Polymethyl Methacrylate Market worth $5.6 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polymethyl Methacrylate Market by Form (extruded sheet, cast acrylic sheet, beads and pellets), Application (Sign & Display, Automobile, Construction, Electronics, Lighting & Fixture), Grade, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polymethyl Methacrylate Market size is estimated to be USD 4.2 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.6 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=715

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polymethyl Methacrylate Market"

360 – Tables
55 – Figures
266 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market-715.html

Factors such as changing work style and adoption of work from home increases the electronics demand across the globe that support the market growth. Moreover, the significant growth of the construction and automobile industry in developing countries are driving the PMMA market.

PMMA Extruded Sheets accounted for the largest share in 2020

Extruded sheets are estimated to be the largest form of PMMA. This is due to its advantages, which include clarity, good surface quality, range of colors, easy maintenance, surface hardness, lightweight, and easy fabrication.

Sign & display application accounted for the largest share in 2020

Sign & display is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA due to its increasing demand for marketing communications. The range of colors available in PMMA makes it suitable to before used in signs. Similarly, the optical properties of PMMA make it the preferred material for point-of-sale displays. The rising demand for weather-resistant, energy-efficient, and lightweight materials is estimated to fuel the demand for PMMA in sign & display. PMMA is largely used in the manufacture of automotive panels, bumpers, and other molded parts. Furthermore, as PMMA provides clarity and light transmission, it is used in rear and indicator light covers.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=715

APAC is projected to account for the largest share of the PMMA market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for PMMA and is projected to reach USD 2,903 Million by 2026. The market in the region is primarily driven by the rising demand for durable plastic products from the construction, automotive, and electronics segment segments. The demand for PMMA in the Middle East is expected to increase. It is propelled by the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and weather-resistant substitute to glass. The rising demand for durable and advanced products in the signs & displays sign & display, construction, and electronics applications are driving the market for PMMA in the region.

The PMMA Market comprises major manufacturers such as Asahi Kasei (Japan), Chi Mei Corp. (Taiwan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd. (Japan), Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), and Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan) are the key players operating in the PMMA s market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the PMMA s market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=715

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Acrylic Resins Market by Solvency (Water-based, solvent-based, and others), Chemistry, Application (Paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, DIY coatings, elastomers, and others), End-use Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/acrylic-resin-market-246195771.html

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Microspheres Market

by Application (Displays, Coatings, Cosmetics, Medical, 3D Printing Inks, and Films), & Size (0 To 30 Microns, Above 30 Microns) - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pmma-microspheres-market-17748357.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polymethyl-methacrylate-pmma-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polymethyl-methacrylate.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polymethyl-methacrylate-market-worth-5-6-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301365823.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

