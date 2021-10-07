U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.82
    +0.52 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.00
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.61
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1559
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    +0.0035 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6290
    +0.2150 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,009.90
    -1,014.93 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Polyolefin Market Size to Worth Around US$ 400 Billion by 2030

Precedence Research
·5 min read

According to Precedence Research, the polyolefin market size is expected to be worth around US$ 400 billion by 2030, poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Seoul, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, Oct 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global polyolefin market size was valued at US$ 240 billion in 2020. Polyolefin is a synthetic polymer that is derived from the olefins. Polyolefin is the extensively used for commercial and industrial applications across the globe. Rising demand from the construction and buildings and solar power industries is augmenting the demand for polyolefin. Rapid urbanization, rapid industrialization, development of eco-friendly and bio-based plastics, and development and growth of the solar power industry are among the top driving factors responsible for the growth of the polyolefin market in the upcoming years. Polyethylene and polypropylene are two most common and widely used polyolefin across the industries owing to their flexibility and strength.

Get the Sample Pages of Report for More Understanding@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1290

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

  • Growing demand from automotive industry for making lightweight vehicles

  • Increasing demand for films and sheets from the agriculture sector

  • Growth and development of solar industry

  • Growing demand from Asian countries like China and India

  • Rising penetration of foodservice industry will augment the demand for packaging material

  • Bio-based and bio-degradable plastic is gaining traction

  • E-commerce to boost the demand for packaging materials made of polyolefin

Scope of the Polyolefin Market Report

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2030

USD 400 Billion

Growth Rate between 2021 to 2030

CAGR of 9.7%

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021 to 2030

Segments Covered

Type, Application

Regional Scope

North America, APAC, Europe, Latin America, MEAN, Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

ExxonMobil Corp., Sinopec Corp., Repsol, Total SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., Reliance Industries, BASF SE, Formosa Plastic Corp., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific dominated the global polyolefin market in 2020 and projected to augment the market in the coming years. The prime factor attributed for its growth is rapid industrialization, heavy investments in infrastructure, rapid urbanization, growth of e-commerce, and growth of the automotive industry in the region. Many people in Asia Pacific are still dependent on agriculture, therefore there is a huge potential for the growth of the films and sheets segment in the Asia Pacific region.

The North America and Europe polyolefin market is augmented by the packaging, automotive, construction, and transportation industries. Moreover technological advancements in developing sustainable plastic solutions offer lucrative growth opportunities to the key market players in the region. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric vehicle is augmenting the demand for polyolefin for its durability and lightweight properties. This will significantly boost the demand for the polyolefin in the forthcoming years.

Get Customization on this Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1290

Click here to View Full Report Table of Content

Report Highlights

  • Polyethylene segment led the global polyolefin market with 35% revenue share in 2020. Increased demand from various industries such as industrial, automotive, construction, transportation, and packaging is expected to augment polyolefin demand.

  • The polypropylene segment is expected to hit remarkable CAGR during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.

  • By application, film & sheet segment held the major revenue share 45% in the global polyolefin market in 2020 owing to the higher demand from the agriculture and industrial sector.

Recent Developments

  • In March 2020, LyondellBasell and Liaoning Bora entered into a joint-venture in China to work for developing ethylene cracker and polyolefin derivative complex with 1.1 million ton capacity per year.

  • In July 2019, Repsol introduced its new range of polyolefin, called Repsol 50RX2805.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The growth of the polyolefin market is highly influenced by the sales revenue of the films and sheets application. The film and sheet is one of the major driving force of the market. The increased demand for the films and sheets segment from the majority of the industries such as packaging, agriculture, cosmetics, construction, and automotive industries is driving the growth of the global polyolefin market. Polypropylene, polyethylene, and ethylene vinyl acetate are easily available and the most demanded film and sheets material owing to their strength and cheap prices. Moreover, increasing demand from the developing nations is further expected to fuel the market growth.

Browse more Chemical and Material Latest Publication@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/chemical-and-material

Restraints

One of the major restraints of the polyolefin is growing environmental concerns due to huge amount of plastic wastes. The government initiatives to reduce the use of plastic are a key restraining factor. Further, the huge demand and shortage in supply due to factors like trade war between US and China may result in a price hike which may hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

The growing technological innovations and product developments by key players may provide growth opportunities. For instance, the development of bio-degradable and bio-based plastics is expected to be the most opportunistic development in the global polyolefin market in the foreseeable future.

Challenges

The rising initiatives for increasing awareness regarding ban of plastics is a huge challenge. The need for developing sustainable solutions is at its peak in the current market scenario. The growing usage of non-plastic materials by the consumers may constraint the market growth in future.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Polyethylene

  • Polypropylene

  • Polyolefin Elastomer

  • Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

By Application

  • Film & Sheet

  • Injection Molding

  • Blow Molding

  • Profile Extrusion

By Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • India

    • Japan

    • South Korea

  • Rest of the World

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1290

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • IAC agrees to pay $2.7 billion for Meredith media assets

    IAC/InterActiveCorp. announced Wednesday that it plans to purchase publisher Meredith Corp.'s media assets in a deal valued at about $2.7 billion.

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Apple’s potential 2024 car launch will rock Tesla’s stock: analyst

    Craig Irwin, Roth Capital Partners Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to expect from Tesla’s investor day.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather Disast

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were running 5.8% higher in morning trading Thursday after iFIT, the owner of rival fitness equipment maker NordicTrack, said it was delaying its initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The fitness equipment manufacturer sells treadmills and stationary bicycles like Peloton, having also entered the connected fitness market, but it also sells a broad range of other devices including elliptical trainers, fitness apparel, and footwear.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what retail investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King, with 65 consecutive years' worth of dividend hikes under its belt. There are additional reasons to like Procter & Gamble. Procter & Gamble has massive clout with retailers and a huge advertising budget, and its high-end brands are demonstrably better than cheaper alternatives.