Polyolefin Market size to grow by USD 117.45 billion from 2022 to 2027; the increasing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The polyolefin market to grow by USD 117.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.86% during the forecast period, according to the latest research report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Polyolefin Market 2023-2027

The polyolefin market covers the following areas:

Polyolefin Market Sizing

Polyolefin Market Forecast

Polyolefin Market Analysis

Polyolefin Market - Vendor Landscape

The global polyolefin market is fragmented, with the presence of numerous global and local vendors. The market is in a considerable growth phase. The growing demand for polyolefin in the automotive industry for manufacturing components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and trucks has led to the high demand for polyolefin. The polyolefin market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Filtration Group Corp.

Holcim Ltd.

Koster Bauchemie AG

Lanxess AG

LyondellBasell Industries NV

RPM International Inc.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Sika AG

SOPREMA SAS

Standard Industries Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Zylog ElastoComp

Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD.

Vendor Offerings

Arkema Group - The company offers soft polyolefin based thermoplastic materials under its brand called Apolhya for film casting, calendar and blown extrusion, and injection molding.

BASF SE - The company offers thermoplastic polyolefins sheets and roofing in commercial buildings and airports.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - The company offers thermoplastic polyolefin membranes such as JM TPO Roofing Membrane and JM TPO SA under its subsidiary called Johns Manville.

Polyolefin Market - Key Market Segmentation

This polyolefin market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (PE, PP, and functional polyolefin), application (film and sheet, injection molding, blow molding, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the PE segment will be significant for the overall market growth during the forecast period. Linear high-molecular hydrocarbons are formed during the polymerization of ethylene and PEs are classified based on the relative degree of branching in their molecular structures. Rising demand for PEs from various application fields will drive the growth of the PE segment and the market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to account for 30% of the market growth during the forecast period. The demand for polyolefins in this region is boosted by the increased frequency of oil and natural gas production. Polyolefins are widely used in medium- and low-pressure natural gas extraction and distribution systems and these polyolefin pipes are used as an alternative to traditional cast iron pipes due to their high resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and chemical attack. Hence, the increasing oil and gas production in the US will boost the demand for polyolefins in the country during the forecast period.

Polyolefin Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing use of polyolefin films in the solar power generation industry is a major driver for the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

The solar power industry also recorded double-digit growth in installations, with slightly higher revenues. In the coming years, photovoltaic (PV) systems will reach around 175 gigawatts worldwide.

Japan's stimulus package drives the solar installation industry and continued growth in the under-penetrated US market, especially from emerging markets in APAC.

Hence, the growth of the global solar power generation industry is expected to spur the growth of the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Increasing demand for bio-based polyolefin is an emerging polyolefin market trend that is expected to fuel the market growth.

Sequestering carbon dioxide from sugar cane produces green polyolefin. This helps reduce the impact of greenhouse gases on global warming.

The collaboration of manufacturers, consumers, and government officials to promote the development and acceptance of these products around the world leads to growth of the bio-based polyolefin market.

For instance, as part of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) Plus program, SABIC has launched a polyolefin portfolio containing renewable PE and PP to meet customer demand for sustainable materials, especially in the packaging industry.

Hence, such trends drive the growth of the polyeolefin market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Fluctuations in crude oil prices are a major challenge hampering the growth of the polyolefin market during the forecast period.

Prices for raw materials such as polymers and resins have been fluctuating since 2015.

Polyolefins are derivatives of petroleum and natural gas and therefore, the price of these materials fluctuates with the price of natural gas and crude oil.

The sharp volatility in the price of crude oil and its derivatives result from the systematic imbalance between supply and demand in the global crude oil industry.

Such challenges impede the polyolefin market growth during the forecast period.

Polyolefin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 117.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.57 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Arkema Group, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., Holcim Ltd., Koster Bauchemie AG, Lanxess AG, LyondellBasell Industries NV, RPM International Inc., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, Standard Industries Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Zylog ElastoComp, and Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global polyolefin market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 PE - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 PP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Functional polyolefin - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Film and sheet - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Arkema Group

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

12.6 Carlisle Companies Inc.

12.7 China Petrochemical Corp.

12.8 Dow Inc.

12.9 Holcim Ltd.

12.10 LyondellBasell Industries NV

12.11 RPM International Inc.

12.12 Sika AG

12.13 SOPREMA SAS

12.14 Standard Industries Inc.

12.15 Suzhou GWELL machinery co. LTD.

12.16 Wacker Chemie AG

12.17 Zylog ElastoComp

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

