U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    +12.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,669.00
    +86.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,436.75
    +49.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.20
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.54
    +1.08 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.85
    -0.03 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.45 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3250
    -0.3550 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,211.71
    +1,301.38 (+2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,199.53
    +40.80 (+3.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,040.78
    +6.72 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Polyimide Films and Tapes Market worth $2.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuits, Specialty Fabricated Products, Pressure-Sensitive Tapes, Motors/Generators, Wires & Cables), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Automotive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polyimide Films And Tapes Market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026. Increasing demand from flexible displays and optoelectronics industries are one of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films and Tapes Market"

362 – Tables
59 – Figures
339 – Pages

View detailed Table of Content here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyimide-film-market-205319946.html

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the polyimide films and tapes market

Based on application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in automotive and electronics industries. Polyimide films and tapes are also the most preferred insulating material due to their low dielectric constant. The demand for flexible printed circuits is high as circuits have to be bent once or a few times during the package assembly or because they undergo continuous flexing as and when required. Manufacturing companies prefer polyimide films and tapes as a base material instead of Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) and Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) films mainly due to their advantages, which include high processing temperature range and unrestricted solderability. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in industries, such as aerospace, electronics, and medical.

Electronics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the polyimide films market

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Polyimide films and tapes provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high-temperature ranges and exposure to aggressive chemicals. They are increasingly being used by component manufacturers and equipment designers due to their design flexibility. As a result, the electronics industry is the largest consumer of polyimide films and tapes globally.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205319946

Asia Pacific regional segment accounted for the largest share in the polyimide films and tapes market

The polyimide films and tapes market in the Asia Pacific region is accounted for the largest share in 2020. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the polyimide films and tapes market in this region.

The key players in the polyimide films and tapes market include E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), PI Advanced Material Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Ube Industries Ltd.(Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), 3M Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=205319946

Related Reports:

Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/colorless-polyimide-films-market-16252223.html

Electronic Films Market by Film Type (Non-Conductive and Conductive), Material Type (Polymer, ITO on Glass, ITO on Pet, and Metal Mesh), Application (Electronic Display, PCB, and Semiconductors), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-film-market-94537987.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyimide-film-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyimide-film.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyimide-films-and-tapes-market-worth-2-4-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301377096.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech Topped the Market on Tuesday

    Popular coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was a hit with investors on Tuesday. Earlier that day, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mapped out his government's plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the country through the fall and winter. An essential component of this strategy is booster shots for people over 50, as folks in that demographic are considered to be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

  • Occidental Petroleum Looks Ready to Strengthen

    Some investors may be shying away from stocks like OXY but if there is a successful trade to be made we should consider it.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Macau casino operator stocks plummeted by as much as a third on Wednesday, losing around $14 billion in value, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, a government proposal to revise the city's gaming law spooked a Hong Kong market already slammed hard into the red by a broad Beijing regulatory crackdown, across sectors from technology to education and property, that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Regulators across the US are targeting the food delivery industry

    Regulators are coming for the food delivery companies. Recently, New York City and San Francisco placed permanent fee caps over how much third-party delivery services could charge restaurants. The food delivery companies have attracted antitrust scrutiny as well.

  • How Delta Air Lines mandated employee vaccinations without losing workers

    ﻿US president Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 order directing companies with more than 100 workers to require Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing has caused concern among some business owners, who worry workers will quit as a result of the mandate. Delta Air Lines announced on Aug. 25 it would charge employees for their healthcare plans if they aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 by November. “The average hospital stay for Covid-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a memo.

  • Wall Street Chiefs Meet China Officials Amid Market Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street executives and top Chinese regulators plan to hold a virtual meeting to discuss topics including Beijing’s market-roiling crackdown on the private sector and U.S.-China relations. The meeting on Thursday marks a resumption of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable that was first convened in September 2018, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the gathering is private. The talks had taken a back seat amid the pandemic.Bla

  • Oil Extends Rally as Industry Report Shows Slump in Inventories

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official data will be released later, while the dollar also weakened making commodities p

  • Think you’ll stop working in your 60s? Get real

    Americans say they’re less likely to work into their 60s. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 62 ticked down to 50.1%, from 51.9% in July 2020, the lowest reading since the start of the series in March 2014,” according to the press release. “The average expected likelihood of working beyond age 67 also declined to 32.4% from 34.1% in July 2020.”

  • Warren Asks Fed to Break Up Wells Fargo After Regulatory Hit

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo & Co. to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month.In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to revoke Wells Fargo’s status as a financial holding company in order to effect a separation. The Fed should order the company to develop a plan to ensure its customers are

  • Amazon’s latest hiring spree, Steve Cohen investing in crypto, Google fined $177 million

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • Deliveroo offers free delivery to Amazon Prime members

    Amazon has waded into the takeaway apps war by giving members of its Prime subscription service free delivery through Deliveroo.

  • Activision Blizzard Hires Disney’s Julie Hodges as HR Chief in Wake of Sex Harassment Scandal

    Activision Blizzard has hired Julie Hodges, a 32-year veteran of the Walt Disney Co., as its chief people officer. Hodges joins the games giant effective Sept. 21, replacing Claudine Naughton, whom Activision Blizzard said is “leaving the company.” The change in HR leadership at the company comes two months after it was hit with a […]

  • Iraq Makes a Sharp Cut to U.S. Oil Price, in Contrast to Saudi

    (Bloomberg) -- Iraq cut the price of its banner crude for U.S. customers sharply, a bold deviation from what Saudi Arabia chose to do with its own barrels just a few days ago.The nation’s Basrah Light barrels will be sold at a discount of $1.15 per barrel to a regional benchmark in October for buyers in the Americas, according to a price list from Iraq’s state oil marketing company. That compares with a slight premium -- 15 cents a barrel -- against the same marker for September.The move is eye-

  • Top Railroad Stocks for Q4 2021

    The railroad industry is one of the major components of the transportation sector and is closely tied to the economy's growth. Railroad companies operate vast networks that transport agricultural products, packaged foods, commodities, electronics, and other goods to companies and consumers.

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Caterpillar CEO Says Worker Shortage Adds to Supply-Chain Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is having a tough time getting the materials it needs from suppliers facing a labor crunch, adding another hurdle for the machinery maker that’s already said a global chip shortfall may keep it from fully meeting demand this year.Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said its had some isolated labor shortages in its factories, but nothing significant for Caterpillar internally. The bigger issue is that many of its suppliers face a lack of workers, adding to already

  • As oil-well backlog shrinks, U.S. shale may upset investors and drill more

    U.S. energy producers have cut so deeply into a once-large reserve of oil wells waiting to be turned on they soon may have to resume drilling to keep production from sagging, executives and analysts said. This would mean an increase in spending which could unsettle investors who have benefited from shale companies' recent prioritization of shareholder returns over ramping up production. Companies, including Diamondback, Pioneer Natural Resource and Devon Energy, for example, have redirected rising cash returns to dividend growth, variable distributions, buybacks, and further debt reduction.