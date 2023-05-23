PolyPeptide Group (VTX:PPGN) shareholders have endured a 65% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

PolyPeptide Group AG (VTX:PPGN) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 65% in that time. It's not that amazing to see a bounce after a drop like that. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Unfortunately PolyPeptide Group reported an EPS drop of 84% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 65% the share price fall. So the market may not be too worried about the EPS figure, at the moment -- or it may have expected earnings to drop faster. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 107.17 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 3.6% in the last year, PolyPeptide Group shareholders might be miffed that they lost 65%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 3.4%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PolyPeptide Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PolyPeptide Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

