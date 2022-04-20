U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

Polyimide Film Market to register a growth of USD 1.08 billion | Growth in the automotive sector is a key driver | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyimide film market value is estimated to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as growth in the automotive sector are significantly driving the polyimide film market.

Our report on "Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Polyimide Film Market: Key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.38%

  • Key market segments: Application (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 39%

Polyimide Film Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.08 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.38

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Polyimide Film Market Driver

  • Growth in the automotive sector

China and India are the key markets in APAC. An increase in the purchasing power of consumers and developing infrastructure are leading to better connectivity and improved trade and commerce. This rise in production will increase the number of vehicles on the road, which will offer several opportunities to vendors in the global polyimide film market. In the automotive industry, polyimide films are used in various automotive components, such as acoustic panels, instrument panels, and anti-vibration panels. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is expected to propel the demand for polyimide films. APAC is likely to register the highest growth in the global polyimide film market during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly increasing population and the rising purchasing power of individuals.

Get a report sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the polyimide film market.

Key market vendor insights

The polyimide film market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • 3M Co.

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kaneka Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Taimide Tech. Inc.

  • Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

  • Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download a sample report

Key Segment Analysis by Application

  • Electrical and electronics

The polyimide film market share growth by the electrical and electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The properties of polyimide films, such as their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures, are expected to drive their use in the electronics segment. Polyimide films are used as a standard electrical insulation material. The various applications where polyimide films are used in the electronics segment are magnetic wire insulation, soldering, coil insulation, and insulation. Polyimide films are transparent and have a high temperature and chemical resistance. Therefore, they are used in printed circuit boards extensively.

  • Automotive

  • Aerospace

  • Other

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 39% of the polyimide film market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets in the region. The significant economic growth will facilitate the polyimide film market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Request our report sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Electrical and electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • 3M Co.

  • Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Kaneka Corp.

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Taimide Tech. Inc.

  • Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

  • Ube Industries Ltd.

  • Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

SOURCE Technavio

