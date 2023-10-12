PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at PolyNovo Limited's (ASX:PNV) future prospects. PolyNovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. On 30 June 2023, the AU$911m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.9m for its most recent financial year. As path to profitability is the topic on PolyNovo's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 8 of the Australian Medical Equipment analysts is that PolyNovo is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$152k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 54% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of PolyNovo's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 4.9% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

