Polyimide Film Market to register a growth of USD 1.08 billion | Growth in the automotive sector is a key driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyimide film market value is estimated to grow by USD 1.08 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Factors such as growth in the automotive sector are significantly driving the polyimide film market.

Our report on "Polyimide Film Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Polyimide Film Market: Key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 9.38%

Key market segments: Application (electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and other) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 39%

Polyimide Film Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Polyimide Film Market Driver

Growth in the automotive sector

China and India are the key markets in APAC. An increase in the purchasing power of consumers and developing infrastructure are leading to better connectivity and improved trade and commerce. This rise in production will increase the number of vehicles on the road, which will offer several opportunities to vendors in the global polyimide film market. In the automotive industry, polyimide films are used in various automotive components, such as acoustic panels, instrument panels, and anti-vibration panels. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC is expected to propel the demand for polyimide films. APAC is likely to register the highest growth in the global polyimide film market during the forecast period, owing to the rapidly increasing population and the rising purchasing power of individuals.

Key market vendor insights

The polyimide film market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

3M Co.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Kaneka Corp.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Taimide Tech. Inc.

Taiwan Longmeng Composite Materials Co. Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Electrical and electronics

The polyimide film market share growth by the electrical and electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The properties of polyimide films, such as their ability to maintain their physical, mechanical, and electrical properties under high temperatures, are expected to drive their use in the electronics segment. Polyimide films are used as a standard electrical insulation material. The various applications where polyimide films are used in the electronics segment are magnetic wire insulation, soldering, coil insulation, and insulation. Polyimide films are transparent and have a high temperature and chemical resistance. Therefore, they are used in printed circuit boards extensively.

Automotive

Aerospace

Other

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 39% of the polyimide film market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major markets in the region. The significant economic growth will facilitate the polyimide film market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

