U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.00
    +53.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,815.00
    +344.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,483.00
    +230.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.10
    +25.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    -2.54 (-2.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.90
    -17.50 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.68 (-2.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    26.25
    -1.11 (-4.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6460
    +0.0960 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,277.78
    +1,734.83 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.08
    +59.87 (+6.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.48
    +62.89 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market to reach a value of US$ 19,030.6 Million by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·8 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

2012-2021 Global Marktet Outlook for Polyisocyanurate Insulation Compared to 2022-2028 Forecast

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Market Insights (FMI) has estimated Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market to witness a year over year growth of 6.3% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 13,295.5 Mn by the end of 2022. The global business is further projected to reach a value of US$ 19,030.6 Mn By the end of the forecast period.

With changing global scenario in terms of energy saving initiatives, innovations and advancements in in insulation technology, the global Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market is likely to undergo major changes major changes in the coming years. Growing building and construction industry is expected to create positive impact on the growth of polyisocyanurate insulation market.

Base Year Value (2021A)

US$ 12,510.0 Mn

Estimated Year Value (2022E)

US$ 13,295.5 Mn

Projected Year Value (2028F)

US$ 19,030.6 Mn

Value CAGR (2022-2028)

6.1%

Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022E)

27.8%

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6164

Future Market Insights envisages that the demand for polyisocyanurate insulation is projected to expand at robust CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2022-2028. Moreover, the valuation of polyisocyanurate insulation is forecast to reach US$ 19,030.6 Mn by the end of 2028, as per the report. Growing awareness and importance of energy saving is the key driver, positively impacting the growth of polyisocyanurate insulation market.

Rigid foam/board type insulation is expected to dominate the North America polyisocyanurate insulation market and spray type is likely to gain traction owing to its easy processability and application in wall assemblies. Growth in North America will mostly be driven by innovative product development and adoption of new regulations.

Diverse Benefits Making Polyisocyanurate Insulation Popular in Commercial and Residential Construction Markets

Application of polyisocyanurate insulation includes cold storage warehouses, private offices, medical buildings, airports and other industries that requires insulation materials.

Consumers are increasingly adopting sources for energy-efficient outcomes and moving towards sustainability, further driving the adoption of polyisocyanurate insulation materials across industry verticals. Considered stable for a wide range of temperature, builders are increasingly using light weighted polyisocyanurate insulation materials for conventional roof and wall assemblies.

Most importantly, sales of polyisocyanurate insulation materials is significantly rising considering key environment friendly aspects such as being CFC, HCFC, HFC free blowing agent along with zero ozone depletion potential.

Polyisocyanurate insulation is used in over 70% of commercial and residential markets for both wall and roof applications. The construction industry is under immense pressure to achieve increasing levels of energy performance and minimize environmental impact associated with increased energy consumption.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6164

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Historical Data Available for

2012-2021

Market Analysis

USD Million for Value and Tons for Volume

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, SEA&P, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Oceania, Brazil, Mexico,GCC Countries, South Africa

Key Segments Covered

Type, Application, End Use and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• BASF SE
• DowDuPont Inc.
• Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC
• SAINT-GOBAIN
• Kingspan Group plc
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Johns Manville Corporation
• Stepan Company
• IKO Industries Ltd.
• Soprema Group
• Knauf Insulation
• Atlas Roofing Corporation
• Rmax Operating LLC
• GAF Materials Corporation
• Carlisle SynTec Systems
• Hunter Panels

Report Coverage

Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Intensifying Demand for Efficient Cold Chain Operations to Fuel Polyisocyanurate Insulation Sales

Close to US$ 750 Bn worth of food being wasted or lost, each year is putting global trade agencies in a tough spot. Since, most of these losses stem from poor supply cold chain networks along with lack of trained personnel involved in storage and transportation, significant demand for refrigerated trucks and carriers with efficient insulation is anticipated to drive the polyisocyanurate insulation adoption.

Global trade associations and organizations are focusing on developing a robust global cold chain network through improved regulatory framework, encouraging investment in development of efficient cold chain networks, utilizing polyisocyanurate insulation material in the refrigerated freight services market.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6164

Recyclable and in accordance with new insulation standards, polyisocyanurate insulation possesses practically no global warming potential and zero ozone depletion potential, making it a widely used eco-friendly insulation material, with highly attractive growth prospects in the coming years. Moreover, an array of initiatives have been taken up by Governments, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions.

Growing public awareness apropos of climate change has proliferated the need for renewable energy systems and energy waste reduction initiatives. This increasing public awareness has also resulted in immense opportunities for manufacturers to develop high-performance insulation products. Using polyisocyanurate insulation would contribute directly to the initiatives associated with energy conservation, eventually mitigating the effects of global warming.

Innovative product development to improve efficacy, expansion of production capacity to cater to the growing demand for polyisocyanurate insulation in niche applications, and other feasibility studies coupled with strengthening distribution network to maintain the adequate supply of polyisocyanurate insulation are some key strategies adopted by top players to solidify their positions in the market.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6164

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Spray Foam Insulation Market - Spray foam insulation is a popular substitute for traditional insulation materials, such as glass and metal. It is also often referred to as Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation (SPFI) and is routinely installed in new builds, renovations, and retrofits.

Ceramic Insulator Market - The ceramic insulator market offers a product line, which is significantly useful in electrical insulation and high temperature and high voltage work environments worldwide.

Insulated glass Market - Insulated glass is also known as insulated glass unit (IGU), as it is not an individual glass but a combined structure of two glasses separated by a space which is filled by a gas and a desiccant for absorbing moisture.

Cold Insulation Market - A technology implemented in industrial operations that are aimed at mitigating the loss of energy across various infrastructures and improving their energy efficiency is referred to as cold insulation.

Building Thermal Insulation Market - Thermal insulation is one of the most commonly known phenomena in the construction industry, which is implemented to reduce the transfer of heat between the adjacent environments.

Fireproof Insulation Market - Fireproof insulations are used to combat the spread of flames in case of fire disaster and helps in protecting the load bearing structure of the building, investments and human lives. The different types of material used in fireproof insulation are fiberglass, cellulose, mineral wool, polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane foam.

High-Performance Insulation Materials Market - Insulation is defined as a complete barrier to transfer of heat through walls, floor and ceilings by trapping it into small cavities that helps in maintaining indoor temperature, save energy costs, and creates a healthier & comfortable living environment.

HVAC Insulation Market - Insulation to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) is a way of improvising the fire safety, energy efficiency and acoustic performance of the buildings. The insulation is provided in HVAC systems as a resistance towards heat loss or gain.

Industrial Pipe Insulation Market - Insulation is mainly done to retard the flow of heat. Pipe insulation is done in places where the operational temperature is above or below ambient temperature. Industrial pipe insulation is done to conserve energy by reducing heat loss or gain.

Insulating Paints and Coatings Market - Increasing energy consumption is a severe issue for the governments of various regions -- energy used in commercial and residential buildings makes about thirty percent of total national consumption.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/polyisocyanurate-insulation-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/polyisocyanurate-insulation-market


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Surges. Reservations for Space Will Open Wednesday.

    Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic is getting closer to commercial operations. The company said Tuesday that ticket sales for its space flight will open to the general public on Wednesday. Virgin Galactic (ticker: SPCE) stock was up more than 12% in premarket trading Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said some military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Intel to Buy Israel’s Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for about $5.4 billion, part of Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger’s push into the outsourced chip-manufacturing business. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between Wa

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded nearly 9% higher in the late morning today but have given up some of those gains during what has been a roller coaster of a day for the broader market. Shares of Upstart traded nearly 6% higher as of 2:33 p.m. ET. The market today is struggling for direction as investors weigh how fast the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, in the face of surging inflation.