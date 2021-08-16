U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,445.13
    -22.87 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,414.38
    -101.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,647.40
    -175.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.04
    -19.07 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.08
    -1.36 (-1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2380
    -0.0590 (-4.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1980
    -0.3720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,175.04
    +156.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.63
    -24.96 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.13
    -81.58 (-1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Polymers "click" together using green chemistry

·2 min read

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOF4 is a gas that was discovered over a hundred years ago but is rarely used because it is difficult to prepare and highly reactive. Now a collaboration of chemists including Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor John E. Moses, Nobel laureate K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research, and Han Zuilhof of Wageningen University found a way to use the molecule safely as building blocks for new products. In a paper in Nature Chemistry, they describe a new set of modifiable polymers made from SOF4.

These spring-like structures are helix-shaped polymers. The helical coils are indicated by bright stripes in this side view of the tiny molecule-sized threads laying on a surface. A team of chemists used click chemistry to build these SOF4-based polymers. This image was taken by atomic force microscopy. Image: Han Zuilhof lab
These spring-like structures are helix-shaped polymers. The helical coils are indicated by bright stripes in this side view of the tiny molecule-sized threads laying on a surface. A team of chemists used click chemistry to build these SOF4-based polymers. This image was taken by atomic force microscopy. Image: Han Zuilhof lab

It was a team effort to tame the molecule. Zuilhof says, "The goals of the various research groups were different, but we combined all our expertise to achieve our many goals." Suhua Li, the lead author of the study and a former postdoc in Sharpless' lab, started with a tiny container of the gas in the lab, but after he used that up, he says, "there was no more SOF4 available anywhere in the world. The great potential of the SOF4 chemistry inspired me to make the gas by myself, even though the procedure seemed dangerous."

The SOF4 molecule could be used as a hub to link together diverse components into a modular family of new—and potentially valuable—materials. Even more importantly, the scientists found that the reactions could be done in an environmentally safe way without dangerous solvents and polluting byproducts—a form of what chemists call "click chemistry".

Click chemistry allows users to "click" together two molecules with precision, speed, and reliability. The team used SOF4 to form long chains—polymers—with room for important modifications. Moses says: "That's why click chemistry is great, really! These polymers could be made in one day. As long as we have the gas, we could do all that chemistry in one day, make a polymer, and post-modify it in one day. That's incredibly fast."

This new chemistry will allow scientists to generate a vast new library of polymers, each with its own distinct properties and applications in drug discovery and material science.

Sharpless says, "It is the making and breaking of the nascent, growing polymer links that let us access what seems magical." Moses adds: "The opportunity for these polymers, I think, is infinite. There are so many things we can do with it, really. We're limited by our imagination."

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,100 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polymers-click-together-using-green-chemistry-301354918.html

SOURCE Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos Continues at Boeing

    The aerospace titan can't seem to get out of its own way, with major technical miscues across the enterprise.

  • Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will 'Probably' Be Ready To Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

    SpaceX founder and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) owner Elon Musk on Saturday said that he expects to have the Starship lunar lander ready for the moon mission before 2024. When asked about Starship's progress on the moon mission project on Twitter by the account "Everything Artemis", Musk replied, "probably sooner." In April, SpaceX got the $2.89 billion NASA contract to build the lunar lander. The company won the contract over two other bidders, including Amazon.com's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Jeff Bezos Blue

  • Fission 3.0 Expands its Hearty Bay Project and Commenced an Airborne Geophysical Survey

    FISSION 3.0 CORP ("Fission 3" or "the company") is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Hearty Bay project in Canada's northwest Athabasca Basin region, by staking additional ground which now includes the historic Hearty boulder train, as well as the historic Wolfe and Jackfish uranium boulder trains with assay values up to 8.23% U3O8. The company also reports that it has commenced a high resolution magnetic and radiometric airborne geophysical survey over the property to refine and deve

  • NASA's latest space station cargo includes a 3D printing system for lunar soil

    NASA's newest space station cargo mission has delivered a 3D printer that could help print habitats from Moon and Mars soil.

  • eVscope eQuinox review: Stunning smart telescope lets your iPhone peer into deep space

    Whether you’re a professional astronomer or a novice, everyone knows the biggest barrier to gazing into deep space. High-quality telescopes are very expensive. Sure, plenty of cheap options are available through retailers like Amazon. But those telescopes will only take you so far. A professional-grade telescope that can give you stunning views of deep-space objects … The post eVscope eQuinox review: Stunning smart telescope lets your iPhone peer into deep space appeared first on BGR.

  • 16 Myths About The Human Body That You've Seen Over And Over Again, Even Though They're Not True

    MSG, swimming after eating, and going outside in the winter without a hat: all way less dangerous than you've been led to believe.View Entire Post ›

  • Jack fish photo that captures 'beauty' and 'spiralling crisis' of Australia's Barrier Reef wins competition only open to scientists

    The BMC Ecology and Evolution Image Competition was set up to showcase animal and plant life diversity by giving ecologists and evolutionary biologists the opportunity to use their creativity to highlight their work.

  • Eating ‘fast carbs’ does not make you gain weight any more than ‘slow carbs,’ study says

    ‘Slow carbs’ were also found to be no better for weight loss than ‘fast carbs’

  • Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Double, Say Analysts

    The stock markets are hovering around all-time highs with the S&P 500 up 19% year-to-date. These gains in the markets have encouraged a run of IPO activity, as companies move to go public and raise new capital in the rising stock environment. A look at some numbers will quantify the IPO rush, and perhaps add some perspective into just how strong it is. By the end f July, there had been 250 IPOs priced this year, marking an increase of 191% over the same period of 2020 – and in fact, beating 2020

  • It’s becoming ‘increasingly common.’ How to refinance your home, and spend $0 at closing to do it

    With some mortgage refi rates below 3%, many people are likely pondering a refi, but wonder: Can you refinance your home without any money coming out of your pocket at the closing? The short answer is yes, but you will end up paying those closing costs down the road. Closing costs associated with refinances tend to run about 2-5% of the total principal amount that you owe, and the average closing costs on a refi are upwards of $5,700, according to data from fintech firm ClosingCorp.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Bets on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. Dalio has been dubbed by some the ‘Steve Jobs of investing.’ Like Jobs, Dalio believes in the value of keeping decisions simple. “Get rid of irrelevant details so that the essential things and the relationships between them stand out,” Dalio sa

  • Child tax credits were deposited Friday: What it means if yours didn't come

    The IRS said the August child tax credit payment was set for Aug. 13. But some families saw no 'pending' notices in bank accounts Thursday.

  • Dogecoin Pulls Back After Major Rally

    Dogecoin faced resistance near $0.35.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • Gold Rises for Fourth Day as Weak Data, Virus Boost Haven Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for its fourth straight gain as investors turned to the haven asset amid concerns over the delta coronavirus variant and weaker economic data.A gauge of New York state manufacturing moderated in August after expanding at an unprecedented pace a month earlier, while a measure of selling prices advanced to a fresh record. Chinese retail sales and industrial output data showed activity slowed due to fresh lockdowns to contain the Covid-19 outbreak there.The data underscor

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • 6 Financial Planning Mistakes You're Probably Making, According to an Expert

    I’ve been a working woman for ten-plus years. I have a 401(k). And an emergency savings I’m working hard to bulk up. Still, nothing could have prepared me for the financial insight overhaul I experienced when...

  • Zambian Eurobonds Jump Most in 17 Months as Lungu Concedes Polls

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s Eurobonds and currency rallied after opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema scored a shock landslide victory in the nation’s presidential election.Hichilema beat incumbent President Edgar Lungu by almost 1 million votes and nearly 60% support, the biggest margin of victory in a quarter century and an even better performance than his party projected. Lungu conceded defeat early on Monday afternoon.The margin of victory provides Hichilema with a strong mandate to take on refo