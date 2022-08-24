U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

Polyols Market Size to grow by USD 15.06 billion with 38% of the contribution from APAC and the Highest Share from Polyether Polyols

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Polyols Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.36%. Technavio categorizes the global polyols market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The polyols market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Latest market research report titled Polyols Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on parent market analysis, Read a FREE Sample Report

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries. Polyols are crucial for manufacturing polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, paints, and coatings. Polyurethane foams are extensively used for producing different automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. The rising demand for housing, hospitality, flooring material, and furnishing is expected to increase the consumption of polyurethane foams.

However, the volatile prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the polyols market during the forecast period. Polyols are organic compounds containing multiple hydroxyl groups. These polyols are categorized into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyols are used for manufacturing polyurethane foams that are formed by the reaction between diisocyanate and polyols. Hence, fluctuating raw prices lead to volatility in polyols prices. The increasing price of raw materials will lead to a rise in the price of polyols and adversely impact the global polyols market.

Request for FREE Sample Report for Additional Insights on the Key Market Dynamics and their Impact Analysis

The polyols market analysis includes Type, Application, and geography landscape.

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for polyols in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the number of residential, non-residential, and public infrastructure projects, particularly in India, China, Malaysia, and other developing countries, will facilitate the polyols market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The polyols market share growth in the polyether polyols segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of polyurethane foams in construction, automotive, and packaging will drive the use of polyether polyols.

Download Sample Report for Key Segment-wise Insights and Regional Opportunities

The polyols market covers the following areas:

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Polyols Market Sizing
Polyols Market Forecast
Polyols Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

The polyols market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. This statistical study of the polyols market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The polyols market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Solvay SA

  • Stepan Co.

  • Want to know more product offerings and key strategic initiatives as you
    Download PDF Sample Report

FAQs

  • Which is the latest market trend taking the market by the storm?

  • What are some of the most influential market drivers, restraints, and opportunities (DROs)?

  • What are the historical and projected revenue values and CAGR percentage?

  • Which strategic initiatives will influence competitive scenarios and define the market growth potential?

  • Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

  • Who are the top market share contributors and their latest organizational restructuring plans?

Have more questions? Get all your queries answered in this PDF Sample

Related Report:

Bio Polyols Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Glycerol Market by Source, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Polyols Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 15.06 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.52

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Russian Federation, India, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Flexible polyurethane foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Rigid polyurethane foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CASE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Polyester polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Inc.

  • Covestro AG

  • Dow Inc.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • LANXESS AG

  • Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Plc

  • Solvay SA

  • Stepan Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

 

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polyols-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-15-06-billion-with-38-of-the-contribution-from-apac-and-the-highest-share-from-polyether-polyols-301610676.html

SOURCE Technavio

