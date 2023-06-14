PolyNovo (ASX:PNV) pulls back 7.4% this week, but still delivers shareholders stellar 23% CAGR over 5 years

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 181% higher today. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for five years, so spare a thought for those caught in the 41% decline over the last three years: that's a long time to wait for profits.

Although PolyNovo has shed AU$86m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

View our latest analysis for PolyNovo

Given that PolyNovo didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, PolyNovo can boast revenue growth at a rate of 38% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 23% per year, in that time. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. PolyNovo seems like a high growth stock - so growth investors might want to add it to their watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think PolyNovo will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that PolyNovo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 20% over the last year. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 23% a year, is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PolyNovo better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with PolyNovo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

PolyNovo is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here