Polyols Market Size to grow by USD 15.06 billion with 38% of the contribution from APAC and the Highest Share from Polyether Polyols

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Polyols Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.36%. Technavio categorizes the global polyols market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market within the global chemicals market. The polyols market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for polyols in the automotive and construction industries. Polyols are crucial for manufacturing polyurethane foams. Polyurethane foams are used in many end-use industries such as automotive, construction, paints, and coatings. Polyurethane foams are extensively used for producing different automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. The rising demand for housing, hospitality, flooring material, and furnishing is expected to increase the consumption of polyurethane foams.

However, the volatile prices of raw materials will be a major challenge for the polyols market during the forecast period. Polyols are organic compounds containing multiple hydroxyl groups. These polyols are categorized into polyester polyols and polyether polyols. Polyols are used for manufacturing polyurethane foams that are formed by the reaction between diisocyanate and polyols. Hence, fluctuating raw prices lead to volatility in polyols prices. The increasing price of raw materials will lead to a rise in the price of polyols and adversely impact the global polyols market.

The polyols market analysis includes Type, Application, and geography landscape.

Regional Opportunities: 38% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for polyols in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increase in the number of residential, non-residential, and public infrastructure projects, particularly in India, China, Malaysia, and other developing countries, will facilitate the polyols market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Revenue-generating Segment Highlights: The polyols market share growth in the polyether polyols segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing use of polyurethane foams in construction, automotive, and packaging will drive the use of polyether polyols.

The polyols market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. This statistical study of the polyols market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The polyols market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from the post-COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

LANXESS AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

Polyols Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.36% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 15.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, India, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., LANXESS AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Solvay SA, and Stepan Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Flexible polyurethane foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rigid polyurethane foams - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CASE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polyether polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Polyester polyols - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

