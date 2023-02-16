Polymer Coated Fabrics Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Focus on Protective Clothing Due to Stringent Government Norms Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymer Coated Fabrics Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Product (Vinyl, Polyurethane, Polyethylene, Others), By Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Furniture & Seating, Others), By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Polymer Coated Fabrics is expected to grow impressively due to increasing demand from the transportation & protective clothing industry during the forecast period. It is projected that the revenue of fabric coating in the USA will amount to approximately USD 2,400 million by 2022.



Moreover, the growing application of polymer-coated fabrics in the production of canopies & roofing, coupled with their widespread use across various end-use industries due to their properties like antibacterial and anti-fungal nature, enhanced elasticity, high visibility, weldability, UV radiation, chemical, oil, water, stain, scratch, and abrasion is expected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



In July 2022, an ultrason E polyethersulfone (PESU) polymer from BASF was used to coated fabrics that serve as a particle and bacterial filters for face masks in collaboration with the Vadodara-based Permionics membranes manufacturer.



Increasing Focus on Protective Clothing Due to Stringent Government Norms



Protection against chemicals, heat, biological contaminants, or other environmental risks is necessary for regular work life and is achieved by selecting proper protective clothing. Agriculture, food processing, law enforcement, chemical processing, medical, and defence are major sectors using protective clothing. Along with this rapid industrialization with high investment in the manufacturing industry, together with stringent government norms by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) & National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) regarding the use of protective clothing shall drive the polymer coated fabric market in the forecast period.



Moreover, government executions like Model Work Health and Safety Act in Australia and European Union's Directive 89/686/EEC influence industries toward adopting industrial protective clothing. Additionally, implementing standardized safety protective measures using protective clothing for rescue and swimming purposes is expected to grow the polymer-coated fabric market.



High Demand from Automotive Industry



With growing automotive production globally, the demand for polymer-coated fabric increases. The coated fabric used in vehicles improves the interior's appearance and texture. The materials used to coat or process the fabric include resins, PVC, rubber, lacquer, plastics, and oil or varnish finishes. Due to the anti-corrosive, water-resistant, UV-resistant, rot-proof, and oil-repellent properties, the demand for coated fabric increases in this sector.



High-performance coated fabric is provided by OMNOVA to vehicle OEMs globally. Because of their striking design, eco-friendly attributes, low emissions, appealing look, long-lasting performance, and superb touch, OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries are used by most car manufacturers. Furthermore, with the automotive industry increasing demand for recyclable coated fabric, Toyobo developed recyclable coated fabric for airbags; these factors positively impact the growth of the polymer-coated fabrics market in the upcoming years.



Polyethylene Will Continue to Be a Key Product



Polyethylene-coated fabric is gaining momentum in response to the rising demand for polymer-coated fabrics due to various mechanical and physical advantages. Polyethylene-coated textiles have multiple benefits over other materials. The low permeability tendency to result in moisture barrier characteristics increase its demand. The material is a high-strength woven cloth with an impermeable covering on both sides. Additionally, provide the highest UV protection, rot and mildew resistance, and vertical resistance to all chemical, increasing the use of polyethylene-coated fabric. Therefore, the polymer-coated fabrics market will grow globally during the forecast period.



Recent Developments

Story continues

In January 2022, the coated textiles division of Alpha Engineered Composites was acquired by Trelleborg Industrial Solutions to expand its areas of expertise.

AFF Group, located in South Carolina, and its TechStyles business presented new solutions to address several market issues, including long lead times, increased costs, product availability, variable quality, and higher minimums in April 2021. The business wants to transform the market for coated textiles.

In March 2021, AFF TechStyles, a Spartanburg-based company, created TechArt, a coated fabric with digital printing that has joined the collection of TechStyle textile products that include either pre-made designs or unique graphics.

Fabri Cote, a manufacturer of specialized rubber-coated fabrics particularly for aerospace applications, was acquired by Fenner Precision Polymers in February 2020 to expand its coated textile product line.

Report Scope:



In this report, global polymer coated fabrics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:



Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Product:

Vinyl

Polyurethane

Polyethylene

Others

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Application:

Transportation

Protective Clothing

Furniture & Seating

Others

Polymer Coated Fabrics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Vietnam

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iran

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



6. North America Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



7. Europe Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



9. South America Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Polymer Coated Fabrics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Polymer Coated Fabrics Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Continental AG

Trelleborg AB

Sioen N.V.

Freudenberg Performance Materials SAS

Graniteville Specialty Fabrics

SergeFerrari Group

OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Heytex Bramsche GmbH

Mauritzon, Inc.

Endutex Coated Technical Textiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r7qk65-coated?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polymer-coated-fabrics-global-market-report-2023-increasing-focus-on-protective-clothing-due-to-stringent-government-norms-bolsters-growth-301748215.html

SOURCE Research and Markets