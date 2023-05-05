When Will PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Become Profitable?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PolyNovo Limited's (ASX:PNV) future prospects. PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The AU$1.0b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$1.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$6.6m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is PolyNovo's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

View our latest analysis for PolyNovo

Consensus from 6 of the Australian Medical Equipment analysts is that PolyNovo is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$15m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 130% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PolyNovo's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on PolyNovo, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at PolyNovo's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important factors you should look at:

Story continues

Valuation: What is PolyNovo worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PolyNovo is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on PolyNovo’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here