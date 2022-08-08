U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.50
    +11.75 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,837.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,279.75
    +51.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,927.00
    +5.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.27
    -0.74 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    +0.27 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0192
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    +0.35 (+1.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2087
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    -0.0100 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,086.07
    +1,099.27 (+4.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.58
    +25.35 (+4.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,468.99
    +29.25 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market worth $167 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market is projected to reach USD 167 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3% from USD 81 million in 2022, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is mainly driven by government regulations prohibiting/restricting the use of plastic bags across the globe. Certain factors are restraining market growth; among them, the high prices of final products is a major factor due to the expensive production process. Manufacturers of PHA can tap growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific market, where the adoption of biodegradable plastics is increasing.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=395

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market"
197 – Tables
52 – Figures
216 – Pages

"Short chain length is projected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period"

All larger companies produce short chain length PHA, except Danimer Scientific. Initially, ICL and Metabolix Inc. developed short chain length chain polymers, and various applications were identified. The most common short chain length PHA is Poly (HydroxyButyrate-co-HydroxyValerate), which is manufactured by TianAn Biologic Materials China. However, the most important factor that can be attributed to higher growth of short chain length PHA is the low cost of these polymers as compared to medium chain length PHAs.

"Vegetable oil fermentation is projected to be the fastest growing production method in PHA market, in terms of value"

Triglyceride-rich vegetable oil sourced from soy, canola, and palm, among others, is converted by triacylglycerol-utilizing bacteria, which secrete lipase. Lipase is a fatty acid from triacylglycerol molecules, which is then consumed by the bacteria. The process is a little complex and requires a special strain of bacteria. Kaneka is one of the major players utilizing this method of production. Used cooking oil is a cheaper source for the production of PHA, which helps reduce the cost of production. This factor is responsible for the high growth rate of the vegetable oil fermentation method.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=395

"Europe is expected to be the fastest growing market for PHA during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume."

Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period both, in terms of value and volume, which is attributed to the significant demand from countries such as Germany, Italy, and France. Government policies supporting the use of biodegradable plastics and increasing awareness among consumers are the key factors responsible for market growth in the European region.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the PHA market include Danimer Scientific (US), Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), RWDC Industries (Singapore), Newlight Technologies LLC (US), TianAn Biologic Materials Co., Ltd. (China), and Biomer (Germany).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=395

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports& Consulting

Related Reports:

Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America & RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market by Biodegradable Plastic (TPS, AAC, Controlled Degradable Masterbatches), by Type (Starch, Starch Blended With PLA, Starch Blended With PHA), by Crop Type (Fruits & Veg, Grains, Plants) & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pha-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/pha.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyhydroxyalkanoate-pha-market-worth-167-million-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301601343.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying

    Few money managers have the investing track record that billionaire Warren Buffett brings to the table. Since taking over as CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys or sells shares of a company, everyone from novice investors to professionals with decades of experience tends to pay close attention.

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's...

  • Why investors should still love stocks like Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google: Morning Brief

    Why investors should be looking for thematic trades in this environment, and everything else to watch in markets on Monday, August 8, 2022.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Resilient; Apple, Tesla, These 5 Chip Stocks Could Use This

    The market rally showed resilience after Friday's jobs report. Apple, Tesla and these 5 chip stocks could use this.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise in broad gains; Solana jumps; BNB adds to surge

    Bitcoin and Ethereum rose in broad-based gains in cryptocurrencies that drove all other tokens higher in the top 10 list by market capitalization in afternoon trading in Asia on Monday. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum edge up; BNB rises; Avalanche adds to gains on partnerships Fast facts Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, added 3.3% in […]

  • Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set...

  • Wall Street Strategists Say Stocks Rally at Odds With Profit Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- A dimming earnings outlook is at odds with the recent rebound in stock markets, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.