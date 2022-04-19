U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Polymer Fillers Market Is Forecast To Reach a Valuation of US$ 54.1 Bn By The End Of 2032- FMI Study

·5 min read
Companies Profiled In Polymer Fillers Market Imerys, 20 Microns Limited, GCR Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Hoffman Minerals, Unimin Corporation, Omya AG, Mondo Minerals, LKAB Group

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymer fillers market is projected to expand at a steady 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period, reaching US$ 54.1 Bn by 2032.

Polymer fillers is used in a wide range of applications in the production of various plastic products. When combined with polymers, they reduce the overall weight of the final product while also increasing its strength.

Also, polymer fillers are low-cost products which are extensively used as an alternative to high-cost polymer resins to reduce overall production cost of plastic components. Fillers are used in various polymers such as elastomers, thermoplastics, and thermosets as they have distinct properties that can improve the performance of plastics.

These fillers are being used in various end-use industries such as automotive, building & construction, and others. Demand for lightweight plastics is increasing in the automotive industry, which is promoting the consumption of polymer fillers, which will continue driving the market over the forecast period.

As fillers reduce the overall weight, are less expensive, and add great strength to the material, they are fining applications in the construction sector worldwide. Expansion of the building and construction sector driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to create opportunities for growth in the market.

Request Sample Copy of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14506

“Surging demand for inorganic polymer fillers such as salts and calcium carbonate, along with growing adoption in the automotive sector will continue augmenting the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, the inorganic fillers segment is projected to hold approximately 63.9% of the total market share in 2022.

  • In terms of end-use industry, sales in the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at 4.6% CAGR through 2032.

  • India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with demand increasing at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.

  • China will continue dominating the East Asia polymer fillers market, accounting for 61% of the East Asia market share in 2022.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14506

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global polymer fillers market include Imerys, 20 Microns Limited, GCR Group, Minerals Technologies Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, Hoffman Minerals, Unimin Corporation, Omya AG, Mondo Minerals, LKAB Group, and others.

Leading players are strengthening their positions by expanding their production facilities. Polymer fillers are in high demand across a wide range of end-use industries, including automotive, building and construction, packaging, and industrial products. To meet the growing demand, key players are improving their product portfolios by launching new products in the market.

More Insights into the Global Polymer Fillers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the Global Polymer Fillers market, providing historical data for the period of 2017-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on product type (organic filler & inorganic fillers), application (automotive, building & construction, electronics & electrical, industrial products, packaging, and others) & region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14506

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Polymer Fillers Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6. Global Polymer Fillers Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis

6.2. Pricing Analysis by Regions

7. Global Polymer Fillers Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continued…!

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14506

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Dimethyldichlorosilane Market- The dimethyldichlorosilane market is expected to expand its roots at a promising CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Ceramic Additives Market- The global market holds an estimate revenue of US$ 818 Mn in 2022 and is likely to cross US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

Foundry Additives Market- The global foundry additives market is expected to reach around US$ 2 Bn in 2022. The overall sales of foundry additives are expected to increase by 1.5x, exceeding US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2032.

Tetramethyl Orthosilicate Market- Demand for tetramethyl orthosilicate reached a value of US$ 168 Million in 2021, and is projected to reach a value of US$ 170 Million in 2022, reflecting a Y-o-Y increase of 1.2%. From 2022-2032, demand is forecast to increase at a CAGR of 4% to reach a value of US$ 252 Million.

Volatile Corrosion Inhibitors Market- Global demand for volatile corrosion inhibitors was valued at US$ 760 Million in 2021, and is forecast to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 2.3% in 2022, expected to reach US$ 777.9 Million.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs



