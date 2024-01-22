Is PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Potentially Undervalued?

While PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a significant share price rise of 55% in the past couple of months on the ASX. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at PolyNovo’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is PolyNovo Worth?

Good news, investors! PolyNovo is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$2.88, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because PolyNovo’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of PolyNovo look like?

ASX:PNV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 22nd 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In PolyNovo's case, its revenues over the next couple of years are expected to double, indicating an incredibly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since PNV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PNV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy PNV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

