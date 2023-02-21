U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

Polymer foam market size to increase by USD 26.95 billion from 2022 to 2027: APAC to account for 47% of market growth - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polymer Foam Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 26.95 billion between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 4.63%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 96.21 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polymer Foam Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the polymer foam market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will account for 47% of market growth during the forecast period. The market in APAC is driven by factors such as population growth, economic growth, and rising disposable incomes, especially in countries like India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and China. Furthermore, a rise in demand for food and beverages, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals is expected to increase the market share in APAC during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The polymer foam market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

  • DOW Inc. - The company offers polymer foam with advanced features such as lightweight, heat insulation, shock-absorbing properties, moldability and non-absorption.

  • Armacell International SA - The company offers polymer foam that allows it to convert waste material into a high-quality resource.

  • Borealis AG - The company offers polymer foam that is used in the automotive and furniture industries for producing steering wheels, gear shift knobs, seat shells, and armrests.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as growth in the bedding and furniture industry, growth in the building and construction industry, and accelerating demand for rigid foams. However, the environmental hazards due to the manufacture and application of polyurethane (PU) will restrict the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

  • Based on type, the market is segmented into PU, PS, PVC, phenolic, and others. The PU segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

  • Based on geography, the market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Related reports:

The heat-resistant polymer market share is expected to increase by USD 8.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers heat-resistant polymer market segmentation by end-user (transportation, electronics and electrical, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The starch polymer market share is expected to increase by USD 365.16 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers starch polymer market segmentation by end-user (packaging, textile, agriculture, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this polymer foam market Report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the polymer foam market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the polymer foam market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of polymer foam market vendors

Polymer Foam Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

187

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.63%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 26.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.86

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Arkema Group, Armacell International SA, Borealis AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., Lanxess AG, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Polymer Technologies Inc., RAG Stiftung, Recticel NV, Rogers Foam Corp., Toray Industries Inc., Tosoh Corp., Boyd Corp., Zotefoams Plc, BASF SE, Woodbridge Foam Corp., FXI, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, and Saudi Basic Industries Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global polymer foam market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 PU - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 PS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 PVC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Phenolic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Packaging - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Funiture and bedding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Arkema Group

  • 12.4 Armacell International SA

  • 12.5 BASF SE

  • 12.6 Borealis AG

  • 12.7 Dow Inc.

  • 12.8 Huntsman Corp.

  • 12.9 Lanxess AG

  • 12.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

  • 12.11 Polymer Technologies Inc.

  • 12.12 RAG Stiftung

  • 12.13 Recticel NV

  • 12.14 Rogers Foam Corp.

  • 12.15 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 12.16 Tosoh Corp.

  • 12.17 Woodbridge Foam Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polymer-foam-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-26-95-billion-from-2022-to-2027-apac-to-account-for-47-of-market-growth---technavio-301750563.html

SOURCE Technavio

