Polymetals outlines plans for new Endeavor project in Cobar Basin

News Direct
·1 min read

Melbourne, Victoria --News Direct-- Polymetals Resources Ltd

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) chairman Dave Sproule tells Proactive the company has executed a share sale and purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of all of the issued share capital of Orana Minerals Pty Ltd - a company incorporated to acquire the Endeavor Lead, Zinc and Silver Mine 40 kilometres northwest of Cobar in New South Wales. Endeavor, which is currently on care and maintenance, comprises 1,100 square kilometres of highly prospective exploration licences in the Cobar Basin.

