Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market is Expected to Grasp the Value of USD 144,530.99 Thousand by 2029, Size, Share, Dynamic Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

The global polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 144,530.99 thousand by 2029. The major factor driving the growth of the Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market is the increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and food service industries, the emergence of new and cost-effective raw materials for PHA production, and increasing concerns for human health and safety.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are biodegradable polymers that are manufactured by the microbial fermentation of glucose or sugar. In other words, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are produced by numerous microorganisms, including through the bacterial fermentation of lipids. Owing to their biodegradable properties, polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are used for a wide range of industrial applications. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) serve as a source of energy and a carbon store when produced using bacteria.

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are gaining prominence and attention in various applications, including food packaging and biomedical applications, because of their excellent biodegradability, biocompatibility, and thermal properties. Since PHAs are non-toxic, inert, and hydrophobic, these attributes make PHA ideal for human use and do not threaten human health and safety.

The polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Opportunities for Players:

Increasing investments in research & development activities for PHA applications

Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are a diverse group of biodegradable polyesters that can be synthesized through biological and non-biological routes. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are compounds that belong to the class of polyesters made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugar cane bagasse. With the growing acceptance of PHA in various industries and segments, companies are investing heavily to explore new applications for PHAs, including biomedical products, paints & coatings, and textiles, which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market.

Stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic products

The strict governmental law against single-use plastic and increasing concerns over human health and safety are expected to offer opportunities for growth in the global; polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market. The need for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the bioplastics industry. The packaging and food services industry demands single-use plastics and sustainable packaging. This increases the need for bioplastics. Moreover, there are many PHA manufacturers across the globe with a huge domestic market in their regions.

Market Dynamics: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market

Increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and foodservice industries

The Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market growth factors include the increasing demand for biodegradable materials in the packaging and food service industries, as these materials will mitigate environmental pollution and support sustainability initiatives. Moreover, factors such as increasing demand for food packaging and increasing demand for biodegradable plastics in various forms of packaging are expected to drive the demand for polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) shortly.

Emergence of new and cost-effective raw materials for PHA production

The demand for polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) is mainly driven by the abundance of sugar sources found in sugarcane, beet, molasses, and bagasse which can be easily consumed and converted by bacteria to produce PHA. In addition, the manufacturing of biodegradable plastics can benefit from raw materials derived from non-food items or waste residues worldwide. This is owing to the rising global demand for cereals, including maize, wheat, barley, and other grains for food, animal feed, and biofuels. Additionally, non-food raw resources such as organic waste, biomass, and dead plants are predicted to improve waste management.

Increasing concerns for human health and safety

Manufacturers in the polyhydroxyalkanoate industry blend PHAs with other polymers to provide valuable human-use options. Moreover, thermal decomposition methods such as pyrolysis are being used for chemically decomposing PHA into other substances, including monomers or oligomers, by the presence of heat and leaving no harm to the environment.

Key Industry Segmentation: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market

By Type

Short Chain Length

Medium Chain Length

By Form

Co-Polymerized PHA

Linear PHA

By Application

Packaging and Food Services

Bio-Medical

Agriculture

Chemical Additive

3D Printing

Cosmetics

Wastewater Treatment

Regional Analysis/Insights: Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market

The countries in the polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market. The U.S. dominates in the North American region owing to the growing demand for bio-based polymer medical devices in the region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, By Component

8. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, By Type

9. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, By Form

10. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, By Application

11. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market, By Region

12. Global Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Market: Company Landscape

13. SWOT Analyses

14. Company Profile

15. Questionnaires

16. Related Reports

