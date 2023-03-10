Polylactic Acid Market Size & Share to Surpass $1334.7 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Polylactic Acid Market size was valued at USD 925.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1334.7 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).



Polylactic Acid Market Overview

Polylactic acid (PLA) is a biodegradable and compostable polymer that is made from renewable resources such as corn starch, sugarcane, and cassava. It is commonly used as a substitute for traditional petroleum-based plastics in a variety of applications such as packaging, textiles, and medical implants.

The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, particularly in the food and beverage industry, is a major driver for the growth of the polylactic acid market. Additionally, the growing awareness about the harmful effects of traditional plastics on the environment and the shift towards bio-based alternatives is further propelling the demand for PLA.

North America and Europe are the largest consumers of polylactic acid, owing to the stringent regulations and growing awareness about sustainability in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/polylactic-acid-market-1679/request-sample

Polylactic Acid Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Sustainable Packaging: The increasing awareness about environmental pollution and the adverse effects of traditional plastics on human health and ecosystems is driving the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions. Polylactic acid, being a bio-based and biodegradable material, is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional plastics.

Government Regulations: The government regulations and policies related to sustainability, waste reduction, and recycling are also driving the demand for polylactic acid. Several countries have implemented bans on single-use plastics, which has further accelerated the adoption of PLA-based packaging solutions.

Story continues

Volatility of Raw Material Prices: The availability and price of raw materials used in the production of polylactic acid, such as corn and sugarcane, can impact the pricing of PLA-based products. The volatility of raw material prices can affect the profitability of manufacturers and hinder the growth of the market.

Technological Advancements: The development of new technologies and production methods for polylactic acid is driving innovation in the market. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the properties and performance of PLA-based products, making them more suitable for a wider range of applications.

Competition from Other Bio-based Materials: While polylactic acid is a popular bio-based alternative to traditional plastics, it faces competition from other bio-based materials such as cellulose-based polymers, starch-based polymers, and polyhydroxyalkanoates. Manufacturers need to continuously innovate and improve their products to stay competitive in the market.

Top Players in the Global Polylactic Acid Market

NatureWorks LLC (US)

Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Futerro (Belgium)

Cofco (China)

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation (Japan)

Danimer Scientific (US)

Unitika Ltd. (Japan)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Toray Industries Inc (Japan)

For Additional Information on Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/polylactic-acid-market-1679/request-sample

Top Trends in Global Polylactic Acid Market

Biodegradable Packaging: The demand for biodegradable packaging is on the rise, driven by the increasing awareness about environmental pollution and the need for sustainable packaging solutions. Polylactic acid is gaining popularity as a bio-based and biodegradable material that can replace traditional petroleum-based plastics in packaging applications.

Increased Use in Textile Industry: Polylactic acid is finding increasing use in the textile industry as a sustainable alternative to synthetic fibers. PLA-based textiles are lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking, making them ideal for sportswear and activewear.

Product Innovations: Manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the properties and performance of polylactic acid-based products. New innovations in the market include high-strength PLA, PLA with improved thermal stability, and PLA-based composite materials.

Focus on Sustainability: Sustainability is becoming a key focus in the polylactic acid market, with manufacturers adopting sustainable production methods, sourcing renewable raw materials, and reducing the carbon footprint of their operations.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Companies in the polylactic acid market are entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their market reach, develop new products, and improve production efficiencies. For example, NatureWorks LLC and IMA Group have partnered to develop sustainable packaging solutions for the food and beverage industry.

Increased Adoption in Emerging Economies: The adoption of polylactic acid is increasing in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, driven by the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the availability of low-cost raw materials.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/polylactic-acid-market-1679/0

Top Report Findings

Market Size and Growth: The global polylactic acid market was valued at USD 925.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1334.7 Million by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Application Insights: Packaging is the largest application segment for polylactic acid, accounting for over 60% of the market share in 2022. Other key application segments include textiles, agriculture, and medical implants.

Regional Insights: North America and Europe are the largest consumers of polylactic acid, owing to the stringent regulations and growing awareness about sustainability in these regions. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Drivers and Restraints: The increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, government regulations, and technological advancements are the major drivers of the polylactic acid market. However, the volatility of raw material prices and competition from other bio-based materials are some of the key challenges faced by manufacturers in the market.

Opportunities: The increasing adoption of polylactic acid in emerging economies, the development of high-performance and cost-effective PLA-based products, and the growing demand for biodegradable packaging solutions are some of the key opportunities in the market.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Polylactic Acid Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Polylactic Acid Market Segmentation

By Grades

Thermoforming Grade

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Other Grades



By Applications

Rigid Thermoforms

Films & Sheets

Bottles

Others

By End-Use Industry

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Agricultural

Textile

Biomedical

Other End Use Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Important Questions Answered by Report

What is the market size and growth rate of the polylactic acid market, and what are the key drivers and challenges?

What are the key application segments of polylactic acid, and which segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

Which region is the largest consumer of polylactic acid, and which region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in the polylactic acid market, and what strategies are they adopting to maintain their market position?

What are the major trends and developments in the polylactic acid market, and how are they expected to impact the market growth?

What are the opportunities in the polylactic acid market, and how can manufacturers capitalize on them?

What is the impact of government regulations on the polylactic acid market, and how are manufacturers addressing the challenges related to raw material availability and pricing?

What are the latest technological advancements in the polylactic acid market, and how are they expected to shape the market growth in the future?

What is the competitive landscape of the polylactic acid market, and how is the market expected to evolve in the future?

What are the key success factors for manufacturers operating in the polylactic acid market, and what are the potential risks and challenges that they may face in the future?

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/polylactic-acid-market-1679

Regional Analysis

North America: North America is the largest market for polylactic acid, owing to the stringent regulations and growing awareness about sustainability in the region. The United States is the largest consumer of polylactic acid in North America, with a significant demand from the packaging, textiles, and automotive industries.

Europe: Europe is another major market for polylactic acid, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions and the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Germany, France, and Italy are the major consumers of polylactic acid in Europe.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and India. China is the largest consumer of polylactic acid in the region, owing to the large population and growing demand for biodegradable packaging solutions.

Latin America: Latin America is a growing market for polylactic acid, driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions and the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Brazil is the largest consumer of polylactic acid in Latin America, owing to the large population and growing demand for eco-friendly products.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is a small market for polylactic acid, with limited demand from the packaging and automotive industries. However, the increasing focus on sustainability and the growing demand for biodegradable packaging solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 925.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 1334.7 Million CAGR 6.3% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players NatureWorks LLC, Total Corbion PLA, BASF SE, Futerro, Cofco, Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation, Danimer Scientific, Unitika Ltd., Evonik Industries, Toray Industries Inc Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:



