Polymer foam market size to increase by USD 26.95 billion from 2022 to 2027: APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polymer Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 26.95 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.63%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 96.21 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the polymer foam market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. The market in APAC is driven by factors such as population growth, economic growth, and rising disposable incomes, especially in countries like India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and China. Furthermore, a rise in demand for food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase the market share in APAC during the forecast period.

Company profiles

The polymer foam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

DOW Inc. - The company offers polymer foam with advanced features such as lightweight, heat insulation, shock-absorbing properties, moldability and non-absorption.

Armacell International SA - The company offers polymer foam that allows it to convert waste material into a high-quality resource.

Borealis AG - The company offers polymer foam that is used in the automotive and furniture industries for producing steering wheels, gear shift knobs, seat shells, and armrests.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in the bedding and furniture industry, growth in the building and construction industry, and accelerating demand for rigid foams. However, the environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of polyurethane (PU) will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the market is segmented into PU, PS, PVC, phenolic, and others. The PU segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

