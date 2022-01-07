U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,692.75
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,112.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,785.00
    +26.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,203.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.02
    +0.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.00
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3546
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8530
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,376.11
    -748.76 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,059.25
    -32.09 (-2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.63
    +2.26 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     
COMING UP:

December jobs report: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Polyolefin Pipes Market worth $24.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Polyolefin Pipes Market by Type (PE, PP, Plastomer), Application (Irrigation, Potable & Plumbing, Wastewater Drainage, Power & Communication, Industrial), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Agriculture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 18.6 billion in 2021 to USD 24.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Sprinkler and drip irrigation provide good growth potential, hot water bathroom application where PO pipes are replacing PVC pipes, increasing usage of engineered PO in manufacturing pipes, improved characteristics of plastomers over conventional plastics and elastomers, increasing adoption of bio-based polymer such as PLA and BioPE, and growing emphasis by local government on rainwater harvesting are driving the polyolefin pipes market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=71957088

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyolefin Pipes Market"

174 – Tables
44 – Figures
190 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyolefin-pipe-market-71957088.html

PE segment is estimated to dominate the overall polyolefin pipes market

PE is expected to be the most significant type of polyolefin pipes used globally in terms of value and volume. PE pipes are used for the physical transportation of oil, gas, water, wastewater, and other substances. These pipes offer various benefits such as low weight, abrasion-resistance, corrosion-resistance, high impact-resistance, and superior flexibility which enables their use in various end-use industries. These pipes can be heat fused to form strong joints, which makes them leak-free. This class of pipes is fatigue-proof and can bear extreme repetitive pressure. They are also highly flexible and are thus suited for earthquake-prone areas. The flexibility and leak-free joints of these pipes provide the additional advantage of cost-efficiency as they save significant time and money in the process of installation.

Industrial application is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyolefin pipes during the forecast period.

Polyolefin pipes are widely used in industrial applications wherein piping systems are exposed to harsh and extreme climatic conditions. Due to the flexible nature of PE, it expands with pressure surges, which increases the life of the pipeline and reduces maintenance costs. Polyolefin pipes also have a high demand due to their flexibility; gas distribution systems are more likely to survive severe ground shifts, especially due to earthquakes when they are made from fused PE pipes.

Building & construction segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry

In the building & construction industry, pipes and fitting materials play an important role in performing the task of conveying fluids. Materials used for manufacturing pipes depend upon the type of fluid and the conditions under which they are conveyed. Fluids can be hazardous, reactive, volatile, corrosive, or flammable. The integrity of fluids is required to be maintained when they are conveyed under process conditions such as different temperatures and pressures and hence require pipe materials suitable for conveyance under such conditions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=71957088

North America is estimated to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the largest polyolefin pipes market during the forecast period. Globally, the region has been leading, in terms of demand and product innovation, improved performance, quality of polyolefin pipes, and emerging applications in various end-use industries. Key countries in the North American market are the US, Canada, and Mexico. Canada and Mexico have shown increasing demand for polyolefin pipes which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

AGRU (Austria), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Advanced Drainage Systems (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), JM Eagle (US), Aliaxis (Belgium), Radius Systems (UK), Prinsco (US), Polyplastic Group (Russia), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Thai-Asia P.E. (Thailand), United Poly Systems (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), WL Plastics (US), Aquatherm (US), Blue Diamond Industries (US), Armtec (Canada), Pipeline Plastics (US), TeraPlast Group (Romania), Charter Plastics (US), Infra Pipe Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Canada), Pars Ethylene Kish (Iran), Vesbo Piping Systems (Turkey) are the major players in the polyolefin pipes market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=71957088

Browse Adjacent Market: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Polyolefins Market by Type (Polethylene, Polypropylene, and Functional Polyolefins), Application (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Fibers & Raffia), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyolefins-market-1235.html

Fiberglass Pipes Market by Type (GRP, GRE), Fiber (E-Glass, T-glass), Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation), and Region

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/fiberglass-pipe-market-210259599.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyolefin-pipe-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/polyolefin-pipe.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyolefin-pipes-market-worth-24-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301456092.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says a ‘trifecta’ of dangers will haunt the US economy in 2022 — here’s how to protect your portfolio

    America may not be able to handle the new reality ahead, the economist says.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking This Week

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 15.1% this week as of the market close on Thursday, based on data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The only news from the company in recent days was an announcement that its CEO, Stanley Erck, will participate in the virtual J.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar to $5,000 in 2022

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock looks like a coiled spring. Pandemic-related gains drove a stunning 76% surge in the online retail giant's share price in 2020. Then its stock essentially treaded water last year on overblown fears that its growth could slow.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Popped Today

    Bad news for investors who own CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD): This morning, Piper Sandler cut its price target on your stock by 17%, to $250 a share. Good news for CrowdStrike shareholders: Piper's $250 price target still leaves room for CrowdStrike shares to rise 32% this year, and as of 2:45 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is up 5.7% in response. Piper Sandler recognizes that fact, and is maintaining its overweight rating on the shares -- and not just Piper Sandler, either, because just yesterday, Wells Fargo initiated coverage of CrowdStrike with an overweight rating of its own.

  • GameStop soars 30% in after-hours on reported NFT plans

    GameStop’s (GME) stock is surging in after-hours after a report that the video game retailer is launching a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs). The company has a link on the GameStop URL soliciting creators in the NFT marketplace.

  • Why Shares of Lucid and Nio Sank Today, While an EV Start-Up Stock Jumped

    The stocks of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) are each down between 20% and 30% since the start of December 2021. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, shares of Lucid and Nio were down 4.7% and 2.2%, respectively. While shares have been trending down with the tech market recently, Lucid and Nio may be getting affected a bit by Tesla right now.

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Surged After Hours

    The stock's activity could lead to a false bullish narrative

  • Could Ocugen Become the Next Moderna?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) became a surprise entrant in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Eye-popping share gains and a potential coronavirus vaccine may make us think of another biotech company. The shares extended gains last year, and Moderna generated billions of dollars in vaccine revenue.

  • This tech giant will shape the future of the metaverse, buy its stock: analyst

    Here's why this tech giant will cash in on the metasverse, says one widely followed analyst.

  • Humana Sinks, Driving Down Insurers, After Cutting Medicare Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Humana Inc. shares plunged the most intraday in 13 years, dragging down rivals’ stocks, after the health insurer cut its forecast for Medicare membership growth by about half.Humana expects to add 150,000 to 200,000 new members in Medicare Advantage plans this year, down from an earlier estimate of 325,000 to 375,000, the company said Thursday in a filing. The insurer cited higher-than-expected terminations during the recent enrollment window for 2022 Medicare coverage. Shares of

  • Number of Nasdaq Stocks Down 50% or More Is Almost at a Record

    (Bloomberg) -- A near-record number of tech stocks have plunged by some 50% in an echo of the dot-com crash.Roughly four in every 10 companies on the Nasdaq Composite Index have seen their market values cut in half from their 52-week highs, while the majority of gauge members are mired in bear markets, according to Jason Goepfert, chief research officer at Sundial Capital Research. “Whatever the fundamental and macro considerations, there is no doubt that investors have been selling first and tr

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 60% Rally for These 3 Stocks

    The key to investment success in 2022 is likely to be diversity; that is, a broad range of portfolio allocations that spread investment money across multiple sectors. In short, don’t put all of your eggs into one basket. Last year saw tremendous gains – some 29% on the S&P 500 – fueled by better-than-expected earnings. The rebound from the short, sharp 2020 COVID recession was real, but may have also given investors a distorted picture of the markets. For starters, the supply chain disruptions o

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Just Soared

    What happened Shares of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) soared on Thursday -- a day late. The company made a big announcement on Wednesday, and the stock spiked higher in pre-market trading.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    There's something especially alluring about the potential to achieve a 10x return. Mutual-fund manager Peter Lynch called such investments 10-baggers. He found quite a few of them during his time leading Fidelity Investments' Magellan Fund.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Tilray expected to grow sales sequentially but remain in the red

    Analysts predict Tilray will post a loss despite sequential sales growth as the Canadian cannabis business readies its second-quarter results

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Need to Be on Your Radar for 2022

    There's a reason Dividend Aristocrats are among the most popular stocks on the market. Here are three that should benefit strongly from current and upcoming trends this year: McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). Is there a more resilient restaurant stock than McDonald's?

  • We Are Intrigued by Steelmaker ArcelorMittal's Double Bottom

    ArcelorMittal is the world's largest steel producer. The stock has made a large double-bottom pattern but has not yet broken out above the neckline. Let's dig into the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of MT, below, we can see that the shares have traded sideways since May.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    While the exact definition is hard to pinpoint, the core concept is simple enough: It will be a shared virtual world, blending aspects of social media, video games, and the broader internet. While there are many ways to accomplish that, buying a few shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) and Globant (NYSE: GLOB) looks like a smart move. While traditional development tools often required creators to recode content for different platforms, content built on Unity can be deployed across more than 20 platforms without making changes.