packaging.

Polyhydroxyalkanoate market from the agriculture segment is poised to register 9% CAGR through 2030. This is due to growing use of recycled agricultural waste materials for the production of bacterial PHAs. Bacteria naturally produce biopolymers under stressed growth conditions. This is crucial for structure creation, energy storage, and biofilm generation. Waste generated from agriculture-based industries is being used as carbon feedstocks and bacterial strains to produce PHAs, optimizing waste management as well as reducing PHA production costs.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5355

Asia Pacific polyhydroxyalkanoate market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 10% over 2022-2030. This growth can be credited to the expanding labor population in the region. This demographic transition will, in turn, boost demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and beverages, urging F&B makers to develop attractive and sturdy packaging solutions for their products. Additionally, several Asian countries are prohibiting single-use plastics, further driving businesses to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives made from environment-friendly materials such as polyhydroxyalkanoates.

Some of the major players operating in the PHA industry include Danimer Scientific, BASF SE, Bluepha’s, Kaneka Corporation, Newlight Technologies, Bio-on SpA, Natureworks LLC, and Full Cycle Bioplastics. The companies are forming strategic partnerships to introduce new products and expand their portfolio.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse  

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com Read More News @ https://ibmag.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Is Tesla Heading for a Steeper Correction?

    Tesla shares falter following lackluster deliveries, lukewarm AI Day reception

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • US to Announce New Limits on Chip Technology Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to announce new restrictions on China’s access to U.S. semiconductor technology, according to people with knowledge of the situation, an escalation of Washington’s efforts to stifle Beijing’s industrial ambitions and a risk to growth for the $550 billion sector.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for Fir

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Oil prices edge up ahead of OPEC+ meeting to discuss supply cuts

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as expectations that OPEC+ may agree to a large cut in crude output when it meets on Wednesday offset concerns about the global economy. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $89.32 per barrel by 0629 GMT after gaining more than 4% in the previous session. The benchmark gained more than 5% in the previous session, its largest daily gain since May.

  • Chinese Tech Billionaire Richard Liu Settles Sexual-Assault Case in Minnesota

    The JD.com founder’s trial, in a civil suit brought by a student who said he raped her in 2018, was set to begin this week.

  • Oil Stocks Jump on Monday: Here's Why

    Oil stocks had a great day on Monday with some climbing over 10%. The big news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly considering cutting back oil supply by over 1 million barrels per day in what's being called a "historic cut." Transocean (NYSE: RIG) jumped as much as 8.9%, Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose 11.6%, and Tellurian (NYSEMKT: TELL) traded 10.8% higher.

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Credit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

    Warren Buffett began buying shares of beverage giant Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) in 1988 through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), which now owns more than 400 million shares.

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • 7 Ways To Catch Up on Retirement Planning When You’re Approaching Your 60s

    If you're approaching your 60s and behind on your retirement planning, it's easy to feel as though the money you save now won't be enough. Rather than give in to feelings of discouragement, what those...

  • Apple loses second bid to challenge Qualcomm patents at U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel three Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices left in place a lower court's decision against Apple after similarly turning away in June the company's appeal of a lower court ruling in a closely related case challenging two other Qualcomm patents. Qualcomm sued Apple in San Diego federal court in 2017, arguing that its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches infringed a variety of mobile-technology patents.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.