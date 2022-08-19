U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,246.75
    -39.75 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,733.00
    -248.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,376.50
    -146.75 (-1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,978.20
    -23.50 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.90
    -1.60 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.00
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.29 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0053
    -0.0039 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.68
    +0.78 (+3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1826
    -0.0106 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0320
    +1.1700 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,452.97
    -2,065.36 (-8.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.30
    -48.43 (-8.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,560.96
    +19.11 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Polyisoprene Rubber Market Size to Grow by USD 172.54 Million, China Petrochemical Corp. and JSR Corp. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyisoprene is a polymer of isoprene with the same chemical formula and similar properties as that of natural rubber. It can be used in various applications that require low-water swell, good resilience, high gum tensile strength, high hot tensile strength, and better tack.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyisoprene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Polyisoprene Rubber Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The polyisoprene rubber market size is expected to grow by USD 172.54 mn from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our FREE PDF Sample Report

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the polyisoprene rubber market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Bridgestone Corp., Chemspec Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, JSR Corp., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lotte Corp, Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., Puyang United Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Tpi New Material Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., TotalEnergies SE, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:

  • China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers namely Styrene isoprene styrene block copolymer.

  • JSR Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers for tires, belts, various industrial products, shoes, adhesives, rubber threads, rubber bands, surgical gloves, and balloon catheters.

  • Kent Elastomer Products Inc. - The company offers synthetic polyisoprene rubbers.

  • Kraton Corp. - The company offers polyisoprene rubber, namely Cariflex.

  • Kuraray Co. Ltd. - The company offers polyisoprene rubbers, namely Homopolymer LIR.

The report also covers the following areas:

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Revenue-generating Application Segments

The tire segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for automobiles and the rise in the productivity of automobiles across the world. Moreover, black-loaded compounds are used in tire applications on a large scale. They are used for the production of certain critical compounds, quality, uniformity, and enhanced flow properties. This would help tire producers in meeting high standards.

Polyisoprene Rubber Market 2022-2026:Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist polyisoprene rubber market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the polyisoprene rubber market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the polyisoprene rubber market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyisoprene rubber market vendors

Related Reports

Bio-soluble Fiber Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Neoprene Fabric Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Polyisoprene Rubber Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 172.54 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.66

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 50%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bridgestone Corp., Chemspec Ltd., China Petrochemical Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eni Spa, JSR Corp., Kent Elastomer Products Inc., Kraton Corp., Kuraray Co. Ltd., LANXESS AG, Lotte Corp, Ningbo Jinhai ChenguangChemical Corp., Puyang United Chemical Co. Ltd., Qingdao Tpi New Material Co. Ltd., SIBUR Holding PJSC, Sintez Kauchuk JSC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., TotalEnergies SE, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., and Zeon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyisoprene-rubber-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-172-54-million-china-petrochemical-corp-and-jsr-corp-among-key-vendors---technavio-301607685.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • Watch Out: The IRS Is Trying to Close This RMD Loophole

    Most Americans have at least heard of a 401(k) plan, but there is another tax-advantaged workplace retirement plan out there - the 403(b). A 403(b) operates similarly to a 401(k), but is generally only available to public sector employees and … Continue reading → The post IRS May Close This RMD Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age

    How much money people have put away for retirement naturally varies by age. See how your savings stack up.

  • Apple security alert: How to update your iPhone software and ensure you are safe from latest security bug

    Vulnerability may already have been used by hackers to take control of people’s phones

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • I’m 65 and want to retire in 6 months. I have a $125K annuity, plus $100K of money that I’m not sure what to do with. Should I get professional help?

    Question: I had $225,000 in my 401(k) and then I rolled over $125,000 to an annuity at 7%, as I wanted income. Should I hire a financial adviser to help? Answer: Congrats on your impending retirement — and know that it’s totally normal to feel like now may be the time to hire a financial adviser.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden's Next Grand Bargain Could Retire TrumpBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed

  • Missed BBBY? 10 'Meme Stocks' Are Next Gold Mines, Analysts Say

    Chasing best-known favorites may not be the best way to score on Meme stocks, analysts say. Meme stock ETFs can help.

  • Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.884 Billion

    Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $1.884 billion for the third quarter ended July 31, 2022, or $6.16 per share, compared with net income of $1.667 billion, or $5.32 per share, for the quarter ended August 1, 2021. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, compared with $4.680 billion, or $14.86 per share, for the same period last year.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    For investors looking to maximize their wealth by the time they retire, the following pair of beaten-down businesses that possess strong growth capabilities are a worthwhile place to start. Freelance marketplace operator Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was a pandemic-lockdown superstar. Although Fiverr's stock price is down 65% in 2022 and off 82% from its all-time high, the freelance shop is still growing, albeit at a slower rate as SMBs became more cautious due to rampant inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    It’s easy to get vertigo, when markets get yanked around in several directions at once. The crazy currents we’ve seen in recent weeks have been a recipe for confusion – a bear turned into a bullish rally, inflation hit a 40+ year peak and then pulled back, the Federal Reserve made some of the most aggressive rate hikes in its history before sounding a dovish note. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in time like this that some expert advice

  • 12 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best materials stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Materials Stocks to Buy Now. Inflation, rising interest rates, and supply chain difficulties are the usual suspects that have an impact on the performance […]

  • Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide

    Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its upcoming blockchain Merge. Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped over 10% in the past 24 hours. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether fall […]

  • Which Countries Own the Most Gold?

    The world’s nations continue to hold gold reserves in their central banks even as they’ve backed away over the years from considering it in terms of currency. The idea remains among experts that it’s probably a good idea to hold a reserve of the precious metal just in case. Gold has traditionally been seen as a hedge against inflation, which is a major concern of central banks. Other asset classes, some of them new and different, have begun to rival gold for this honor, but it's the precious met

  • US Futures Slide as Global Rate-Hike Wagers Surge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell with Treasuries after a chorus of Federal Reserve officials reiterated their resolve to continue rate hikes and traders raised tightening wagers for other major central banks. The dollar headed for the biggest weekly rally since April 2020.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden

  • Ryan Cohen's $60 million Bed Bath u-turn triggers meme stock investor ire

    Investors flooded social media platforms such as Reddit on Friday with criticism of Ryan Cohen's sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, blaming him for helping fuel a meme stock rally only to then walk away with a $60 million profit. The billionaire investor disclosed on Thursday he had sold his 9.8% stake in the struggling home goods retailer, almost five months after amassing it and pushing for changes. Cohen stands to earn a profit before taxes of between $55 million and $60 million on the stock sale, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings and a person familiar with the matter.

  • Endo bankruptcy filing adds another twist to firm's unusual relationship with its Malvern HQ

    The pharmaceutical company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, had the 320,000-square-foot complex built a decade ago.

  • StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates

    StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -54.55% and 10.13%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed Officials Offer Mixed Signals on Size of September Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- US central bankers offered divergent signals over the size of the next interest-rate hike, with St. Louis’s James Bullard urging another 75 basis-point move while Kansas City’s Esther George struck a more cautious tone.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokow